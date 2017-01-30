Marijuana Stocks And The January Effect: N=229 Stocks Up An Average Of 51%

|
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I examine the N=229 marijuana stocks in my Seeking Alpha portfolio for January Effect returns of 51% (4 week performance).

134 of these stocks were “winners,” generating an average return of 95%; 64 of these stocks were “losers,” generating a negative return of 17%.

These returns are remarkably high for any 4 week period; February may provide an opportunity for entry, as you build your marijuana portfolio.

I recommend spending less time “picking winners” and more time spent on “building a portfolio” in anticipation of Canadian legalization.

Clearly, for the past 4 weeks, simply “throwing a dart” and building a randomly selected, diversified portfolio of marijuana stocks would have worked.

Below is a simple table, summarizing the N=229 [100%] marijuana stocks included in my Seeking Alpha marijuana portfolio. Before deletions or partitions, returns for the entire portfolio were 51%. This is remarkable!

2017 Returns

N or Population

229

less:

Stocks with No Measures

-15

equals:

Adjusted N or Population

214

less:

Winners

-134

less:

Losers

-64

less:

No Change

-16

equals:

Remainder

0

Only n=15 [7%] had no measures and were separately identified when I performed a simple Excel file sort by percentage return over the first 4 trading weeks of January [see above table]. I deleted these observations from the population. With respect to winners and loser, n=134 [56%] were winners; n=64 [28%] were losers; and n=16 [7%] had no change or zero returns over the first 4 trading weeks of January.

The data used to compute these measures is in the Appendix. You can copy/paste these measures into Excel, and conduct your own sorts to examine the population of marijuana stocks on a variety of dimensions. I have tested this, using my earlier Seeking Alpha article, and it works very nicely.

How to Build Your Portfolio

If you have $10,000 to invest, consider investing $1,000 in each of your favorite stocks to diversify. The same strategy of $1,000 per stock would work if you have $100,000 to invest.

Always take some profits, most likely to be maximized when "good news" hits and there is an "upside overreaction" for the entire sector. The last event of this sort occurred on or around November 8, 2016, when additional U.S. states voted to permit recreational use. (see my prior Seeking Alpha articles on this topic).

In this case, I anticipate the next good news for the sector will be "formal" legalization occurring in Canada. If you have been following my work, you are already very familiar with my recommendation that you rotate into and rotate out of the marijuana sector based on sector overreactions. So far, these broad brush stroke trading strategies have been working, as follows:

  • Rotate into marijuana stocks for the anticipated November 8, 2016 upside overreaction.
  • Rotate out of marijuana stocks for the anticipated tax loss selling or harvesting in late November 2016 through calendar year end.
  • Rotate into the marijuana stocks for the anticipated January effect in the last week of December 2016.
  • Rotate out of marijuana stocks after the January effect in 2017.
  • And, now, rotate back into the marijuana stocks in anticipation of the formal Canadian legalization measures upside overreaction in a few months. Once this occurs, I am unaware of any near-term events likely to cause an upside overreaction for the remainder of 2017, so, unless otherwise corrected, I would be rotating out of the broad marijuana sector until about December 21, 2017, to buy low during tax loss selling or harvesting season in anticipation of another January effect [2018], likely to have some follow-through up through the November 2018 election day ballot measures, as of yet, undetermined.

The above is broad brush stroke. If you like a specific marijuana stock, buy it and hold it, long-term. For example, I like Cannabix [BLOZF], so I am holding it, but if there is an upside overreaction, I will take profits. This particular stock does not trade like a typical marijuana stock, and some of the others contained in the Appendix, also, do not trade like typical marijuana stocks. I have addressed these matters in Seeking Alpha articles in the distant past.

Summary

Going "with the current" or sector moves will reduce your losses and maximize your profits. Taking profits during event dates that create upside overreactions will also reduce your losses and maximize your profits. Don't swim against the current, and, above all, preserve capital!

