Marijuana Stocks And The January Effect: N=229 Stocks Up An Average Of 51%

Below is a simple table, summarizing the N=229 [100%] marijuana stocks included in my Seeking Alpha marijuana portfolio. Before deletions or partitions, returns for the entire portfolio were 51%. This is remarkable!
|
2017 Returns
|
N or Population
|
229
|
less:
|
Stocks with No Measures
|
-15
|
equals:
|
Adjusted N or Population
|
214
|
less:
|
Winners
|
-134
|
less:
|
Losers
|
-64
|
less:
|
No Change
|
-16
|
equals:
|
Remainder
|
0
Only n=15 [7%] had no measures and were separately identified when I performed a simple Excel file sort by percentage return over the first 4 trading weeks of January [see above table]. I deleted these observations from the population. With respect to winners and loser, n=134 [56%] were winners; n=64 [28%] were losers; and n=16 [7%] had no change or zero returns over the first 4 trading weeks of January.
The data used to compute these measures is in the Appendix. You can copy/paste these measures into Excel, and conduct your own sorts to examine the population of marijuana stocks on a variety of dimensions. I have tested this, using my earlier Seeking Alpha article, and it works very nicely.
How to Build Your Portfolio
If you have $10,000 to invest, consider investing $1,000 in each of your favorite stocks to diversify. The same strategy of $1,000 per stock would work if you have $100,000 to invest.
Always take some profits, most likely to be maximized when "good news" hits and there is an "upside overreaction" for the entire sector. The last event of this sort occurred on or around November 8, 2016, when additional U.S. states voted to permit recreational use. (see my prior Seeking Alpha articles on this topic).
In this case, I anticipate the next good news for the sector will be "formal" legalization occurring in Canada. If you have been following my work, you are already very familiar with my recommendation that you rotate into and rotate out of the marijuana sector based on sector overreactions. So far, these broad brush stroke trading strategies have been working, as follows:
- Rotate into marijuana stocks for the anticipated November 8, 2016 upside overreaction.
- Rotate out of marijuana stocks for the anticipated tax loss selling or harvesting in late November 2016 through calendar year end.
- Rotate into the marijuana stocks for the anticipated January effect in the last week of December 2016.
- Rotate out of marijuana stocks after the January effect in 2017.
- And, now, rotate back into the marijuana stocks in anticipation of the formal Canadian legalization measures upside overreaction in a few months. Once this occurs, I am unaware of any near-term events likely to cause an upside overreaction for the remainder of 2017, so, unless otherwise corrected, I would be rotating out of the broad marijuana sector until about December 21, 2017, to buy low during tax loss selling or harvesting season in anticipation of another January effect [2018], likely to have some follow-through up through the November 2018 election day ballot measures, as of yet, undetermined.
The above is broad brush stroke. If you like a specific marijuana stock, buy it and hold it, long-term. For example, I like Cannabix [BLOZF], so I am holding it, but if there is an upside overreaction, I will take profits. This particular stock does not trade like a typical marijuana stock, and some of the others contained in the Appendix, also, do not trade like typical marijuana stocks. I have addressed these matters in Seeking Alpha articles in the distant past.
Summary
Going "with the current" or sector moves will reduce your losses and maximize your profits. Taking profits during event dates that create upside overreactions will also reduce your losses and maximize your profits. Don't swim against the current, and, above all, preserve capital!
