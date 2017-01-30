AMD: Inside The China Semiconductor Market Threatening Share Price

The structural rigidity of China's semiconductor sector management has restricted the country's technological innovation, and placed increased pressure on a Chinese leadership already concerned about a possible banking crisis.

The trade imbalance of China's overall exports to the U.S. being 406% of their imports from the U.S. fuels a bilateral trade dispute.

AMD Substantially More Endangered Than Rivals

In recent articles the disproportionate threat posed to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by the Trump administration's stance on trade with China has been clearly outlined. President Trump has characterized China as employing unfair trade practices, and in attacking this issue head on, has promised to hit China with a 45% import levy, to be maintained until a more even balance of trade is achieved. Such a levy will doubtless trigger comparable reprisals from China, as has been the case previously when trade issues have flared between the nations.

In a trade war, AMD is substantially more endangered than either Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) or NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), its greatest competitors, because it derives a significantly higher proportion of its revenue from China than does either of the other companies. The prospect is then that AMD's share price will be hit harder.

Filings with the SEC show that in 2014 AMD obtained approximately 42% of revenue from China, and in 2015 that statistic was approximately 28%. Also, trade conflict between the U.S. and China may produce wholesale redefinition of the highly interconnected global semiconductor market as world trade is disrupted, possibly establishing a trend away from x86 architecture, which is the heart and soul of AMD's business, and which would harm NVIDIA proportionately less.

World Semiconductor Market May Be Redefined

Hence the case, not yet reflected in AMD's share price, as a trade war between the U.S. and China evolves, for a timed medium term short with high asymmetric return when this evinced policy is put into practice. As to timing, it is anticipated that share price may first return to or rise above December, 2016 highs before a significant trade related downturn occurs, dependent on the turn of political events. See also:

There is certainly a trade imbalance between the countries. In 2016 (excluding December), China exported $423,431.2 million of their goods to the U.S., and imported $104,149.1 million of U.S. goods, making exports 406% of imports. The semiconductor market within overall trade between the two countries is of particular importance because of its vast revenue, the jobs it brings, and its implications for national security.

To assist investors and traders in assessing trade relations risk to AMD share price, this article explores the nature of the China market, its importance within the semiconductor industry, the existing level of conflict between the U.S. and China, the level of probability of escalation, and how and why things got this far.

Goal Of Being Fully Self Supplying

If a trade war materializes, the world semiconductor market is in danger of being radically redefined. With the core expertise of x86 technology residing in the U.S., over time a graduated shift may be sparked toward ARM technology from other countries. This would produce considerable harm to AMD, when 70% of the company's revenue derives from x86 architecture.

A scan of some of the vital statistics of the China semiconductor market reveals what a mortal blow to AMD's revenue denial of market access or high import fees would be.

58.5% of global semiconductor consumption

of global semiconductor consumption 25% of the global fabless semiconductor industry

of the global fabless semiconductor industry 16.2% share of global semiconductor production

share of global semiconductor production 20% projected CAGR of Chinese semiconductor industry to 2020

Historically, China passed through an era of semiconductor cloning and low-end imitation, leading them now to the point where Chinese companies need to create their own intellectual property and become scientific innovators. The Chinese government has set the goal of attaining full self supply in all areas of semiconductors by 2030. Accordingly, they have a target of a CAGR of 20% to 2020, at which time the China market would be worth $143 billion annually.

U.S. Government Has Vetoed Chinese Investment

However, the manner in which China has gone about the acquisition of IP to achieve growth has in itself become a source of serious contention between China and the U.S.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has previously vetoed Chinese investment in some U.S. semiconductor companies under the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007. These companies include Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Worse, in 2013, General Keith Alexander, head of the National Security Agency, referred to China's stealing of IP from the U.S. as "the most significant transfer of wealth in history". In May, 2015, the U.S. filed charges against 5 Chinese military hackers for cyber espionage against American corporations for commercial advantage. In retaliation, China refused to continue bilateral talks.

