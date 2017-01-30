Halliburton - Strong Investment Despite Low Earnings

On top of this, oil prices are expected to recover over the coming years. This should help Halliburton's earnings to recover helping investors.

Halliburton has significant growth potential as companies turn to unconventional sources of oil for future production. These companies will look to use Halliburton's technology.

Halliburton has seen its revenue drop and its earnings drop even harder since the start of the oil crash. This drop in earnings has hurt the company's investors.

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) is an American multinational corporation and one of the largest oilfield service companies in the world behind only Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB). Halliburton's total market cap just under $50 billion make it a significant oilfield service company. The company remains larger than Baker Hughes (NYSE: BHI) with a market cap of just over $25 billion but noticeably less than Schlumberger with a market cap of just under $120 billion.

Halliburton was originally founded almost a century ago in 1919 in Oklahoma. Since then, the company has grown to encompass 80 countries with dual headquarters in Houston and Dubai. At the same time, the company employs a very significant 70 thousand people and continues to earn billions of dollars annually. That shows Halliburton's impressive size and dominant market position.

Halliburton - Amarillo

Halliburton has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. The company watched its stock price peak at almost $75 per share in mid-2014. From that point, the company's stock price dropped rapidly to a February 2016 low of less than $30. At the same time, the company was forced to pay Baker Hughes a $3.5 billion breakup fee.

Since then, the company has recovered to almost $55 per share, but its stock price still has significant room for recovery.

Halliburton Fourth Quarter Results

Now that we have an introduction to Halliburton along with a discussion of the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to continue by discussing Halliburton's recent 4Q 2016 results.

Halliburton 4Q 2016 Results - Halliburton

Halliburton reported 4Q results from continuing operations of -$0.17 per diluted share, or a loss of $149 million. However, adjusting the company's income for continuing operations, the company earned $35 million or $0.04 per diluted share. This compares to the company's 3Q 2016 income of $6 million or $0.01 per diluted share.

While the company's income went up by a factor of 4, it is still incredibly small compared to the company's size.

However, Halliburton's revenue continues to remain incredibly strong. The company earned $4.0 billion in 4Q 2016 up 5% from the 3Q 2016. The company's total annual revenue of $15.9 billion remains strong, however, is still a 33% drop from the company's 2015 revenue.

Halliburton, like all major companies, has fixed expenses whether oil prices are at their all time highs or their all time lows. That means, as we have seen, as Halliburton's revenue falls, its profit has fallen even faster. That means, similarly, a recovery in revenue will also cause Halliburton's earnings to recover.

With the consensus EPS forecast for Halliburton, according to Nasdaq, expected to recover to $4.75 for 2020, that means Halliburton's quarterly income is anticipated to recover by more than 25x from $0.04 / quarter to roughly $1.19 / quarter. This anticipated recovery in Halliburton's earnings helps to show how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Halliburton Revenue - Halliburton Investor Presentation

Taking a snapshot of Halliburton's overall quarterly revenues compared to 2015, we can see that Halliburton continues to maintain revenue in the face of a difficult oil crash. The company has seen its corporate costs go up but no longer has to deal with the costs of acquiring Baker Hughes. This impressive revenue means that as the oil markets recover, the company should see its earnings begin to recover.

As we can see here, Halliburton has seen its earnings take an incredibly large hit as a result of the oil market crash. However, the company's revenue has continued to remain strong and when the company's revenue does recover, its earnings should recover as well. As we saw above, Halliburton's earnings are forecast to grow by more than 25x over the next 3 years showing the company's strong recovery potential.

This helps to show how Halliburton has the potential to see its stock price recover and become a significant oilfield services company.

Halliburton Strategic Focus

So far, we have discussed Halliburton's impressive fourth quarter results, most importantly including how the company's revenue has remained strong while its earning have fallen. This continued strength in its revenue, in the face of declining earnings, means that when the markets recover the company's earnings should pick back up.

Now let's continue by discussing Halliburton's strategic focus.