APPENDIX
|
Symbol
|
PPS
|
Perf
|
Symbol
|
PPS
|
Perf
|
Winners
|
Losers
|
1
|
$4.06
|
11.2%
|
1
|
MYHI
|
$0.80
|
900.0%
|
1
|
900.0%
|
2
|
$1.81
|
5.2%
|
2
|
ACOL
|
$0.02
|
581.8%
|
2
|
581.8%
|
3
|
$1.70
|
-
|
3
|
PRRE
|
$1.98
|
574.6%
|
3
|
574.6%
|
4
|
$0.00
|
-
|
4
|
POTN
|
$0.02
|
476.9%
|
4
|
476.9%
|
5
|
$0.02
|
581.8%
|
5
|
CIIX
|
$2.24
|
458.6%
|
5
|
458.6%
|
6
|
$3.06
|
8.1%
|
6
|
UAMM
|
$0.01
|
417.6%
|
6
|
417.6%
|
7
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
7
|
CAFS
|
$0.07
|
340.7%
|
7
|
340.7%
|
8
|
$0.03
|
-9.7%
|
8
|
CRLRQ
|
$0.00
|
328.6%
|
8
|
328.6%
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
BUDZ
|
$3.68
|
327.9%
|
9
|
327.9%
|
10
|
$0.02
|
108.6%
|
10
|
GRCV
|
$0.00
|
300.0%
|
10
|
300.0%
|
11
|
$0.78
|
-14.9%
|
11
|
PTOG
|
$0.00
|
300.0%
|
11
|
300.0%
|
12
|
$4.00
|
6.4%
|
12
|
MJTK
|
$0.01
|
291.3%
|
12
|
291.3%
|
13
|
$0.11
|
-5.0%
|
13
|
OWCP
|
$0.67
|
280.7%
|
13
|
280.7%
|
14
|
(NYSE:AVT)
|
$46.88
|
-1.5%
|
14
|
SING
|
$0.04
|
266.1%
|
14
|
266.1%
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
LVVV
|
$0.00
|
250.0%
|
15
|
250.0%
|
16
|
$13.22
|
52.0%
|
16
|
NHLE
|
$0.04
|
233.3%
|
16
|
233.3%
|
17
|
$0.01
|
-16.7%
|
17
|
NVGT
|
$0.01
|
231.8%
|
17
|
231.8%
|
18
|
$0.00
|
200.0%
|
18
|
BAYP
|
$0.00
|
200.0%
|
18
|
200.0%
|
19
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
19
|
USMJ
|
$0.00
|
200.0%
|
19
|
200.0%
|
20
|
$0.62
|
1.1%
|
20
|
SAGD
|
$0.11
|
182.1%
|
20
|
182.1%
|
21
|
$0.04
|
0.0%
|
21
|
RMHB
|
$0.12
|
179.1%
|
21
|
179.1%
|
22
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
22
|
KGKG
|
$0.01
|
176.0%
|
22
|
176.0%
|
23
|
$3.68
|
327.9%
|
23
|
GNBT
|
$0.01
|
175.0%
|
23
|
175.0%
|
24
|
$1.85
|
3.7%
|
24
|
USEI
|
$0.00
|
175.0%
|
24
|
175.0%
|
25
|
$0.07
|
340.7%
|
25
|
PNTV
|
$0.04
|
160.3%
|
25
|
160.3%
|
26
|
$0.43
|
79.2%
|
26
|
CBGI
|
$0.03
|
150.0%
|
26
|
150.0%
|
27
|
$2.55
|
-20.3%
|
27
|
MJMJ
|
$0.00
|
150.0%
|
27
|
150.0%
|
28
|
(NASDAQ:CARA)
|
$13.88
|
49.4%
|
28
|
PZOO
|
$0.00
|
150.0%
|
28
|
150.0%
|
29
|
$0.45
|
-55.0%
|
29
|
LCTC
|
$16.90
|
133.1%
|
29
|
133.1%
|
30
|
$7.79
|
44.3%
|
30
|
PKPH
|
$0.09
|
130.0%
|
30
|
130.0%
|
31
|
(OTC:CBGI)
|
$0.03
|
150.0%
|
31
|
MCIG
|
$0.41
|
115.2%
|
31
|
115.2%
|
32
|