APPENDIX

Symbol

PPS

Perf

Symbol

PPS

Perf

Winners

Losers

1

(OTCQX:ACAN)

$4.06

11.2%

1

MYHI

$0.80

900.0%

1

900.0%

2

(OTCQB:ACBFF)

$1.81

5.2%

2

ACOL

$0.02

581.8%

2

581.8%

3

(OTCQB:ACCA)

$1.70

-

3

PRRE

$1.98

574.6%

3

574.6%

4

(OTCPK:ACGX)

$0.00

-

4

POTN

$0.02

476.9%

4

476.9%

5

(OTCPK:ACOL)

$0.02

581.8%

5

CIIX

$2.24

458.6%

5

458.6%

6

(OTCQB:AERO)

$3.06

8.1%

6

UAMM

$0.01

417.6%

6

417.6%

7

(OTCPK:AFPW)

$0.00

100.0%

7

CAFS

$0.07

340.7%

7

340.7%

8

(OTCPK:AGTK)

$0.03

-9.7%

8

CRLRQ

$0.00

328.6%

8

328.6%

9

(OTCPK:ALCSQ)

-

-

9

BUDZ

$3.68

327.9%

9

327.9%

10

(OTCPK:AMFE)

$0.02

108.6%

10

GRCV

$0.00

300.0%

10

300.0%

11

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

$0.78

-14.9%

11

PTOG

$0.00

300.0%

11

300.0%

12

(OTCQB:APHQF)

$4.00

6.4%

12

MJTK

$0.01

291.3%

12

291.3%

13

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

$0.11

-5.0%

13

OWCP

$0.67

280.7%

13

280.7%

14

(NYSE:AVT)

$46.88

-1.5%

14

SING

$0.04

266.1%

14

266.1%

15

(OTCPK:AVTCQ)

-

-

15

LVVV

$0.00

250.0%

15

250.0%

16

(OTCQB:AXIM)

$13.22

52.0%

16

NHLE

$0.04

233.3%

16

233.3%

17

(OTCPK:BABL)

$0.01

-16.7%

17

NVGT

$0.01

231.8%

17

231.8%

18

(OTCPK:BAYP)

$0.00

200.0%

18

BAYP

$0.00

200.0%

18

200.0%

19

(OTCPK:BLDV)

$0.00

-50.0%

19

USMJ

$0.00

200.0%

19

200.0%

20

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

$0.62

1.1%

20

SAGD

$0.11

182.1%

20

182.1%

21

(OTCPK:BLPG)

$0.04

0.0%

21

RMHB

$0.12

179.1%

21

179.1%

22

(OTCPK:BTFL)

$0.00

25.0%

22

KGKG

$0.01

176.0%

22

176.0%

23

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

$3.68

327.9%

23

GNBT

$0.01

175.0%

23

175.0%

24

(OTCQB:BXNG)

$1.85

3.7%

24

USEI

$0.00

175.0%

24

175.0%

25

(OTCPK:CAFS)

$0.07

340.7%

25

PNTV

$0.04

160.3%

25

160.3%

26

(OTCPK:CANL)

$0.43

79.2%

26

CBGI

$0.03

150.0%

26

150.0%

27

(OTCQB:CANN)

$2.55

-20.3%

27

MJMJ

$0.00

150.0%

27

150.0%

28

(NASDAQ:CARA)

$13.88

49.4%

28

PZOO

$0.00

150.0%

28

150.0%

29

(OTCPK:CBCA)

$0.45

-55.0%

29

LCTC

$16.90

133.1%

29

133.1%

30

(OTCQB:CBDS)

$7.79

44.3%

30

PKPH

$0.09

130.0%

30

130.0%

31

(OTC:CBGI)

$0.03

150.0%

31

MCIG

$0.41

115.2%

31

115.2%

32

(OTCPK:CBIS)

$0.11

72.5%

32

WDRP

$0.01

112.5%

32

112.5%

33

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

$0.01

81.0%

33

AMFE

$0.02

108.6%

33

108.6%

34

(OTCPK:CBNT)

$0.03

87.5%

34

VATE

$0.08

106.0%

34

106.0%

35

(OTCPK:CBSC)

$2.80

40.0%

35

AFPW

$0.00

100.0%

35

100.0%

36

(OTCPK:CCAN)

$0.68

5.4%

36

DSCR

$0.00

100.0%

36

100.0%

37

(OTCPK:CGRA)

$0.02

-7.0%

37

FWDG

$0.00

100.0%

37

100.0%

38

(OTCPK:CGRW)

