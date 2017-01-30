31 Dividend Increases: January 23-27, 2017 (Part 1: Financials And MLPs)

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently.

In the past week, 31 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. This is an unusually large number, so I'm splitting the article into two parts. Part 1 presents Financials sector companies and MLPs (master limited partnerships) that raised their dividends. Part 2 will present the non-Financials.

The summary table below is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MKTX operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. The company provides related data, analytics, compliance tools and post-trade services. Its trading platform provides access to global liquidity in the United States high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, credit derivatives and other fixed-income securities.

MKTX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Recently, MKTX increased its quarterly dividend by 26.92% to 33¢ per share. The first payment will be on February 23 to shareholders of record on February 9. The ex-dividend date is February 7.

• S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc., SPGI provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The company operates through S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts divisions. The company's products serve the needs of asset managers, investment and commercial banks, exchanges, traders, and marketing and research firms.

SPGI was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Recently, SPGI increased its quarterly dividend to 41¢ per share, an increase of 13.89% over the prior dividend of 36¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record on February 24. The ex-dividend date is February 22.

• Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

COLB operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank, which provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company's products and services include personal banking, business banking and wealth management. As of December 31, 2015, the company had 149 branches, including 74 branches in Washington, 59 branches in Oregon, and 16 branches in Idaho.

COLB was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 10.00% to 22¢ per share. The dividend is payable on February 22 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8.

• Cardinal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CFNL)

CFNL was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company was incorporated under the laws of Virginia as a financial holding company in June 2003. Through its subsidiary, Cardinal Bank, the company offers traditional bank loan and deposit products and services to both commercial and retail customers in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Recently, CFNL increased its quarterly dividend by 8.33% to 13¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on February 24 to shareholders of record on February 9, with an ex-dividend date of February 7.

• Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

NWBI is a bank holding company of Northwest Bank. The company offers a complete line of personal and business banking products, including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance, and trust. The company operates more than 160 community banking locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland.

NWBI was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Recently, the board of directors of NWBI declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.67%. NWBI will trade ex-dividend on January 31. The dividend is payable on February 16 to shareholders of record on February 2.

• Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

PFS operates as the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company that provides banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The company attracts deposits from the general public and businesses and uses those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate a variety of real estate, business, and consumer loans.

PFS was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Recently, PFS increased its quarterly dividend from 18¢ per share to 19¢ per share, an increase of 5.56%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on February 13, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on February 28.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, CINF is an insurance holding company engaged in the business of property casualty insurance. The company markets its products through independent insurance agencies in more than 40 states in the USA. CINF also offers life and disability income insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

Additionally, the company offers commercial leasing and financing services. On Friday, January 27, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.17% to 50¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 14 to shareholders of record on March 22. The ex-dividend date is March 20.

• South State Corp. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SSB is a bank holding company for South State Bank. Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans.

The company also provides investment advisory and broker-dealer services. It operates 128 financial centers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. SSB was founded in 1933. Recently, SSB increased its quarterly dividend from 32¢ per share to 33¢ per share, an increase of 3.13%. The dividend is payable on February 24 to shareholders of record on February 17.

• Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AJG is an international insurance brokerage and risk management services company headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Founded in 1927, the company has operations in 31 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

On January 25, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 38¢ per share to 39¢ per share, an increase of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is March 1 and the dividend will be paid on March 17 to shareholders of record on March 3.

• Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP)

Founded in 2004 and based in Dallas, Texas, HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

Recently, HEP increased its quarterly distribution to 61¢ per unit, an increase of 2.52% over the prior distribution of 59.5¢ per unit. The quarterly distribution will be paid on February 14 to unitholders of record on February 6. The ex-dividend date is February 2.

• Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation's refining capacity.

MMP transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gasses for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives. Recently, MMP increased its quarterly distribution to 85.5¢ per unit, an increase of 2.09% over the prior distribution of 83.75¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on February 14 to unitholders of record on February 3. MMP will trade ex-dividend on February 1.

• Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:SXL)

Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, SXL is a master limited partnership that owns and operates a logistics business. The company transports, terminals, and stores crude oil, refined products, and natural gas liquids. In addition to logistics services, SXL owns acquisition and marketing assets, which are used to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, refined products, and natural gas liquids.

The company was founded in 2001. Recently, SXL increased its quarterly distribution to 52¢ per unit, an increase of 1.96% over the prior distribution of 51¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on February 14 to unitholders of record on February 7.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of the dividend raisers, MKTX. This is an interesting stock with a fairly low yield but an impressive 5-year dividend growth rate of nearly 24%.

The stock is performing remarkably well, though the price line (in black) is well above the adjusted earnings growth rate of 28.2 (the orange line), suggesting the stock is overvalued.