$0.11
|
72.5%
|
32
|
WDRP
|
$0.01
|
112.5%
|
32
|
112.5%
|
33
|
$0.01
|
81.0%
|
33
|
AMFE
|
$0.02
|
108.6%
|
33
|
108.6%
|
34
|
$0.03
|
87.5%
|
34
|
VATE
|
$0.08
|
106.0%
|
34
|
106.0%
|
35
|
$2.80
|
40.0%
|
35
|
AFPW
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
35
|
100.0%
|
36
|
$0.68
|
5.4%
|
36
|
DSCR
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
36
|
100.0%
|
37
|
$0.02
|
-7.0%
|
37
|
FWDG
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
37
|
100.0%
|
38
|
$1.64
|
-7.9%
|
38
|
PLPL
|
$0.05
|
96.5%
|
38
|
96.5%
|
39
|
$0.04
|
38.9%
|
39
|
ENCC
|
$0.01
|
93.0%
|
39
|
93.0%
|
40
|
$2.24
|
458.6%
|
40
|
CBNT
|
$0.03
|
87.5%
|
40
|
87.5%
|
41
|
$0.33
|
-5.7%
|
41
|
VRCI
|
$0.02
|
87.5%
|
41
|
87.5%
|
42
|
$1.48
|
-5.5%
|
42
|
IMLFF
|
$0.32
|
85.9%
|
42
|
85.9%
|
43
|
$0.73
|
6.6%
|
43
|
VPOR
|
$0.00
|
83.3%
|
43
|
83.3%
|
44
|
$0.89
|
10.2%
|
44
|
CBMJ
|
$0.01
|
81.0%
|
44
|
81.0%
|
45
|
$0.41
|
2.5%
|
45
|
IGPK
|
$0.01
|
80.0%
|
45
|
80.0%
|
46
|
$0.00
|
328.6%
|
46
|
CANL
|
$0.43
|
79.2%
|
46
|
79.2%
|
47
|
$0.02
|
13.7%
|
47
|
ENDO
|
$0.04
|
77.6%
|
47
|
77.6%
|
48
|
$0.01
|
70.0%
|
48
|
ESSI
|
$3.91
|
76.9%
|
48
|
76.9%
|
49
|
$0.14
|
-12.3%
|
49
|
VHUB
|
$0.02
|
75.4%
|
49
|
75.4%
|
50
|
$0.56
|
29.2%
|
50
|
VRTHF
|
$0.40
|
74.7%
|
50
|
74.7%
|
51
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
51
|
CBIS
|
$0.11
|
72.5%
|
51
|
72.5%
|
52
|
$0.27
|
35.9%
|
52
|
UBQU
|
$0.02
|
70.2%
|
52
|
70.2%
|
53
|
$0.00
|
-60.0%
|
53
|
CRWG
|
$0.01
|
70.0%
|
53
|
70.0%
|
54
|
$0.32
|
57.5%
|
54
|
EDXC
|
$0.08
|
69.6%
|
54
|
69.6%
|
55
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
55
|
SIPC
|
$0.01
|
66.7%
|
55
|
66.7%
|
56
|
$0.04
|
46.0%
|
56
|
NTRR
|
$0.51
|
64.5%
|
56
|
64.5%
|
57
|
-
|
-
|
57
|
HMPQ
|
$0.04
|
64.4%
|
57
|
64.4%
|
58
|
$0.08
|
69.6%
|
58
|
ENRT
|
$0.04
|
60.0%
|
58
|
60.0%
|
59
|
$0.00
|
16.1%
|
59
|
QEDN
|
$0.01
|
59.2%
|
59
|
59.2%
|
60
|
$3.05
|
-10.1%
|
60
|
DPWW
|
$0.32
|
57.5%
|
60
|
57.5%
|
61
|
$0.01
|
93.0%
|
61
|
SLTK
|
$0.80
|
56.9%
|
61
|
56.9%
|
62
|
$0.04
|
77.6%
|
62
|
MCPI
|
$0.27
|
53.9%
|
62
|
53.9%
|
63
|
$0.04
|
60.0%
|
63
|
GTSO
|
$0.06
|
53.5%
|
63
|
53.5%
|
64
|
$0.00
|
-26.1%
|
64
|
AXIM
|
$13.22
|
52.0%
|
64
|
52.0%
|
65
|
$0.05
|
