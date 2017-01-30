If You Liked Freeport-McMoRan Before, You Should Love It Now

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest listed copper producer, has recently reported fourth quarter results that have disappointed investors. But the miner is actually looking pretty good now.

Freeport-McMoRan swung to a net profit of $292 million, or $0.21 per share, from a loss of $4.1 billion, or $3.47 per share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding the impact of one-off items, the company reported a profit of $0.25 per share, up from year-ago loss of $0.02 per share, but below FactSet's $0.35 consensus. Revenues also increased from $3.52 billion last year to $4.37 billion, but missed consensus of $4.44 billion.

The top and bottom line miss was driven in large part by weak volumes. For the fourth quarter, I was expecting 16.6% increase in copper sales to 1.3 billion pounds and 73% increase in gold volumes to 586,000 ounces. The actual copper sales volume, however, was 1.19 billion pounds, depicting a modest growth of just 3.6%. Gold sales also climbed by just 19.8% to 405,000 ounces. That volumes growth was considerably lower than expected. This was largely due to a poor performance in Indonesia where Freeport-McMoRan, through its 90.6% owned subsidiary PT-FI, owns the Grasberg mine.

It was disappointing to see that Freeport-McMoRan could not capitalize from the strength in commodity prices which put the company in a great position to deliver strong results. Back in October, Freeport-McMoRan was expecting copper to average $2.10 per pound in Q4-2016, which would have been 3.7% lower than the Q4-2015 average of $2.18. But the red metal's price surged from November. Consequently, Freeport-McMoRan's actual Q4-2016 average price clocked in at $2.47, which was 13.3% higher from the prior year. The average realized gold price was also 10% higher from a year earlier to $1,174 per ounce. But despite witnessing double-digit gains in copper and gold prices, Freeport-McMoRan still missed estimates by a wide margin, thanks in large part to Grasberg.

That being said, it is important to remember that fundamentally, Freeport-McMoRan has become a better company. Freeport-McMoRan's biggest problems have been a large pile of debt and its inability to live within its means. But the miner has addressed both of these issues in the downturn.

Freeport-McMoRan's debt levels soared to more than $20 billion after it made an ill-fated foray into the oil and gas space. At the end of last year, the company's debt, net of cash, was $20.1 billion. Back then, when copper was still under $2.20, the company's management set an ambitious target of reducing debt by around $5 to $10 billion. Since then, Freeport-McMoRan has successfully reduced the debt load by roughly $8 billion to $11.8 billion, which is commendable.

Meanwhile, Freeport-McMoRan has also clamped down on costs and cash outflows. The company has reduced the unit net cash costs at its copper mines from $1.45 per pound a year earlier to $1.20 in the previous quarter. The company also reduced its capital expenditure by 55.7% in FY2016 to $2.8 billion.

The company's capital expenditure clocked in at $504 million while it generated $1.13 billion as cash flow from operations in 4Q-2016. This translated into free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, of $631 million. That's a sharp turnaround from a year earlier in 4Q2015 when Freeport-McMoRan reported a cash flow deficit of $686 million.

Freeport-McMoRan is looking better now. Remember, however, that the miner is a high-beta play. Its debt levels are still elevated, with a total-debt-to-equity ratio that is more than three times as large as the industry's average, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

In addition to this, we have uncertainty around the future of the company's Grasberg mine, which is one of its core and lowest cost assets located in a country that is revamping its mining laws. Freeport-McMoRan was forced to stop copper concentrate exports from Indonesia from January 12. The company is currently renegotiating its agreement. It is unclear when exports might resume, though Freeport-McMoRan is hoping that this will happen "soon."

If the company successfully gets a new mining license and resumes exports, then it can even sell some or all of its Indonesian business. This will help the company in reducing its exposure to this high-quality but problematic asset while giving it an opportunity to further improve its financial health. An asset sale will also likely act as a major catalyst for upside.

However, if the ban on exports is not lifted by mid-February, then Freeport-McMoRan has said that it would be forced to cut its monthly production by more than 70 million pounds. This will likely have negative impact on the company's revenues, cash flows and earnings in 2017. Due to Grasberg related problems, Freeport-McMoRan has already reduced this year's sales guidance to 4.1 billion pounds of copper and 2.2 million ounces of gold. But if it fails to resume exports by mid-February, then the company will likely make downward revision to this guidance.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has now reported two quarterly profits in a row after seven straight losses. Analysts believe that the miner will remain profitable throughout 2017, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. Freeport-McMoRan also carries a considerably lower debt load, and its financial health will likely continue to improve. The company expects to bring the net debt down to the range of $7.6 billion to $9.4 billion by the end of this year in a $3.00 to $2.50 per pound copper price environment respectively. On top of this, Freeport-McMoRan has consistently reported growing free cash flows in the last three quarters. As per the company's annual guidance, it could report $2.5 billion of free cash flows in 2017 ($4.3Bn op cash flow vs. $1.8Bn capex). The excess cash flow can be used to boost shareholder value.

Freeport-McMoRan could not fully capitalize on the strength in commodity prices due to weaker than expected volumes. But, it is difficult to ignore all the progress that the company has made in the downturn. I believe that despite the poor performance in the fourth quarter, if you liked Freeport-McMoRan before and were comfortable with the risks, then you should like it even more now.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.