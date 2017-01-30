Wall Street Breakfast: Markets React To Trump Travel Ban

Economy

A federal judge in New York and at least five other states have temporarily halted deportations after the American Civil Liberties Union argued for stranded refugees and visa holders to be released. The White House also clarified its policy regarding green card holders, stating the travel ban would not apply to those with legal permanent residence in the United States.

In another weekend executive action, President Trump reshuffled the National Security Council to include his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and limited the roles of the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The memorandum makes the former Breitbart News head a regular attendee of the principals committee, the Cabinet-level interagency forum that deals with policy issues affecting national security.

President Trump also made a flurry of phone calls to world leaders on Saturday as he began shaping his new administration's foreign policy. A conversation with Vladimir Putin discussed combating terrorism, confronting ISIS, the Ukraine crisis and the Iran nuclear deal, but the topic of easing U.S. sanctions against Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea didn't come up.

Six people have been killed and eight injured in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the "cowardly attack," saying "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of Canada's national fabric." On Saturday, he also responded to Trump's immigration ban by tweeting: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

After selecting Citigroup (NYSE:C) as its financial adviser, Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has voted to give the commonwealth more time to submit a fiscal turnaround plan and restructure $70B in debt without fear of lawsuits. A so-called stay on litigation over missed payments will be moved to May 1 from Feb. 15, while a deadline for a fiscal blueprint will be extended to Feb. 28 from Jan. 31.

The IMF believes Greece's debt is "explosive" and "highly unsustainable," reaching 275% of GDP by 2060 unless the country's loans are significantly restructured. The assessment, prepared ahead of an IMF board meeting on Feb. 6, is significantly more pessimistic than that of Greece's eurozone creditors and underscores the difficulty of the fund moving ahead with a bailout.

Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalize other weak lenders after Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY), according to Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco. He didn't name any banks that may need government support to bolster their capital, but analysts say Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca (OTC:VENBF) and Carige (OTC:BCIGY) will likely need to strengthen their balance sheets soon.

Although it was below 0% less than a year ago, inflation in Saxony rose by 2.3% in January. That could mean Germany's preliminary inflation figure topped the ECB's target of 2% (to be released at 8:00 ET), prompting louder calls for an end to stimulus programs from within the eurozone’s largest member. 10-year Bund yields are up 2.5 basis points at 0.49%, just under the one-year high hit last week.

It's the Year of the Rooster! Chinese markets will remain closed for most of the week as Lunar New Year celebrations kick off for much of Asia. The PBOC pumped 1.13T yuan (roughly $165B) into domestic money markets last week via its routine operations as consumers prepared for shopping sprees and to hand out red packets filled with fresh notes to friends and relatives. Markets will reopen on Friday.