Energy Transfer Equity: Inherent Advantage To Its Common Unitholders

The incentive distribution rights the company has as a general partner give it the most advantage in terms of receiving more distribution with less investment, a value proposition for investors.

Energy Transfer Equity has general partner interests in different limited partnerships, and with ownership in other businesses also, the company subjects itself to more diversified energy operations, helping better manage risks.

Energy Transfer Equity has seen its total risk-return profile more tilted to the upside, especially when compared to that of Energy Transfer Partners, the subsidiary limited partnership it manages.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP), the company working on the controversial Dakota Access pipeline, has seen its stock rising, as of Jan. 25, 2017, by more than 300% from a Feb. 9, 2016 low. Meanwhile, over the same period, the stock of Energy Transfer Partners, its subsidiary, climbed by just close to 90% from its previous low touched also on Feb. 9, 2016.

On the downside, shares of Energy Transfer Equity, the parent company, lost almost 89% of its value up to the Feb. 9, 2016 low from its previous high. In comparison, the stock price for Energy Transfer Partners dropped by a lesser 71% between its Feb. 9, 2016 low and a previous high. All in all, the stock of Energy Transfer Equity appears to have a sharper edge on the upside than that of Energy Transfer Partners, suggesting a better overall return profile for the parent company.

As a general partner, Energy Transfer Equity derives its revenue from distributions by its limited-partnership subsidiaries that it helps manage as part of its normal course of business. In addition to Energy Transfer Partners, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), a retail operator of fuel outlets and convenient stores, is another limited partnership in which Energy Transfer Equity holds the general partner interest. Energy Transfer Equity also has ownership in Lake Charlse LNG, a prospective project of natural gas liquefaction and export facility.

Having a more diversified business involvement, Energy Transfer Equity subjects itself to potentially lower total risks, while generating higher aggregate returns. More importantly, as a general partner of its limited-partnership subsidiaries, the company gets to hold something called incentive distribution rights, or IDRs, which entitle the general partner to a portion of the distribution to limited partners of a subsidiary, or common unitholders.

A general partner can have an interest in the limited partnership it manages, either a small percentage or non-economic when contributing no actual investment. In both cases, the general partner often is afforded with 100% of IDRs, ultimately its main source of cash distribution from the limited partnership.

It's not unusual that a general partner may invest in the limited partnership by purchasing some of the subsidiary's common units, allowing the general partner to earn additional cash distribution the same way other limited partners receive theirs.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, Energy Transfer Equity had a 0.5% and non-economic general partner interest in Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco LP, respectively, with 100% IDRs in both subsidiaries. Energy Transfer Equity also held 2.6 million Energy Transfer Partners' common units, while the public held $485.3 million units.

As a result, public unitholders are the overwhelming majority funding source for Energy Transfer Partners. However, when a limited partnership gives away 100% IDRs to its general partner, a disproportion of periodic distributions to limited partners is diverted to the parent company at the expense of public common unitholders.

For 2015, Energy Transfer Equity received from Energy Transfer Partners distributions of $31 million for its general partner interest and $54 million also as a limited partner. Meanwhile, distribution from its IDRs amounted $1.3 billion, which dwarfed the combined earnings from its underlying partner interests. Total distribution by Energy Transfer Partners in 2015 was $3.5 billion, and around 40% of that went to Energy Transfer Equity, its general partner.

Given its small general-partner stake and a negligible limited-partner investment in Energy Transfer Partners, returns were nonetheless tilted in favor of Energy Transfer Equity, the general partner. Partly supported by continued debt and equity financing, Energy Transfer Partners has remained a relatively high dividend yield investment. However, for investors looking for both equity appreciation and a satisfactory dividend yield, the parent company, Energy Transfer Equity, may offer a better bet with its inherent IDRs advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.