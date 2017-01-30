Update On Heat-Seeking Alpha

Knowledge must continually be renewed by ceaseless effort. Albert Einstein

Four years ago I introduced a momentum approach that uses heat maps to see what has been working and what has not. With this tool investors can make decisions about what will continue, which is momentum, and what will not, which is reversal or regression to the mean. To make this determination, I drill deeper than anyone else, exploring style-sector-country market segments around the world. It's a lot of data to digest, so that's where heat maps come in. Heat maps are good visuals for finding yesterday's winners and losers. A heat map shows shades of green for "good," which in this case is good performance, and shades of red for bad, indicating underperformance. Yellow is neutral. The idea is to focus on the dark greens and dark reds for clues on momentum and reversals. Here are heat maps for the year 2016.

US

Biggest winner: Small cap growth materials earned 90.6%

Biggest loser: Small cap growth healthcare stocks lost 21.3%

Non-US

Biggest winner: Latin American energy stocks earned 70.3%

Biggest loser: Canadian healthcare companies lost 78.2%

