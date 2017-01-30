Why Do You Invest The Way You Do?

Investment Technology of the 21 st Century

Today's stock markets can accept your cell phone trade order and give you a confirm of the trade in seconds, before you hang up. And do it for millions of other investors, wherever they are in the world, in the course of the market day. Even after-(our)-hours.

Investment market gamers (AKA high-frequency-traders) position their operating bases as close to exchanges or market-makers as possible (distances of a few feet can make a difference) to be nano-second communications competitive in pursuing their programmed electronic strategies.

No, you don't have to (or shouldn't want to) compete with them. Just be aware that the technology background has shifted markedly. On more than "your Father's Pontiac."

It has changed what you can (and perhaps should) do with your capital in today's investment markets.

The increased access to equity markets for less-well-informed players has made stock and ETF prices more volatile, not less. The interference of less-updated politicians and FED economists has debased the payoffs for low-risk (dividend) rentals of capital.

So today's equities markets have bigger price volatility (risk) payoff potentials. Particularly in comparison to the underlying growth trend of their now world-wide competitive "fundamental" earnings economics.

It used to be simple

Just find good [big] companies paying a safe dividend protected by ample underlying past EPS growth over a decade or more, buy 'em, and just hold on, in good times and bad. Never sell, don't worry, they'll recover.

Like General Motors, US Steel, Eastman Kodak, Xerox and others.

Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock. That's the only thing (besides death and taxes that is for sure.

Technology advances, so does international competitive practice. As has competitive practice in the investment industry. Aggressive Merger & Acquisition teams at "Investment Banking" operations actively disrupt otherwise reasonable (-appearing) long term investment forecasts.

Here is what occurs among 30 of the most-watched, big capitalization, global-interest stocks:

Figure 1

source: Yahoo Finance

The typical price range in a year for these stocks is nearly 5 times their average annual expected growth rates. And that is excluding the current questionably assessed growth potential for IBM, with an annual price range over 20 times its growth now forecast by street analysts.

There is far more opportunity for price gains to be captured within each year for all of these stocks than by buying them and holding them for a five year period of "average annual growth". For less-well traded stocks there are greater disparities. But along with the opportunity for gain, price volatility brings the risk of loss.

So what can be done?

The Marquis de Q made it simple: "Protect yourself at all times".

Which is what market-makers do, as they ply their highly-profitable business of helping big-money investment fund managers adjust holdings in their billion-dollar portfolios.

They have to help, because while the HFT crowd helps get ordinary individual investors confirms on their multi-thousand-dollar trades in moments, the same automated systems may "flash-crash" if fed multi-million-dollar order tickets.

That is the trade-scale required to make any difference on a multi-billion-dollar portfolio.

As a result, these volume trades are negotiated by market-makers off the exchanges, and simply posted there, once the trade is accomplished, so everyone knows what the real value of the shares now is. That "block-trade" market involves the "institutional" players with the money muscle to move market prices. For most of the active securities, individual investors are just along for the ride.

So, what can the individual investor do?

Answer: Get a good forecast of where those stock prices are headed.

The forecasts exist, being made by market-makers [MMs] as they protect themselves. Which they have to do, because it is rare to find big-dog fund managers eager to bet fully against another one on the price terms being offered or sought. But somewhere out there, there is enough difference of opinion to almost make a trade occur.

When the difference is close enough, the MM may take a temporary position in that "stub end" of the block-trade so that their client's order can get filled and the MM can get its vigorish, one way or another. But that action puts the MM at risk.

So the "facilitation" of the trade only takes place when the MM has secured price-change protection in the form of a hedge transaction. That requires negotiation with a seller of the protection, usually in the form of a derivatives deal involving futures, options, swaps or other contracts. The price and structure of the hedge transaction contains the expectations of buyer and of seller in the hedge as to the coming price prospects of the block trade order's subject.

The cost of the hedge is borne by the client as a market-liquidity necessity. Or, if viewed as an unreasonable cost, may be refused and the order killed due to unreasonable price change expectations. In which case, by-bye vigorish, and the MMs will turn to the next of thousands of block trades that may be done that day.

The MM expectations for the range of possible (and likely) prices during the contract life of the derivatives involved can be determined, although we don't know any other party that has made them available outside the MM community. Those expectations are translated into explicit price extremes. Their distance from the current market quote represents upside and drawdown price change prospects.

More importantly, the ready existence of market price records encourages the evaluation of the MM forecasts in terms of how markets actually operated subsequent to the forecast determinations. That has led us since the start of 2000 to the accumulation of an actuarial archive built day by day. It now has over ten million daily-derived forecasts on ~2500 stocks and ETFs and their evaluations.

From norms thus generated and updated, we produce daily a ranked list of the 20 stocks and ETFs having forecasts with the best odds for price change profit, at payoffs most likely to occur within the next 3 months. These have been accessed by subscribers since late 2015.

