Allergan Is A Cheap Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/27/17)

STMicroelectronics is too hot to buy now.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 27.

Bullish Calls

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): This is the only biotech stock owned by Cramer's trust, as it has a very low multiple, and Cramer believes CEO Brent Saunders will turn it around.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP): The company did a secondary offering at $20.50 and moved higher to $22 immediately, which is a good sign.

Bearish Calls

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG): The stock could rebound, but Cramer likes Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) here.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA): This stock is caught in the middle of political drama. Stay away.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It has moved up a lot. Swap out from this into Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.