32.4%
|
65
|
DEWM
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
65
|
50.0%
|
66
|
$3.91
|
76.9%
|
66
|
LGBI
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
66
|
50.0%
|
67
|
$0.47
|
2.0%
|
67
|
CARA
|
$13.88
|
49.4%
|
67
|
49.4%
|
68
|
$0.01
|
-23.5%
|
68
|
PUFXF
|
$0.25
|
47.0%
|
68
|
47.0%
|
69
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
69
|
EAPH
|
$0.04
|
46.0%
|
69
|
46.0%
|
70
|
(OTC:FITX)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
70
|
WCIG
|
$0.01
|
46.0%
|
70
|
46.0%
|
71
|
-
|
-
|
71
|
CBDS
|
$7.79
|
44.3%
|
71
|
44.3%
|
72
|
$0.10
|
-22.2%
|
72
|
RFMK
|
$0.01
|
42.1%
|
72
|
42.1%
|
73
|
(OTC:FSPM)
|
$0.14
|
40.0%
|
73
|
GRPOF
|
$0.30
|
42.0%
|
73
|
42.0%
|
74
|
$0.00
|
-41.2%
|
74
|
CBSC
|
$2.80
|
40.0%
|
74
|
40.0%
|
75
|
$0.01
|
-22.0%
|
75
|
FSPM
|
$0.14
|
40.0%
|
75
|
40.0%
|
76
|
$0.00
|
100.0%
|
76
|
CHUM
|
$0.04
|
38.9%
|
76
|
38.9%
|
77
|
$0.00
|
-26.3%
|
77
|
STEV
|
$0.03
|
38.6%
|
77
|
38.6%
|
78
|
$0.03
|
7.6%
|
78
|
DIGP
|
$0.27
|
35.9%
|
78
|
35.9%
|
79
|
$0.41
|
22.9%
|
79
|
GEAR
|
$0.00
|
33.3%
|
79
|
33.3%
|
80
|
$0.00
|
33.3%
|
80
|
NGBL
|
$0.00
|
33.3%
|
80
|
33.3%
|
81
|
$0.01
|
21.7%
|
81
|
ESPH
|
$0.05
|
32.4%
|
81
|
32.4%
|
82
|
$0.33
|
27.7%
|
82
|
CVSI
|
$0.56
|
29.2%
|
82
|
29.2%
|
83
|
$0.01
|
175.0%
|
83
|
SPRWF
|
$1.39
|
28.0%
|
83
|
28.0%
|
84
|
$0.03
|
-2.1%
|
84
|
GLDFF
|
$0.33
|
27.7%
|
84
|
27.7%
|
85
|
$0.00
|
300.0%
|
85
|
PRMCF
|
$1.39
|
26.0%
|
85
|
26.0%
|
86
|
$0.10
|
2.4%
|
86
|
BTFL
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
86
|
25.0%
|
87
|
$0.30
|
42.0%
|
87
|
GYOG
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
87
|
25.0%
|
88
|
$0.20
|
-13.3%
|
88
|
IJJP
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
88
|
25.0%
|
89
|
$1.14
|
0.0%
|
89
|
GBLX
|
$0.41
|
22.9%
|
89
|
22.9%
|
90
|
$2.36
|
0.4%
|
90
|
GLAG
|
$0.01
|
21.7%
|
90
|
21.7%
|
91
|
$0.06
|
53.5%
|
91
|
TBQBF
|
$1.11
|
21.4%
|
91
|
21.4%
|
92
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
$115.75
|
3.6%
|
92
|
MJMD
|
$1.51
|
20.8%
|
92
|
20.8%
|
93
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
93
|
MNTR
|
$1.25
|
17.9%
|
93
|
17.9%
|
94
|
$0.00
|
-7.1%
|
94
|
NGMC
|
$0.00
|
17.6%
|
94
|
17.6%
|
95
|
-
|
-
|
95
|
MQTRF
|