$1.64

-7.9%

38

PLPL

$0.05

96.5%

38

96.5%

39

(OTCPK:CHUM)

$0.04

38.9%

39

ENCC

$0.01

93.0%

39

93.0%

40

(OTCQB:CIIX)

$2.24

458.6%

40

CBNT

$0.03

87.5%

40

87.5%

41

(OTCQB:CLSH)

$0.33

-5.7%

41

VRCI

$0.02

87.5%

41

87.5%

42

(OTCQB:CNAB)

$1.48

-5.5%

42

IMLFF

$0.32

85.9%

42

85.9%

43

(OTCQB:CNBX)

$0.73

6.6%

43

VPOR

$0.00

83.3%

43

83.3%

44

(OTCQB:CNZCF)

$0.89

10.2%

44

CBMJ

$0.01

81.0%

44

81.0%

45

(OTCPK:CPMD)

$0.41

2.5%

45

IGPK

$0.01

80.0%

45

80.0%

46

(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

$0.00

328.6%

46

CANL

$0.43

79.2%

46

79.2%

47

(OTCPK:CRTL)

$0.02

13.7%

47

ENDO

$0.04

77.6%

47

77.6%

48

(OTCPK:CRWG)

$0.01

70.0%

48

ESSI

$3.91

76.9%

48

76.9%

49

(OTCPK:CSAX)

$0.14

-12.3%

49

VHUB

$0.02

75.4%

49

75.4%

50

(OTCQB:CVSI)

$0.56

29.2%

50

VRTHF

$0.40

74.7%

50

74.7%

51

(OTCPK:DEWM)

$0.00

50.0%

51

CBIS

$0.11

72.5%

51

72.5%

52

(OTCQB:DIGP)

$0.27

35.9%

52

UBQU

$0.02

70.2%

52

70.2%

53

(OTCPK:DIRV)

$0.00

-60.0%

53

CRWG

$0.01

70.0%

53

70.0%

54

(OTCQB:DPWW)

$0.32

57.5%

54

EDXC

$0.08

69.6%

54

69.6%

55

(OTCPK:DSCR)

$0.00

100.0%

55

SIPC

$0.01

66.7%

55

66.7%

56

(OTCPK:EAPH)

$0.04

46.0%

56

NTRR

$0.51

64.5%

56

64.5%

57

(OTCQB:ECIG)

-

-

57

HMPQ

$0.04

64.4%

57

64.4%

58

(OTCPK:EDXC)

$0.08

69.6%

58

ENRT

$0.04

60.0%

58

60.0%

59

(OTCPK:EFFI)

$0.00

16.1%

59

QEDN

$0.01

59.2%

59

59.2%

60

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

$3.05

-10.1%

60

DPWW

$0.32

57.5%

60

57.5%

61

(OTCPK:ENCC)

$0.01

93.0%

61

SLTK

$0.80

56.9%

61

56.9%

62

(OTCPK:ENDO)

$0.04

77.6%

62

MCPI

$0.27

53.9%

62

53.9%

63

(OTCQB:ENRT)

$0.04

60.0%

63

GTSO

$0.06

53.5%

63

53.5%

64

(OTCPK:ERBB)

$0.00

-26.1%

64

AXIM

$13.22

52.0%

64

52.0%

65

(OTCQB:ESPH)

$0.05

32.4%

65

DEWM

$0.00

50.0%

65

50.0%

66

(OTCPK:ESSI)

$3.91

76.9%

66

LGBI

$0.00

50.0%

66

50.0%

67

(OTCPK:ETST)

$0.47

2.0%

67

CARA

$13.88

49.4%

67

49.4%

68

(OTCPK:FBEC)

$0.01

-23.5%

68

PUFXF

$0.25

47.0%

68

47.0%

69

(OTCPK:FFFC)

$0.00

0.0%

69

EAPH

$0.04

46.0%

69

46.0%

70

(OTC:FITX)

$0.00

0.0%

70

WCIG

$0.01

46.0%

70

46.0%

71

(OTCPK:FNREF)

-

-

71

CBDS

$7.79

44.3%

71

44.3%

72

(OTCPK:FRLF)

$0.10

-22.2%

72

RFMK

$0.01

42.1%

72

42.1%

73

(OTC:FSPM)