Halliburton Strategy - Halliburton Investor Presentation

Halliburton, as an oilfield service company, is focused on engineering solutions to maximize the value of its customers' assets. In a difficult oil environment, maximizing the extraction value of these assets is essential to customers. That means that Halliburton's services will be required during an oil crash to lower the cost basis of customers for oil extraction.

In unconventionals, Halliburton has achieved the lowest cost per barrel using its technology. In mature fields, the company is working to maximize recovery at low prices. Given that starting up a new field is incredibly expensive, extracting oil from existing fields is more cost effective.

That means companies will increasingly turn towards Halliburton's technology to lower their costs.

Deepwater Drilling - Offshore Technology

Most importantly, Halliburton has significant technology for expansion into the deepwater industry. Seventy percent of the world's surface is covered in oceans yet the vast majority of oil extraction comes from land. That means deepwater oil represents one of the next major regions of oil extraction.

As a result, Halliburton should be helped by having the lowest cost per foot of reservoir delivery and this should help the company expand as the offshore market grows.

Halliburton Shale Potential - Halliburton Investor Presentation

Another region of Halliburton's strategic focus and its expansion potential is unconventional oil, or shale oil. The world has significant shale oil reserves with more than two hundred billion barrels of shale oil and several trillion cubic feet of shale gas. Given that the world's entire annual oil consumption is roughly thirty billion barrels, that means that shale oil has the ability to support years of Halliburton's oil consumption.

As we saw above, Halliburton has the lowest cost per barrel for extraction of unconventional oil. That means that major companies looking to cheaply extract oil will use Halliburton as their oilfield services company. That means that Halliburton will be able to make a major impact in this growing market. This helps to show how Halliburton is a strong investment despite low earnings with significant future growth potential.

This should help to support the company's earnings and shows how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Oil Environment

Now that we have discussed Halliburton's impressive fourth quarter results and the company's strategy of using its technology to take advantage of the need for new sources of low cost production, a strategy that should enable it to grow rapidly, let's finish up by discussing the future oil environment. Our goal here is to come up for a timeline of when the oil markets will recover by, giving us a timeline for when Halliburton's stock price will recover.

Oil Demand and Supply Balance - VOX CDN

The above image shows supply and demand in the oil markets from the start of the crash in mid-2014 until year-end 2016. As we can see here, the supply surplus first began in the 3Q 2013 and then prices began to fall in mid-2014. That means that it took 9 months for prices to begin falling. From that point, it took roughly 18 months for prices to hit what was widely viewed as their bottom in January 2016.

This means it took a total of 27 months for oil prices to bottom out.

From that point, oil prices have already begun to recovery. Present oil prices of more than $50 per barrel are almost twice what oil prices were in January 2016 at less than $30 per barrel. Assuming that prices take as long to recover as they did to crash (there is no way of knowing if this will be true, but it is a good place to start), we can anticipate that just as oil prices took 27 months to bottom out, they will take another 27 months to recover. This means that we can anticipate oil prices will recover by mid-2018. A recovery in oil prices will help capex recover and Halliburton's earnings to return to pre-crash levels.

Conclusion

As we can see here, Halliburton has seen its earnings drop drastically since the start of the oil crash. Despite these difficulties, the company has managed to maintain fairly strong revenue. At the same time, the company has new technology and has been significantly reducing the costs for its customers. We saw above that Halliburton has the lowest cost per barrel for extraction of unconventional oil. Given the need of upstream companies to reduce costs, that makes Halliburton a company increasing numbers of oil companies will turn to.

On top of all of this, new sources of oil production will need to be found. As conventional sources of crude oil run out, unconventional oil and deepwater oil will become a growing part of the world's oil mix. That makes Halliburton's technology increasingly essential. On top of all of this, we can expect oil prices to recover in the coming years. As we saw above, oil prices can be expected to recover by mid-2018.

This combination of recovering oil prices and increasing demand for Halliburton's technology should help oil prices to recover in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, BHI, SLB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.