$5.38
|
17.4%
|
95
|
17.4%
|
96
|
$8.06
|
0.8%
|
96
|
VNTH
|
$0.00
|
16.7%
|
96
|
16.7%
|
97
|
$0.94
|
-0.7%
|
97
|
WTII
|
$0.00
|
16.7%
|
97
|
16.7%
|
98
|
$0.02
|
0.0%
|
98
|
EFFI
|
$0.00
|
16.1%
|
98
|
16.1%
|
99
|
$0.04
|
64.4%
|
99
|
KAYS
|
$0.31
|
15.9%
|
99
|
15.9%
|
100
|
$4.75
|
0.4%
|
100
|
CRTL
|
$0.02
|
13.7%
|
100
|
13.7%
|
101
|
$0.00
|
-17.5%
|
101
|
MDRM
|
$0.04
|
12.9%
|
101
|
12.9%
|
102
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
102
|
NSPDF
|
$0.30
|
12.2%
|
102
|
12.2%
|
103
|
(NYSEMKT:IGC)
|
$0.27
|
-2.5%
|
103
|
ZYNE
|
$17.39
|
11.5%
|
103
|
11.5%
|
104
|
$0.01
|
80.0%
|
104
|
ACAN
|
$4.06
|
11.2%
|
104
|
11.2%
|
105
|
(OTC:IGRW)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
105
|
TWMJF
|
$7.58
|
11.1%
|
105
|
11.1%
|
106
|
(NYSE:IIPR)
|
$18.76
|
3.1%
|
106
|
CNZCF
|
$0.89
|
10.2%
|
106
|
10.2%
|
107
|
$0.00
|
25.0%
|
107
|
LSCG
|
$0.04
|
10.0%
|
107
|
10.0%
|
108
|
$0.32
|
85.9%
|
108
|
MGWFF
|
$0.52
|
9.2%
|
108
|
9.2%
|
109
|
$0.00
|
-42.1%
|
109
|
REFG
|
$0.14
|
9.2%
|
109
|
9.2%
|
110
|
$0.47
|
8.3%
|
110
|
INSY
|
$9.99
|
8.6%
|
110
|
8.6%
|
111
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
$9.99
|
8.6%
|
111
|
NEWC
|
$0.02
|
8.4%
|
111
|
8.4%
|
112
|
$0.00
|
-14.3%
|
112
|
INQD
|
$0.47
|
8.3%
|
112
|
8.3%
|
113
|
$1.11
|
5.7%
|
113
|
AERO
|
$3.06
|
8.1%
|
113
|
8.1%
|
114
|
$0.31
|
15.9%
|
114
|
NMUS
|
$0.33
|
8.0%
|
114
|
8.0%
|
115
|
$0.01
|
176.0%
|
115
|
GBHPF
|
$0.03
|
7.6%
|
115
|
7.6%
|
116
|
$2.77
|
-13.4%
|
116
|
SRNA
|
$0.22
|
7.5%
|
116
|
7.5%
|
117
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
117
|
CNBX
|
$0.73
|
6.6%
|
117
|
6.6%
|
118
|
$16.90
|
133.1%
|
118
|
APHQF
|
$4.00
|
6.4%
|
118
|
6.4%
|
119
|
$0.44
|
-9.3%
|
119
|
IVITF
|
$1.11
|
5.7%
|
119
|
5.7%
|
120
|
$0.00
|
50.0%
|
120
|
CCAN
|
$0.68
|
5.4%
|
120
|
5.4%
|
121
|
$0.04
|
10.0%
|
121
|
ACBFF
|
$1.81
|
5.2%
|
121
|
5.2%
|
122
|
$0.00
|
250.0%
|
122
|
STWC
|
$0.44
|
3.8%
|
122
|
3.8%
|
123
|
-
|
-
|
123
|
BXNG
|
$1.85
|
3.7%
|
123
|
3.7%
|
124
|
-
|
-
|
124
|
GWPH
|
$115.75
|
3.6%
|
124
|
3.6%
|
125
|
$0.41
|
115.2%
|
125
|
IIPR
|
$18.76
|
3.1%
|
125
|
3.1%
|
126
|
$0.08
|
2.6%
|
126
|
MCOA
|
$0.08
|
2.6%
|
126
|
2.6%
|
127
|
$0.27
|
53.9%
|
127
|
CPMD
|
$0.41
|
2.5%