$0.14

40.0%

73

GRPOF

$0.30

42.0%

73

42.0%

74

(OTCPK:FTPM)

$0.00

-41.2%

74

CBSC

$2.80

40.0%

74

40.0%

75

(OTCQB:FUTL)

$0.01

-22.0%

75

FSPM

$0.14

40.0%

75

40.0%

76

(OTCPK:FWDG)

$0.00

100.0%

76

CHUM

$0.04

38.9%

76

38.9%

77

(OTCPK:GBHL)

$0.00

-26.3%

77

STEV

$0.03

38.6%

77

38.6%

78

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

$0.03

7.6%

78

DIGP

$0.27

35.9%

78

35.9%

79

(OTCQB:GBLX)

$0.41

22.9%

79

GEAR

$0.00

33.3%

79

33.3%

80

(OTCPK:GEAR)

$0.00

33.3%

80

NGBL

$0.00

33.3%

80

33.3%

81

(OTCPK:GLAG)

$0.01

21.7%

81

ESPH

$0.05

32.4%

81

32.4%

82

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

$0.33

27.7%

82

CVSI

$0.56

29.2%

82

29.2%

83

(OTCPK:GNBT)

$0.01

175.0%

83

SPRWF

$1.39

28.0%

83

28.0%

84

(OTCPK:GRCU)

$0.03

-2.1%

84

GLDFF

$0.33

27.7%

84

27.7%

85

(OTCPK:GRCV)

$0.00

300.0%

85

PRMCF

$1.39

26.0%

85

26.0%

86

(OTCPK:GRNH)

$0.10

2.4%

86

BTFL

$0.00

25.0%

86

25.0%

87

(OTCPK:GRPOF)

$0.30

42.0%

87

GYOG

$0.00

25.0%

87

25.0%

88

(OTCQB:GRSO)

$0.20

-13.3%

88

IJJP

$0.00

25.0%

88

25.0%

89

(OTCQB:GRWC)

$1.14

0.0%

89

GBLX

$0.41

22.9%

89

22.9%

90

(OTCQB:GRWG)

$2.36

0.4%

90

GLAG

$0.01

21.7%

90

21.7%

91

(OTCPK:GTSO)

$0.06

53.5%

91

TBQBF

$1.11

21.4%

91

21.4%

92

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

$115.75

3.6%

92

MJMD

$1.51

20.8%

92

20.8%

93

(OTCPK:GYOG)

$0.00

25.0%

93

MNTR

$1.25

17.9%

93

17.9%

94

(OTCPK:HALB)

$0.00

-7.1%

94

NGMC

$0.00

17.6%

94

17.6%

95

(OTCPK:HEMP)

-

-

95

MQTRF

$5.38

17.4%

95

17.4%

96

(OTCPK:HLIX)

$8.06

0.8%

96

VNTH

$0.00

16.7%

96

16.7%

97

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

$0.94

-0.7%

97

WTII

$0.00

16.7%

97

16.7%

98

(OTC:HMKTF)

$0.02

0.0%

98

EFFI

$0.00

16.1%

98

16.1%

99

(OTCPK:HMPQ)

$0.04

64.4%

99

KAYS

$0.31

15.9%

99

15.9%

100

(OTCPK:HVST)

$4.75

0.4%

100

CRTL

$0.02

13.7%

100

13.7%

101

(OTCPK:ICBU)

$0.00

-17.5%

101

MDRM

$0.04

12.9%

101

12.9%

102

(OTCPK:ICNM)

$0.00

0.0%

102

NSPDF

$0.30

12.2%

102

12.2%

103

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

$0.27

-2.5%

103

ZYNE

$17.39

11.5%

103

11.5%

104

(OTCPK:IGPK)

$0.01

80.0%

104

ACAN

$4.06

11.2%

104

11.2%

105

(OTC:IGRW)

$0.00

0.0%

105

TWMJF

$7.58

11.1%

105

11.1%

106

(NYSE:IIPR)

$18.76

3.1%

106

CNZCF

$0.89

10.2%

106

10.2%

107

(OTCPK:IJJP)

$0.00

25.0%

107

LSCG

$0.04

10.0%

107

10.0%

108

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

$0.32

85.9%

108

MGWFF

$0.52

9.2%

108

9.2%

109

(OTCPK:INCC)

