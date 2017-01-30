Cannabis Sativa, A High Flier. Can It Continue?

A recognized player in the hot US marijuana marketplace is Cannabis Sativa Incorporated (OTCQB:CBDS). Incorporated in Nevada late in 2004, it develops and promotes cannabis products. But it does more than that. It is attempting to brand its products as unique and defensible, integrate vertically and offer a diverse line of cannabis and hemp based products with acquisition and joint venture.

CBDS supports the research, development and licensing of natural cannabis products. These include cannabis formulas, edibles, topicals, strains, recipes and delivery systems. It owns licenses for a medicinal cannabis strain called NZT. It recently received Patent PP27,475 for the cannabis plant named Ecuadorian Sativa, that is also known as CTA. This is one of the few cannabis strains allowed by the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). The company holds a recipe and process/method to maximize the cannabinoid concentration derived from the NZT strain to be used to make a medical marijuana edible or to make a medical marijuana lozenge. It also has a recipe and process/method to maximize the cannabinoid concentration derived from the strain to be used to make a salve/ointment containing cannabinoid and other herbal ingredients.

A little more about CTA and why the company and others believe it is so important. The intent in breeding and production of this novel plant was to create a product that had: medicinal properties with hypotensive activity (lower blood pressure); psychoactive properties that motivated and energized, rather than create lethargy and sleepiness; and increased food consumption. There seems to be a possibility, not yet researched, that indicate it may inhibit some cancers and may cause apoptosis of cancer cells in vivo. And, the high levels of limonene could slow down the build-up of plaque in the arteries. This product may have many medical qualities, yet to be fully researched and tested. However, the potential is exciting.

Cannabis Sativa conducts business under its own name, and through several subsidiaries. Wild Earth Naturals, Inc. formulates and markets herbal skin care products. It distributes and sells a line of products called The Skin Garden. These include an antioxidant and moisturizing creams and a deep penetrating pain relief ointment for use in mitigating migraine and sinus headaches. It markets and distributes its products to the natural health care market and retailers.

CBDS created a World Wide Web marketing presence with its acquisition of a majority ownership in iBudtender LLC. This company has developed web application for sourcing medical cannabis medication. In addition, it provides information and reviews of dispensaries, cannabis businesses, strains, edibles, concentrates, and products. One of its web applications is Ibudtender which connects patients, dispensaries, businesses, and providers, allowing patients to find cannabis medication based on their needs and preferences.

The company purchased a significant ownership position in a Californian property for the farming of industrial hemp. The farm is expected to produce organic industrial hemp and derived products that will fill part of the Company's supply demand.

Branding its products has become a priority at Cannabis Sativa. "Hi" is its current brand with a logo of white letters in an orange circle. The company completed the filing of a trademark application, but had to work around the restriction of trademarks protecting the products themselves. Since marijuana products are illegal at the US federal level, only ancillary merchandise is protected by a registration. However, management will attempt to use the "Hi" logo in marketing the company's products, indicating their high quality and uniqueness. Additionally, licensing to dispensaries and other retail outlets is considered an additional source of revenue.

It has successfully negotiated joint arrangements using the "Hi" brand with at least two companies. One is a firm licensed to process marijuana infused products in the State of Oregon for sale in the recreational marijuana market. The second, Magnolia Wellness, an Oakland based California Mutual Benefit Corporation, will create, market and distribute "Hi" Brands products in the State of California.

The above describes the progress of a multi-faceted marketing and business strategy. It includes product research and development and garnering one of the few patents issued in the cannabis industry. Both brick and mortar retailing and electronic (WEB) retailing are in place, as well as wholesale distribution of product lines. Significant effort is being expended to differentiate the product line, as well a taping into a customer base outside of the cannabis buying population (natural health care products). Lastly, efforts are being made to create a unique brand to support both retail and wholesale activities and create the possibility of licensing.

So does this account for the 250% run up in stock price in the last 6 months, with much of it coming in the last quarter of 2016? Possibly. Also contributing would be the low float status of its stock, with less than 5 million trading shares. This is a volatile security, and investors must take this into account.

After the November 2016 election, 29 states have legalized cannabis based products in one form or another. Seven states and the District of Columbia have expansive laws legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational use. Within the next 12-18 months, the states recently approving the legalizing legalization should have appropriate licensing and regulations in place. The market will be large, but with an array of laws and requirements promulgated by each individual state.

This is a complication, but Cannabis Sativa has put in a management team that is as capable as any other to address the legal and procedural problems. Its senior management has the experience, visibility and knowledge to negotiate through what will be a labyrinth of state laws and regulations, confronting any business in this market.

Honorable Mike Gravel, retired US Senator from Alaska, serves as Chief Executive Officer. He remains well respected at the national and international level for his integrity and tenaciousness to the rule of law and reasonable and responsive government.

President David Tobias brings extensive executive experience from several industries, including companies dealing with both medical marijuana and hemp.

Director Deborah Goldsberry has been involved in the advancement of medical marijuana for several years. Her activism with several organizations has been recognized and applauded both nationally and internationally in print and by several organizations.

Director Judge James Gray served as a Superior Court judge in Southern California for 25 years. Among other accomplishments, he has written extensively on drug laws and regulations. He is respected for his insight and innovative approaches to the Judaical process.

So what is next? Will Cannabis Sativa stock increase in value? Should an investor seriously consider it, especially at the current price of about $8.00? The company certainly has qualities. It certainly has capacity. Its senior management is certainly competent.

But it is not making any money. Since its start, it has not made a profit. To be fair, few if any firms in the area of marijuana research, development and supply are currently making a profit. But, frankly now is the time for Cannabis Sativa. The planning can continue, but execution of sales seems a critical need.

Currently, the company has limited cash in the bank, and an increasing debt. It has experienced an advancing revenue over the last two quarters, but certainly not enough to be considered a going and self sustaining business.

It is a company to be watched carefully over the next six months. If sales begin to show an increase that demonstrates the possibility of a positive cash flow in the near future, the company's value will be enhanced. And, if not caught in a trading whipsaw, the share price should stabilize and hopefully increase. For a new investor, it seems to be a risky play. A current investor may wish to consider taking some profits, but keep a substantial position in his or her portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

