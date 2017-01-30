Caterpillar: My Hated Long Might Still Have Upside

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) again proves that the market is forward-looking. The heavy machinery company lowered guidance for 2017, yet the stock still trades at multi-year highs. As the earnings trough gets larger, CAT trades higher.

The stock now approaches $100 and has nearly doubled off its lows. Should one really keep holding CAT?

Though Caterpillar beat Q4 EPS estimates easily, the company again guided down for the forward year. Adjusted profits are expected to dip to $2.90 per share, after wrapping up the fourth consecutive year of declines with an EPS of $3.42.

The enthusiasm in the stock is that the down cycle is now unprecedented, but so was the previous up cycle. As well, the Trump infrastructure plans have people more bullish on construction and energy spending in the years ahead and the potential from building a massive wall between Mexico and the US.

So clearly, nobody wants to invest in CAT based on trough earnings that logically will hit a low this year. The real question is where the numbers will head in the next few years and how this impacts the stock.

As a starting point, the company saw the following revenues over the last 10 years.

CAT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

As well, it made the following guidance for 2017.

Source: Caterpillar Q416 presentation

So at $100, the stock trades at 35x forecasted earnings for this year. The question is where more normalized numbers will reach as revenues bounce around the lows.

Of course, the bullish theory is that the company has stripped out so much cost that peak profits will expand in the next up cycle. Caterpillar estimates that several billion dollars in annual costs have been permanently removed due to facility closings as well as workforce and other cost reductions.

Source: Caterpillar Q416 presentation

Not sure one can make those assumptions on cost savings holding. The economy as a whole has stripped out costs such as the oil service sector, where pricing eroded during the downturn. These companies will either pay less for equipment or all costs in the industry will expand, including those impacting Caterpillar.

Either way, the likelihood of Caterpillar earning in excess of $7 per share by 2019 appears scarce. Amazingly, analysts like Andrew Casey at Wells Fargo upgraded the stock with a price target of $116-119.

For it to reach $120 this year and the EPS to double to $6 by 2019, CAT would trade at 20x those forward estimates already. The stock would trade at an all-time high before even approaching a turnaround in the business.

Looking at a 10-year history, the P/S ratio tends to peak along with the stock far before revenues reach a high. CAT made several attempts to break those highs, but the valuation was too stretched and the cycle was reaching a peak as well.

CAT data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the reasons to not like the stock at nearly $100 are numerous. Owning CAT at this level isn't comfortable, but a hated long that keeps heading higher is only logical to keep, as history predicts the rally can continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.