$0.00

-42.1%

109

REFG

$0.14

9.2%

109

9.2%

110

(OTCQB:INQD)

$0.47

8.3%

110

INSY

$9.99

8.6%

110

8.6%

111

(NASDAQ:INSY)

$9.99

8.6%

111

NEWC

$0.02

8.4%

111

8.4%

112

(OTCPK:ITNS)

$0.00

-14.3%

112

INQD

$0.47

8.3%

112

8.3%

113

(OTCPK:IVITF)

$1.11

5.7%

113

AERO

$3.06

8.1%

113

8.1%

114

(OTCQB:KAYS)

$0.31

15.9%

114

NMUS

$0.33

8.0%

114

8.0%

115

(OTCPK:KGKG)

$0.01

176.0%

115

GBHPF

$0.03

7.6%

115

7.6%

116

(OTCQB:KSHB)

$2.77

-13.4%

116

SRNA

$0.22

7.5%

116

7.5%

117

(OTCPK:LATF)

$0.00

0.0%

117

CNBX

$0.73

6.6%

117

6.6%

118

(OTCPK:LCTC)

$16.90

133.1%

118

APHQF

$4.00

6.4%

118

6.4%

119

(OTCQB:LDSYF)

$0.44

-9.3%

119

IVITF

$1.11

5.7%

119

5.7%

120

(OTCPK:LGBI)

$0.00

50.0%

120

CCAN

$0.68

5.4%

120

5.4%

121

(OTCPK:LSCG)

$0.04

10.0%

121

ACBFF

$1.81

5.2%

121

5.2%

122

(OTCPK:LVVV)

$0.00

250.0%

122

STWC

$0.44

3.8%

122

3.8%

123

(OTCQB:LXRP)

-

-

123

BXNG

$1.85

3.7%

123

3.7%

124

(OTCPK:MBOO)

-

-

124

GWPH

$115.75

3.6%

124

3.6%

125

(OTCQB:MCIG)

$0.41

115.2%

125

IIPR

$18.76

3.1%

125

3.1%

126

(OTCPK:MCOA)

$0.08

2.6%

126

MCOA

$0.08

2.6%

126

2.6%

127

(OTCPK:MCPI)

$0.27

53.9%

127

CPMD

$0.41

2.5%

127

2.5%

128

(OTCQB:MDCL)

$2.54

-7.3%

128

GRNH

$0.10

2.4%

128

2.4%

129

(OTCPK:MDCN)

-

-

129

ETST

$0.47

2.0%

129

2.0%

130

(OTCPK:MDEX)

$0.15

-25.0%

130

BLOZF

$0.62

1.1%

130

1.1%

131

(OTCPK:MDRM)

$0.04

12.9%

131

MSRT

$1.04

1.0%

131

1.0%

132

(OTCPK:MEDT)

$0.00

0.0%

132

HLIX

$8.06

0.8%

132

0.8%

133

(OTCQB:MGWFF)

$0.52

9.2%

133

GRWG

$2.36

0.4%

133

0.4%

134

(OTCPK:MJLB)

$0.04

-12.0%

134

HVST

$4.75

0.4%

134

0.4%

135

(OTCPK:MJMD)

$1.51

20.8%

135

BLPG

$0.04

0.0%

136

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

$0.00

150.0%

136

FFFC

$0.00

0.0%

137

(OTCPK:MJNA)

$0.16

-19.1%

137

FITX

$0.00

0.0%

138

(OTCQB:MJNE)

$0.92

-7.7%

138

GRWC

$1.14

0.0%

139

(OTCQB:MJTK)

$0.01

291.3%

139

HMKTF

$0.02

0.0%

140

(OTCPK:MMHC)

$0.00

-14.3%

140

ICNM

$0.00

0.0%

141

(OTCQB:MNTR)

$1.25

17.9%

141

IGRW

$0.00

0.0%

142

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

$0.02

-6.0%

142

LATF

$0.00

0.0%

143

(OTC:MQTRF)

$5.38

17.4%

143

MEDT

$0.00

0.0%

144

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

$0.93

-10.3%

144

NWWTF

$0.03

0.0%

145

(OTCQB:MSRT)

