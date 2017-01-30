Under Armour Earnings: Bearish Into Print

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is set to report Q4 earnings before the open on Tuesday, 1/31. We have had a bearish outlook on shares of UAA for some time now, and we maintain that outlook into the Q4 report. Our Under Armour online channel checks were unimpressive, the brand has had weak search interest growth, FX headwinds have intensified, the Street estimate appears aggressive, and the valuation remains rich. Overall, we remain bearish on UAA into the Q4 report.

UAA data by YCharts

Our Under Armour online channel checks were largely unimpressive. Curry footwear background checks were exceptionally weak on Footlocker.com (NYSE:FL) and Finishline.com (NASDAQ:FINL), but showed some strength on Dickssportinggoods.com (NYSE:DKS). Under Armour men's running footwear background checks were also weak on Footlocker.com, Finishline.com, and Dickssportinggoods.com. The same was true on the women's running footwear side. Competitor names such as the Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) Ultra Boost and Nike (NYSE:NKE) Huarache seem to have seized the running spotlight.

Corroborating our weak channel checks, Under Armour search interest trends are bearish. According to Google Trends, Under Armour experienced healthy YoY search interest growth in 2015, with peak growth at 60% in mid-2015. That growth, however, has slowed, and back-half 2016 search growth has been in the flat to plus-20% range. Interestingly, growth in January has turned negative. Overlaying search interest growth and UAA stock price, we can see that there is some correlation between the two, with high search interest growth periods preceding strong stock performance and low search interest growth periods preceding weak stock performance. This current lull in search interest growth signals further weak stock performance ahead.

(Source: Google Trends)

Additionally, the company's international growth engine is subject to intensifying FX headwinds. Due mostly to geopolitics, the dollar has significantly strengthened against other major currencies over the past several months. This is particularly concerning for UAA because most of their growth is internationally driven. For example, North America revenues grew 16% YoY last quarter, while International revenues grew 74% YoY. That International growth rate was clipped 6 percentage points by currency headwinds, and we expect the spread to be even higher this quarter given recent USD strength.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The Street estimate also feels aggressive to us given the quarter's tough lap. While the consensus estimate calls for only 20.3% growth when growth over the past several quarters has greatly exceeded that mark, the 2-year stack is actually aggressive. Last Q4, revenues grew 30.8% YoY, while last Q3 revenues only grew 28.4% YoY. That puts the Q3 2-year revenue growth stack at 50.6%. Meanwhile, 20.3% revenue growth in Q4 implies a Q4 2-year revenue growth stack of 51.1%, higher than last quarter's 2-year growth stack. Given the aforementioned headwinds, we think it is unlikely that the Q4 2-year revenue growth stack exceeds the Q3 2-year revenue growth stack.

Moreover, the valuation remains expensive. UAA is trading north of 42x forward earnings for 15% earnings growth next year and roughly 20% earnings growth per year over the next 5 years. In other words, the stock is trading at a sharp premium to its inherent growth potential, and that feels unfair to us given the company's slowing growth. Overall, the valuation is subject to dramatic compression on any operational hiccups, and we think this quarter will show plenty of those. We remain bearish into the print.