|
127
|
2.5%
|
128
|
$2.54
|
-7.3%
|
128
|
GRNH
|
$0.10
|
2.4%
|
128
|
2.4%
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
129
|
ETST
|
$0.47
|
2.0%
|
129
|
2.0%
|
130
|
$0.15
|
-25.0%
|
130
|
BLOZF
|
$0.62
|
1.1%
|
130
|
1.1%
|
131
|
$0.04
|
12.9%
|
131
|
MSRT
|
$1.04
|
1.0%
|
131
|
1.0%
|
132
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
132
|
HLIX
|
$8.06
|
0.8%
|
132
|
0.8%
|
133
|
$0.52
|
9.2%
|
133
|
GRWG
|
$2.36
|
0.4%
|
133
|
0.4%
|
134
|
$0.04
|
-12.0%
|
134
|
HVST
|
$4.75
|
0.4%
|
134
|
0.4%
|
135
|
$1.51
|
20.8%
|
135
|
BLPG
|
$0.04
|
0.0%
|
136
|
$0.00
|
150.0%
|
136
|
FFFC
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
137
|
$0.16
|
-19.1%
|
137
|
FITX
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
138
|
$0.92
|
-7.7%
|
138
|
GRWC
|
$1.14
|
0.0%
|
139
|
$0.01
|
291.3%
|
139
|
HMKTF
|
$0.02
|
0.0%
|
140
|
$0.00
|
-14.3%
|
140
|
ICNM
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
141
|
$1.25
|
17.9%
|
141
|
IGRW
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
142
|
$0.02
|
-6.0%
|
142
|
LATF
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
143
|
$5.38
|
17.4%
|
143
|
MEDT
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
144
|
$0.93
|
-10.3%
|
144
|
NWWTF
|
$0.03
|
0.0%
|
145
|
$1.04
|
1.0%
|
145
|
OSLH
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
146
|
$0.00
|
-11.5%
|
146
|
SLNX
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
147
|
$0.00
|
-19.1%
|
147
|
SNNC
|
$0.18
|
0.0%
|
148
|
$0.80
|
900.0%
|
148
|
UMBBF
|
$0.02
|
0.0%
|
149
|
$0.82
|
-32.1%
|
149
|
UNGS
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
150
|
$0.02
|
8.4%
|
150
|
VPCO
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
151
|
$0.00
|
33.3%
|
151
|
HLSPY
|
$0.94
|
-0.7%
|
1
|
-0.7%
|
152
|
$0.00
|
17.6%
|
152
|
OGRMF
|
$2.13
|
-0.7%
|
2
|
-0.7%
|
153
|
$0.04
|
233.3%
|
153
|
AVT
|
$46.88
|
-1.5%
|
3
|
-1.5%
|
154
|
$0.33
|
8.0%
|
154
|
SMG
|
$94.03
|
-1.6%
|
4
|
-1.6%
|
155
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
155
|
GRCU
|
$0.03
|
-2.1%
|
5
|
-2.1%
|
156
|
$0.30
|
12.2%
|
156
|
TRTC
|
$0.31
|
-2.3%
|
6
|
-2.3%
|
157
|
$0.51
|
64.5%
|
157
|
IGC
|
$0.27
|
-2.5%
|
7
|
-2.5%
|
158
|
$0.01
|
231.8%
|
158
|
VAPI
|
$0.09
|
-2.6%
|
8
|
-2.6%