$1.04

1.0%

145

OSLH

$0.00

0.0%

146

(OTCQB:MYDX)

$0.00

-11.5%

146

SLNX

$0.00

0.0%

147

(OTCPK:MYEC)

$0.00

-19.1%

147

SNNC

$0.18

0.0%

148

(OTCQB:MYHI)

$0.80

900.0%

148

UMBBF

$0.02

0.0%

149

(OTCPK:NDEV)

$0.82

-32.1%

149

UNGS

$0.00

0.0%

150

(OTCPK:NEWC)

$0.02

8.4%

150

VPCO

$0.00

0.0%

151

(OTCPK:NGBL)

$0.00

33.3%

151

HLSPY

$0.94

-0.7%

1

-0.7%

152

(OTCPK:NGMC)

$0.00

17.6%

152

OGRMF

$2.13

-0.7%

2

-0.7%

153

(OTCPK:NHLE)

$0.04

233.3%

153

AVT

$46.88

-1.5%

3

-1.5%

154

(OTCQB:NMUS)

$0.33

8.0%

154

SMG

$94.03

-1.6%

4

-1.6%

155

(OTCPK:NRTI)

$0.00

-50.0%

155

GRCU

$0.03

-2.1%

5

-2.1%

156

(OTCPK:NSPDF)

$0.30

12.2%

156

TRTC

$0.31

-2.3%

6

-2.3%

157

(OTCQB:NTRR)

$0.51

64.5%

157

IGC

$0.27

-2.5%

7

-2.5%

158

(OTCPK:NVGT)

$0.01

231.8%

158

VAPI

$0.09

-2.6%

8

-2.6%

159

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

$0.03

0.0%

159

VAPR

$0.01

-3.4%

9

-3.4%

160

(OTC:NXTTF)

$0.16

-13.8%

160

ZDPY

$2.05

-3.8%

10

-3.8%

161

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

$2.13

-0.7%

161

ATTBF

$0.11

-5.0%

11

-5.0%

162

(OTCQB:OPMZ)

$0.00

-11.1%

162

CNAB

$1.48

-5.5%

12

-5.5%

163

(OTCPK:OSLH)

$0.00

0.0%

163

CLSH

$0.33

-5.7%

13

-5.7%

164

(OTCQB:OWCP)

$0.67

280.7%

164

MQPXF

$0.02

-6.0%

14

-6.0%

165

(OTCQB:OXIS)

$0.08

-13.5%

165

CGRA

$0.02

-7.0%

15

-7.0%

166

(OTCPK:PHOT)

$0.02

-19.6%

166

HALB

$0.00

-7.1%

16

-7.1%

167

(OTCPK:PKPH)

$0.09

130.0%

167

MDCL

$2.54

-7.3%

17

-7.3%

168

(OTCPK:PLPL)

$0.05

96.5%

168

MJNE

$0.92

-7.7%

18

-7.7%

169

(OTCQB:PMCB)

$0.11

-26.1%

169

CGRW

$1.64

-7.9%

19

-7.9%

170

(OTCPK:PMCM)

-

-

170

TECR

$0.45

-9.1%

20

-9.1%

171

(OTC:PNPL)

$1.50

-40.0%

171

LDSYF

$0.44

-9.3%

21

-9.3%

172

(OTCPK:PNTV)

$0.04

160.3%

172

SPLIF

$0.18

-9.5%

22

-9.5%

173

(OTCPK:POTN)

$0.02

476.9%

173

AGTK

$0.03

-9.7%

23

-9.7%

174

(OTC:PRMCF)

$1.39

26.0%

174

EMMBF

$3.05

-10.1%

24

-10.1%

175

(OTCPK:PRRE)

$1.98

574.6%

175

MRPHF

$0.93

-10.3%

25

-10.3%

176

(OTC:PTOG)

$0.00

300.0%

176

OPMZ

$0.00

-11.1%

26

-11.1%

177

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

$0.25

47.0%

177

MYDX

$0.00

-11.5%

27

-11.5%

178

(OTCPK:PZOO)

$0.00

150.0%

178

MJLB

$0.04

-12.0%

28

-12.0%

179

(OTCPK:QASP)