A record of the gains and losses of these daily forecasts during the year 2016 and to date has been kept and is compared to directly parallel positions in time using the ETF SPY as a market proxy. Some 4500 position resolutions are presented in Figure 2.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

Our timer on performance is neither a stopwatch nor an annual calendar. It is based on where the forecast insights come from: the maximum life of the derivatives contracts that provide price-change protection in the hedging process. Often it is necessary for MMs to use instruments that expire two, three, or even four months out in time in order to get adequate coverage. And once issued, those contracts are good until they expire, whether or not still owned by the initial purchaser.

So the protection buyers and sellers have to price their protection deals based on what might happen during contract life, not on how long it may take to unwind an unwanted position. We focus on 3 months as a maximum period for a position to be held in order for a sell target to be reached.

The TERMD portfolio management discipline

The gains, losses, and comparisons provided by Figure 2 are the result of applying a simple discipline to the forecasts of the top20 list securities produced daily in 2016. It works this way: At the close of the market day following the forecast, buy each stock or ETF. Set yourself a sell target of the top of the forecast price range. Also set a holding period time limit of the 63rd market day after the forecast - 3 months, or a quarter of the 252 market days in a year.

Monitor the security's price daily for a probable close at or above the sell target and when that occurs, close the position to capture the gain. Expect to reinvest the expanded capital liberated at the next market day's close price of a new candidate's forecast made this day of the position closeout.

If the sell target has not been reached on the 63rd day, close the position at its end of day price, accepting either the reduced or (insufficiently) expanded capital for reinvestment the next market day, as you would when a sell target is reached.

What TERMD does for you:

It keeps you fully invested, the same way buy&hold does, eliminating concerns over market timing. It forces you to re-evaluate your alternative choices for investments each time a position is closed out, preventing overstaying a successful choice, only to watch a bird in hand profit fly away because of your inaction or overenthusiasm.

It also keeps you from spending your most valuable resource [time] on choices that have failed to perform. Ones where, even after they were allocated a fair investment of patience attempting recovery from an interim drawdown, or simply an issue going nowhere, you are forced to admit an error has been made. It now needs re-evaluation of how best to now utilize the liberated capital. Errors are inevitable in this game of outguessing other able and motivated competitors, so you need to adjust and press on.

Forced prompt reinvestment keeps capital working in the best opportunities seen for its continued growth, avoiding its truancy while "waiting for a good opportunity". Compounding is the handmaiden of time, and together they are the most powerful resource you have for building capital. Do not abuse time by failing to redeploy capital.

But the varied holding periods produced by TERMD, and the compounding produced by immediate reinvestment, complicates the performance measuring task. The best way to address the job is to convert all outcomes experienced in the reinvestment process into per-day percentage price changes. The tiny granular units resulting are referred to in the financial community as "Basis-points per day". A Basis-point is 1/100 th of a percent.

They are the units accumulated in Figure 2, as an average, multiplied by the total holding period days involved. Because the closed-out capital is reinvested in a compounding manner, this is an appropriate practice. It provides for a continuum of measure at any point in time.

This is a departure from conventional portfolio evaluation, where all holdings are "marked to market" periodically to get an overall valuation at that point. Then valuations are compared across a number of periods to get a rate of change calculation.

In conventional measurements, items at a loss are not overlooked, since their losses are netted against items with gains. They may be hoped for a recovery into a profitable state, but for the present the loss is deferred from action.

Under TERMD portfolio management, as in Figure 2, losses are actively taken and recognized. To be sure that they are appropriately compounded in their impact on overall capital, they are separated from the aggregate basis points of gain so they may be netted against one another. That is shown in the red and yellow traces.

To provide a comparison to a portfolio of market index holdings, managed under TERMD, we have calculated what positions in the ETF SPY would have produced when held in exactly the same time periods as the roughly 4500 top20 closed out stock positions, inclusive of those producing losses.

A comparison of its purple line with the yellow line of stock positions with losses netted against gains indicates a stocks capital accumulation of about three times as great as the market index actions. Those stock accumulations, when compared with the roughly +11% price-growth CAGR of SPY in a buy&hold strategy, even including 2% dividends, produce an overwhelming stocks CAGR well above 100%. So we try not to agitate investors dedicated to the B&H strategy by not putting B&H market-passive equivalents in Figure 2.

Conclusion

There is credible evidence in this experience of thousands of positions occurring daily during the span of a full year or more that market-makers do have useful intelligence in the actions of their "facilitations" of volume trades.

That intelligence is available for use by individual investors in an investment technology era that makes its use practical, both functionally and economically. Whether you choose to use it is up to you and your circumstances as you see them.

The process is being continued and will be reviewed periodically.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.