|
159
|
$0.03
|
0.0%
|
159
|
VAPR
|
$0.01
|
-3.4%
|
9
|
-3.4%
|
160
|
$0.16
|
-13.8%
|
160
|
ZDPY
|
$2.05
|
-3.8%
|
10
|
-3.8%
|
161
|
$2.13
|
-0.7%
|
161
|
ATTBF
|
$0.11
|
-5.0%
|
11
|
-5.0%
|
162
|
$0.00
|
-11.1%
|
162
|
CNAB
|
$1.48
|
-5.5%
|
12
|
-5.5%
|
163
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
163
|
CLSH
|
$0.33
|
-5.7%
|
13
|
-5.7%
|
164
|
$0.67
|
280.7%
|
164
|
MQPXF
|
$0.02
|
-6.0%
|
14
|
-6.0%
|
165
|
$0.08
|
-13.5%
|
165
|
CGRA
|
$0.02
|
-7.0%
|
15
|
-7.0%
|
166
|
$0.02
|
-19.6%
|
166
|
HALB
|
$0.00
|
-7.1%
|
16
|
-7.1%
|
167
|
$0.09
|
130.0%
|
167
|
MDCL
|
$2.54
|
-7.3%
|
17
|
-7.3%
|
168
|
$0.05
|
96.5%
|
168
|
MJNE
|
$0.92
|
-7.7%
|
18
|
-7.7%
|
169
|
$0.11
|
-26.1%
|
169
|
CGRW
|
$1.64
|
-7.9%
|
19
|
-7.9%
|
170
|
-
|
-
|
170
|
TECR
|
$0.45
|
-9.1%
|
20
|
-9.1%
|
171
|
(OTC:PNPL)
|
$1.50
|
-40.0%
|
171
|
LDSYF
|
$0.44
|
-9.3%
|
21
|
-9.3%
|
172
|
$0.04
|
160.3%
|
172
|
SPLIF
|
$0.18
|
-9.5%
|
22
|
-9.5%
|
173
|
$0.02
|
476.9%
|
173
|
AGTK
|
$0.03
|
-9.7%
|
23
|
-9.7%
|
174
|
$1.39
|
26.0%
|
174
|
EMMBF
|
$3.05
|
-10.1%
|
24
|
-10.1%
|
175
|
$1.98
|
574.6%
|
175
|
MRPHF
|
$0.93
|
-10.3%
|
25
|
-10.3%
|
176
|
(OTC:PTOG)
|
$0.00
|
300.0%
|
176
|
OPMZ
|
$0.00
|
-11.1%
|
26
|
-11.1%
|
177
|
$0.25
|
47.0%
|
177
|
MYDX
|
$0.00
|
-11.5%
|
27
|
-11.5%
|
178
|
$0.00
|
150.0%
|
178
|
MJLB
|
$0.04
|
-12.0%
|
28
|
-12.0%
|
179
|
-
|
-
|
179
|
REVI
|
$0.05
|
-12.2%
|
29
|
-12.2%
|
180
|
$0.01
|
59.2%
|
180
|
CSAX
|
$0.14
|
-12.3%
|
30
|
-12.3%
|
181
|
-
|
-
|
181
|
GRSO
|
$0.20
|
-13.3%
|
31
|
-13.3%
|
182
|
$0.14
|
9.2%
|
182
|
KSHB
|
$2.77
|
-13.4%
|
32
|
-13.4%
|
183
|
$0.05
|
-12.2%
|
183
|
OXIS
|
$0.08
|
-13.5%
|
33
|
-13.5%
|
184
|
$0.01
|
42.1%
|
184
|
NXTTF
|
$0.16
|
-13.8%
|
34
|
-13.8%
|
185
|
$0.12
|
179.1%
|
185
|
ITNS
|
$0.00
|
-14.3%
|
35
|
-14.3%
|
186
|
$0.07
|
-16.1%
|
186
|
MMHC
|
$0.00
|
-14.3%
|
36
|
-14.3%
|
187
|
$0.11
|
182.1%
|
187
|
AMMJ
|
$0.78
|
-14.9%
|
37
|
-14.9%
|
188
|
$0.02
|
-20.0%
|
188
|
RSSFF
|
$0.07
|
-16.1%
|
38
|
-16.1%
|
189
|
$0.04
|
266.1%
|
189
|
VAPE
|
$0.01
|
-16.1%
|
39
|
-16.1%
|
190
|
$0.01
|
66.7%
|
190
|
XXII
|
$0.91
|
-16.4%
|
40
|
-16.4%
|
191
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
191
|
BABL
|
$0.01
|
-16.7%
|
41
|
