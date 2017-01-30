Once Again, Fitbit Takes Down Guidance

I can't get excited about the stock, even for a trade, unless it has a $4 handle. Although Fitbit's large cash balance should provide somewhat of a stock price floor.

Fitbit has been a disaster for retail investors as they confused liking the product with a good stock. Private equity and insiders fleeced retail investors.

The advantage or waking up most days by 5am (this morning it was 4am) is that I get a head start on the day, while most people are still sleeping. Given our family's frenetic work week schedule, with my daily daycare drop off/pick up, an hour commute each way, and work, this is my only solid two hour window to focus on my passion for investing.

This morning, per Seeking Alpha's top notch breaking news coverage, we learned that Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is planning layoffs, and once again, is set to miss guidance. Incidentally, since I have been super negative on the stock since $38 (please see Hedge Funds Will A Few Billions Shorting Fitbit), I decided to write an update piece.

Back in early November 2015, largely based Fitbit's obscene amount of dilution in the form of millions of low priced stock options, and insiders' ridiculously low original cost basis at the time of its IPO launch (relative to the amount of capital they invested), I was super skeptical of Fitbit and felt management and insiders were simply fleecing retail investors. From a product standpoint, I never understood Fitbit's core products and the need the product was solving for consumers. Famous Harvard Business School professor, Clayton Christensen, among the pioneers of "creative business destruction" encourages business people to embrace paradigm of constantly asking "what are my customers needs and wants". I never understood what need Fitbit was solving for its customers. Based its now fleeting novelty or coolness factor for a device that counts your steps and inaccurately monitors your heart rate, the product almost seem superfluous, at least to me.

Also, Fitbit made many mistakes and wasn't savvy enough to follow Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) strategy of creating one or two excellent products per 12- 18 month cycle. From a marketing perspective as well as from a supply chain efficiency standpoint, Fitbit has way too many products. I get it that they want to capture every segment of the fitness tracking market, but if you have a product miss then you create brand confusion and risk having to absorb the unsold inventory (or are forced to markdown your product to blow out inventory). Swarthmore Professor, Barry Schwartz, wrote a good book The Paradox of Choice: Why Less is More. This was published in 2004, so clearly Fitbit didn't read it.

Again, what customer need is Fitbit solving? Is isn't like the device is going to expand people's lung capacity to run greater distances.

Besides Google Trends data (which I think is dangerous when it comes to investing), a lot of retail investors hung their hat on the data point that Fitbit was number 1 in the Apple app store. They didn't think critically, perhaps due to confirmation bias, and may have assumed that being number one during week after Christmas, it was a "tell" that sell through demand was robust.

Unfortunately, we have seen this movie before and the same phenomenon occurred in December 2015. The sell side cheerleaders, who were hoping for lucrative secondary business, were out touting this statistic last year.

In term of financials, the devil's in the details as to how bad this Q4 2016 miss and what FY17 guidance looks like. Yes, I get it that Fitbit had a lot of cash on hand and strong working capital as of September 30, 2016, but that only provides a floor, not a springboard for a rebound in the stock.

Another issues, besides the fact that Fitbit dramatically took down Q4 2016 guidance was looking at nine month ending cash flow in 2016 vs. 2015. Cash flow from operations, including changes in working capital dropped from $125 million to $40 million.

Another major issue was that Xiaomi was rapidly gaining market share in 2016 based on offering fitness trackers at very low prices.

Fitbit's form factors and technology weren't groundbreaking or perfectly patented, so Xiaomi quickly moved in and this negatively impacted Fitbit's market share and margins.

In terms of short interest, hedge funds have consistently maintained a large short position. I too love finding stocks with high short interest and riding a short squeeze is awesome, but you would have had to understood why hedge funds were still super short (even in the $7s).

Takeaway

With roughly 244 million fully diluted shares outstanding, as of Friday's closing price, Fitbit had a market capitalization of $1.75 billion. Given this morning's news, we know the stock will be down today, but it will be interesting to see by how much. We really need to learn the true extent of how bad Q4 2016 guidance was and more importantly FY17's outlook. Perhaps, Fitbit's high cash balance provides somewhat of a floor. Either way, I can't get excited about getting long, even for a trade, unless I see a $4 handle.