Role Of Espionage In Wider Context

Also in May, 2015, President Obama signed an executive order authorizing the imposition of severe financial penalties on parties entering into or benefiting from cyber economic espionage. In September, 2015, Obama labeled the cyber theft of IP from American companies as "an act of aggression that has to stop", having said the Chinese "government or its proxies [are] engaging directly in industrial espionage and stealing trade secrets, stealing proprietary information from companies".

The role of espionage to acquire IP fits into a wider context. While the semiconductor market was selected by the government as an important sector for development, the nature of the Chinese market is that it is highly globally interconnected. Consequently, the traditional top-down economic management exercised by the government, when long ago semiconductors were simply part of the government-controlled defense establishment with state-controlled enterprises the only actors, has struggled to produce the necessary innovation and creativity demanded by the modern semiconductor world.

While over time the Chinese semiconductor market is becoming more market driven, there is still tension between government-set goals and the ability of Chinese semiconductor companies to acquire the necessary IP to meet them.

U.S. Further Ahead In Semiconductor Development

Two government policy gambits have sought to close that gap. The IC Industry Support Small Leading Group aims to achieve better policy coordination, and the IC Industry Equity Investment Funds seek to improve financial allocation, to develop partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. AMD's two joint ventures in China, with Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment Co., and Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., are products of this channel.

Chinese leaders are fully aware that the U.S. is much further ahead in cutting edge semiconductor development. It is also a mature market with high technological barriers to entry. Yet they see the trends in mobile devices, trailing node foundry operations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions as their way to reduce that distance. Nonetheless, China's semiconductor industry has residual issues in the areas of structural rigidity, cyber security goals and redundant capacity. Coupled with China's additional concerns of a possible banking crisis arising from debt fuelled growth and a 30.1 credit to GDP gap, any trade standoff with the U.S. is rendered labile.

As one view, Kyle Bass, hedge fund manager and founder of Hayman Capital Management, holds that the Chinese system of economic administration is so rigid that it will be forced to reorganize. He believes that China has "recklessly built a system that's going to need to restructure and that just so happens to be metastasizing right when Trump becomes elected. This is a fire that's been smoldering and it's now starting to burn, and Trump is just more gasoline."

Lessons From Trump's Handling Of Mexico

When weighing the level of probability of a trade war developing between the U.S. and China, it is instructive to view the manner in which President Trump has conducted preliminaries to negotiation of trade between the U.S. and Mexico, a major trading partner and signatory, along with the U.S. and Canada, to the trilateral NAFTA agreement.

The U.S. in 2016 (excluding December) exported $211,848.7 million worth of goods to Mexico, while importing $270,647.2 million, and so the trade gap is far narrower than that with China. However, since only recently assuming office, Trump has already taken a strident and pre-emptive position on a border wall with Mexico, a hot button immigration issue in the presidential election, arbitrarily allocating the cost of construction of the wall to Mexico. This stance has greatly strained prospects for forthcoming trade talks between the two countries.

Trump has been combative and precipitative. His pronouncements place politics above trade. If politics is also made the priority with China, a trade war will inevitably ensue. Substantial attendant damage to AMD, and possible redefinition of the global semiconductor market, will follow close behind.

Conclusions

Trump is demonstrating an unnuanced, headlong approach to the other trade negotiation of Mexico currently on his desk, placing politics above trade. This augurs ill in a developing trade dispute with China, and when considered together with pressures the Chinese leadership is under from a burgeoning banking crisis, the situation, with disruptive implications for the entirety of world trade, is a highly volatile one.

The downturn in AMD's share price from a trade war, if it occurs, will be far more substantial and longer lived than the shallow fall off since the end of December, 2016. Trade considerations are not yet priced in, and offer the prospect of a highly profitable short after share price first returns to its December highs if the China trade issue then worsens.

