Why Aren't Oil Inventories Dropping?

Last week, some fears resurfaced regarding crude oil stocks. Despite positive news that OPEC is, indeed, cutting oil output, those fears held prices lower than they likely would have done had a more bullish report been issued by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A look at a bearish inventory build

For the week, the crude oil picture was worse than expected but not terrible. According to the EIA, crude stocks for the week managed to grow by 2.8 million barrels, rising to 488.3 million barrels. This is slightly worse than the 2.5 million barrel build forecasted by analysts but was, fortunately, slightly better than the 2.9 million barrel increase estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute). In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52-weeks.

*Created by Author with EIA Data

If crude stocks were all that had increased, I wouldn't be too depressed but the fact of the matter is that other categories worsened too. Take, for instance, motor gasoline, which saw stocks climb by 6.8 million barrels to 253.2 million barrels. Residual fuel stocks followed the trend higher, rising by 1.6 million barrels to 41.4 million, while kerosene-type jet fuel stocks grew by 0.8 million barrels to 44.1 million. The smallest build, however, came from fuel ethanol, which reported an increase in inventories totaling 0.6 million barrels, ticking up to 21.7 million barrels.

Thankfully, there was one piece of good news for oil bulls. Propane/propylene stocks managed to shrink by 4 million barrels for the week, dropping from 72.2 million barrels down to 68.2 million. Meanwhile, distillate fuel stocks and the "Other" category of petroleum products remained flat at 169.1 million barrels and 256 million barrels, respectively. However, despite these data points, total crude plus petroleum stocks still managed to grow by 8.9 million barrels, increasing from 1.3333 billion barrels to 1.3422 billion barrels.

Flat production but weak demand

One interesting piece of news to be released by the EIA relates to domestic oil production. According to the organization, output for the week averaged 8.961 million barrels per day, an increase of 17 thousand barrels per day from the 8.944 million barrels per day seen a week earlier. This is, all-in-all, a rounding error compared to what it could be given the huge uptick in rig counts seen over the past few months but the positive note is that the total output increase in the lower 48 states came out to 1 thousand barrels per day, and that's the important area to focus on. In the graph below, you can see the trend that crude production in the US has taken over the past 52-weeks.

*Created by Author with EIA Data

While crude output during the week was essentially flat, the same cannot be said of demand. According to the EIA, motor gasoline demand weakened, falling from 8.069 million barrels per day a week earlier to 8.039 million barrels per day (and down from 8.941 million barrels per day a year earlier), while the four-week average figure was down 4.7% year-over-year at 8.261 million barrels per day. In the case of distillate fuel, that also came in lower than it had in recent weeks but the four-week demand figure is still 1.3% above where it was the same time a year ago at 3.433 million barrels per day.

Rig counts rose yet again

In addition to all of this data thus far, we must also consider data released by Baker Hughes regarding the rig count. According to the firm, the number of oil rigs in operation in the US for the week came out to 566. This represents an increase of 15 units compared to a week earlier and is reasonably larger than the 498 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the rig count ticked up another 7 units to 200, representing a whopping 58.7% increase over the 126 units in operation the same time a year earlier.

What's the deal?

With OPEC and some non-OPEC nations cutting production, it may seem odd to see stocks continue rising. Common sense suggests that we should see our inventory levels contract. This could be driven by one of three things: rising production elsewhere, weak demand, or OPEC and non-OPEC nations not following through with their agreement. Besides the fact that just because global production is cut does not mean that the distribution of oil will be uniform, we can see some signs that OPEC and non-OPEC nations may be adhering to their agreement.

*Taken from the EIA

In the table above, you can see net imports of petroleum products in the US for the most recent week available compared to the week prior and also compared to the same time last year. Below that, you can see gross imports, which do not take into consideration the impact of US exports. Despite the fact that global oil production in the first quarter of this year is expected to be at 96.43 million barrels per day according to the EIA, an increase of 0.45 million barrels per day year-over-year, the build in inventories, at least during this past week, cannot be attributed to an increase in global production or else it would have shown up in the import data.

This rules out both OPEC and non-OPEC production increases among those who are part of the agreement and also among non-OPEC nations that are not part of the accord. This leaves us with only demand. In this article I already discussed weak motor gasoline demand and I discussed a weakening in distillate fuel stocks. However, I did not look at the entire picture. During the week, total petroleum product demand came out to 18.639 million barrels per day. This is far lower than a week earlier and lower still than it was last year, as you can see in the table below.

*Taken from the EIA

Takeaway

Right now, some investors may see recent oil data as bearish and maybe even as a sign that OPEC and certain non-OPEC nations have not cut production. While this cannot be entirely ruled out, the fact of the matter is that import data doesn't show any signs of continued strong inflows. Rather, over just the past week total imports have plummeted. The issue, instead, regarding rising inventory levels appears to be driven more by total demand than anything but, thankfully, the EIA thinks this is temporary as product demand not only in the US but also abroad should come in strong this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY