Allergan Is A Cheap Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/27/17)

Includes: AAP, ABG, AGN, GLOP, MU, STM, TEVA
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

The market reacted positively to GasLog Partners' secondary offering.

Stay away from Teva Pharmaceutical.

STMicroelectronics is too hot to buy now.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 27.

Bullish Calls

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): This is the only biotech stock owned by Cramer's trust, as it has a very low multiple, and Cramer believes CEO Brent Saunders will turn it around.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP): The company did a secondary offering at $20.50 and moved higher to $22 immediately, which is a good sign.

Bearish Calls

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG): The stock could rebound, but Cramer likes Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) here.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA): This stock is caught in the middle of political drama. Stay away.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It has moved up a lot. Swap out from this into Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

