Sell All Your Bonds?

Bonds are selling off as the market expects rising interest rates and inflation will lower bond returns over the longer-term. In contrast, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) continue to make new all-time highs post-election. In the two months following the U.S. election, $41.5 billion flowed out of bond funds while $70 billion flowed into U.S. equity funds, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I think the so-called "great rotation" out of bonds and into equities is greatly exaggerated. This article will explore a) why investors should keep a part of their portfolio assets in bonds, b) the risk profile of stocks and bonds, and c) how investors can reposition their bond portfolios in a rising rate environment.

Why invest in bonds?

Bond yields have picked up after bottoming in July 2016. Investors are expecting larger losses in the fixed income part of their portfolios as interest rates begin to climb (bond prices decrease when interest rates increase, and vice versa). Many believe the rise in interest rates and inflation will end the 30+ year secular bond bull market in 2017. This might explain the asset allocation trends and expectations for this year, which strongly favor U.S. and international equities over Treasury bonds (see Figure 1). U.S. equities have outperformed lately due to expectations of businesses delivering higher corporate earnings.

Investors need to step back and take a high-level view of their portfolio and asset allocation. Before you sell your bonds to buy stocks, you must remember why you own bonds in the first place. There are several good reasons why investors should have a part of their assets in fixed income. Bonds are an integral part a diversified portfolio because they behave much differently than stocks. Historically, bonds have offset stock market losses during market downturns. For instance, the bear market in 2008 saw the S&P 500 return -36.6% compared to the 20.1% gain in 10-year Treasuries. A 60/40 portfolio would have minimized the loss to -13.9%. Bonds bring stability and minimizes equity risk.

Over the long-term, stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) have earned a better return than investing in bonds (as measured by the 10-Year Treasury bonds). Since 1928, stocks have returned 11.42% on average compared to 5.18% in bonds. So why would anyone invest in bonds when stocks perform better over time? It all boils down to risk management. A potential bear market in bonds is far different from a bear market in stocks. Consider the period from 1950 to 1981 when the effective Fed funds rate was rising. The worst annual return during that period for 10-year Treasury bonds was -5.01% in 1969. By comparison, the S&P 500 on average sees a 5% pull back about 3 times per year.

Beware the great rotation

A bear market in stocks is a period when prices decline -20% or more. Bear markets have occurred once every 3 to 4 years on average from 1928 to 2016. To date, the 10-year Treasury bond has not experienced a -20% nominal or real annual return. A bond bear market is simply a period of negative returns. The average negative return in bonds is -4.07% since 1928. The worst annual return from 1928 to 2016 for 10-year Treasury bonds was -11.12% in 2009 followed by -9.01% in 2013 and -8.25% in 1999. By comparison, we often see a 10% correction in the S&P 500 once a year. All in all, historical data supports the claim that the bond market is much less volatile than the stock market. For more context, see the chart from Vanguard below (see Figure 2).

Another way to analyze stock and bond volatility is by looking at the standard deviation of 12-month returns. Standard deviation is a measure of how dispersed returns are from the average. An investment with a high standard deviation means there is greater variation around the average performance, thus making it more volatile. Stocks (as measured by the S&P 500) have a higher standard deviation of 19.70%. This means if stocks have averaged 11.42% returns since 1928, you could expect to see returns range from -8.28% to 31.12%. By comparison, bonds (as measured by 10-Year Treasury bonds) have a historical standard deviation of 7.76% with expected returns in the range of -2.58% to 12.94%. Stock volatility is about 2.5 times higher than that of bonds during the sample period.

There is a risk-reward trade-off between investing in higher return, higher-risk equity assets and lower return, lower-risk bond assets. Investors need to take this into consideration when choosing the right asset allocation in their investment and retirement portfolios. Asset allocation reflects your financial goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, and expected (and reasonable) level of investment return. These are factors investors need to consider before they start thinking about selling their bonds and replacing them with riskier assets like stocks to maximize returns. Selling bonds means the investor is changing their entire risk tolerance, raising the standard deviation of their portfolio, and increasing the size of potential losses. Many investors are unknowingly taking on more risk by chasing performance in the stock market.

Do not chase

The same stock chasing activity takes place in bond markets when yield-chasing investors buy long-dated bonds without realizing the added duration risk to their fixed income portfolio. It is hard to stay disciplined to your investment process when everyone around you is actively investing or selling bonds in this case. What investors can do is adjust their fixed-income strategies instead of selling bonds for riskier assets like stocks for higher returns. If bond investors think interest rates and bond yields will rise to pre-crisis levels, they might consider reinvesting at a higher bond rate and shorten the duration of their fixed income portfolio. If rates do rise, then prices of high duration bonds could experience the most cash outflows. A bond's duration (measured in years) tells you how price-sensitive the bond is to changes in interest rates (see Figure 3).

For instance, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) has an effective duration of 17.27 years, compared to the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) effective duration of 1.88 years. Thus, a 1% rise in interest rates would lead to an expected price loss of about 17.27% for high duration bonds and 1.88% for low duration bonds. Bond investors who want limited exposure to bond volatility might be better off in short duration bonds for a steady stream of income that keeps pace with inflation. In the stock part of your portfolio, I recommend to always invest in durable, dividend-paying businesses that have strong competitive advantages and consistently produce free cash flow. Find business that are strong enough to get through the ups and downs of economic cycles.

The key takeaway: Bonds help diversify the equity side of your portfolio. You can use bonds to reduce portfolio volatility, as well as protect yourself from stock bear markets and corrections. Stocks and bonds have different risk-return profiles. You need to consider the risks involved when deciding to dump bonds to buy stocks, i.e., the great rotation. For instance, it makes little sense for an individual nearing retirement with a low risk tolerance to be overweight in stocks. It is crucial for investors to understand their risk tolerance and financial goals before making changes to their asset allocation. Review your investment strategy objectively and take a breather from chasing returns and timing the market.