-16.7%
|
192
|
$0.80
|
56.9%
|
192
|
THCBF
|
$0.61
|
-17.4%
|
42
|
-17.4%
|
193
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
$94.03
|
-1.6%
|
193
|
ICBU
|
$0.00
|
-17.5%
|
43
|
-17.5%
|
194
|
$0.18
|
0.0%
|
194
|
MJNA
|
$0.16
|
-19.1%
|
44
|
-19.1%
|
195
|
$0.18
|
-9.5%
|
195
|
MYEC
|
$0.00
|
-19.1%
|
45
|
-19.1%
|
196
|
$1.39
|
28.0%
|
196
|
PHOT
|
$0.02
|
-19.6%
|
46
|
-19.6%
|
197
|
$0.22
|
7.5%
|
197
|
SGBY
|
$0.02
|
-20.0%
|
47
|
-20.0%
|
198
|
$0.03
|
38.6%
|
198
|
CANN
|
$2.55
|
-20.3%
|
48
|
-20.3%
|
199
|
$0.44
|
3.8%
|
199
|
FUTL
|
$0.01
|
-22.0%
|
49
|
-22.0%
|
200
|
$0.00
|
-29.7%
|
200
|
FRLF
|
$0.10
|
-22.2%
|
50
|
-22.2%
|
201
|
$1.11
|
21.4%
|
201
|
FBEC
|
$0.01
|
-23.5%
|
51
|
-23.5%
|
202
|
$0.45
|
-9.1%
|
202
|
MDEX
|
$0.15
|
-25.0%
|
52
|
-25.0%
|
203
|
$0.61
|
-17.4%
|
203
|
ERBB
|
$0.00
|
-26.1%
|
53
|
-26.1%
|
204
|
(Pending:TRPX)
|
-
|
-
|
204
|
PMCB
|
$0.11
|
-26.1%
|
54
|
-26.1%
|
205
|
$0.31
|
-2.3%
|
205
|
GBHL
|
$0.00
|
-26.3%
|
55
|
-26.3%
|
206
|
$7.58
|
11.1%
|
206
|
TAUG
|
$0.00
|
-29.7%
|
56
|
-29.7%
|
207
|
$0.01
|
417.6%
|
207
|
NDEV
|
$0.82
|
-32.1%
|
57
|
-32.1%
|
208
|
$0.02
|
70.2%
|
208
|
PNPL
|
$1.50
|
-40.0%
|
58
|
-40.0%
|
209
|
$0.02
|
0.0%
|
209
|
FTPM
|
$0.00
|
-41.2%
|
59
|
-41.2%
|
210
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
210
|
INCC
|
$0.00
|
-42.1%
|
60
|
-42.1%
|
211
|
-
|
-
|
211
|
BLDV
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
61
|
-50.0%
|
212
|
$0.00
|
175.0%
|
212
|
NRTI
|
$0.00
|
-50.0%
|
62
|
-50.0%
|
213
|
$0.00
|
200.0%
|
213
|
CBCA
|
$0.45
|
-55.0%
|
63
|
-55.0%
|
214
|
$0.01
|
-16.1%
|
214
|
DIRV
|
$0.00
|
-60.0%
|
64
|
-60.0%
|
215
|
$0.09
|
-2.6%
|
216
|
$0.01
|
-3.4%
|
217
|
$0.08
|
106.0%
|
218
|
$0.02
|
75.4%
|
219
|
$0.00
|
16.7%
|
220
|
(NASDAQ:VPCO)
|
$0.00
|
0.0%
|
221
|
$0.00
|
83.3%
|
222
|
$0.02
|
87.5%
|
223
|
$0.40
|
74.7%
|
224
|
$0.01
|
46.0%
|
225
|
$0.01
|
112.5%
|
226
|
$0.00
|
16.7%
|
227
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
$0.91
|
-16.4%
|
228
|
$2.05
|
-3.8%
|
229
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
|
$17.39
|
11.5%
|
N=229
|
$2.05
|
51.0%
|
N=214
|
$2.19
|
54.5%
|
N=134
|
95.1%
|
N=64
|
-16.6%
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.