-

-

179

REVI

$0.05

-12.2%

29

-12.2%

180

(OTCPK:QEDN)

$0.01

59.2%

180

CSAX

$0.14

-12.3%

30

-12.3%

181

(OTCPK:RAMO)

-

-

181

GRSO

$0.20

-13.3%

31

-13.3%

182

(OTCPK:REFG)

$0.14

9.2%

182

KSHB

$2.77

-13.4%

32

-13.4%

183

(OTCPK:REVI)

$0.05

-12.2%

183

OXIS

$0.08

-13.5%

33

-13.5%

184

(OTCPK:RFMK)

$0.01

42.1%

184

NXTTF

$0.16

-13.8%

34

-13.8%

185

(OTCQB:RMHB)

$0.12

179.1%

185

ITNS

$0.00

-14.3%

35

-14.3%

186

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

$0.07

-16.1%

186

MMHC

$0.00

-14.3%

36

-14.3%

187

(OTCPK:SAGD)

$0.11

182.1%

187

AMMJ

$0.78

-14.9%

37

-14.9%

188

(OTCQB:SGBY)

$0.02

-20.0%

188

RSSFF

$0.07

-16.1%

38

-16.1%

189

(OTCPK:SING)

$0.04

266.1%

189

VAPE

$0.01

-16.1%

39

-16.1%

190

(OTCPK:SIPC)

$0.01

66.7%

190

XXII

$0.91

-16.4%

40

-16.4%

191

(OTCPK:SLNX)

$0.00

0.0%

191

BABL

$0.01

-16.7%

41

-16.7%

192

(OTCQB:SLTK)

$0.80

56.9%

192

THCBF

$0.61

-17.4%

42

-17.4%

193

(NYSE:SMG)

$94.03

-1.6%

193

ICBU

$0.00

-17.5%

43

-17.5%

194

(OTCPK:SNNC)

$0.18

0.0%

194

MJNA

$0.16

-19.1%

44

-19.1%

195

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

$0.18

-9.5%

195

MYEC

$0.00

-19.1%

45

-19.1%

196

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

$1.39

28.0%

196

PHOT

$0.02

-19.6%

46

-19.6%

197

(OTCQB:SRNA)

$0.22

7.5%

197

SGBY

$0.02

-20.0%

47

-20.0%

198

(OTCPK:STEV)

$0.03

38.6%

198

CANN

$2.55

-20.3%

48

-20.3%

199

(OTCPK:STWC)

$0.44

3.8%

199

FUTL

$0.01

-22.0%

49

-22.0%

200

(OTCPK:TAUG)

$0.00

-29.7%

200

FRLF

$0.10

-22.2%

50

-22.2%

201

(OTC:TBQBF)

$1.11

21.4%

201

FBEC

$0.01

-23.5%

51

-23.5%

202

(OTCQB:TECR)

$0.45

-9.1%

202

MDEX

$0.15

-25.0%

52

-25.0%

203

(OTCQB:THCBF)

$0.61

-17.4%

203

ERBB

$0.00

-26.1%

53

-26.1%

204

(Pending:TRPX)

-

-

204

PMCB

$0.11

-26.1%

54

-26.1%

205

(OTCQX:TRTC)

$0.31

-2.3%

205

GBHL

$0.00

-26.3%

55

-26.3%

206

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

$7.58

11.1%

206

TAUG

$0.00

-29.7%

56

-29.7%

207

(OTCPK:UAMM)

$0.01

417.6%

207

NDEV

$0.82

-32.1%

57

-32.1%

208

(OTCPK:UBQU)

$0.02

70.2%

208

PNPL

$1.50

-40.0%

58

-40.0%

209

(OTC:UMBBF)

$0.02

0.0%

209

FTPM

$0.00

-41.2%

59

-41.2%

210

(OTCPK:UNGS)

$0.00

0.0%

210

INCC

$0.00

-42.1%

60

-42.1%

211

(OTCPK:UPOT)

-

-

211

BLDV

$0.00

-50.0%

61

-50.0%

212

(OTCPK:USEI)

$0.00

175.0%

212

NRTI

$0.00

-50.0%

62

-50.0%

213

(OTCPK:USMJ)

$0.00

200.0%

213

CBCA

$0.45

-55.0%

63

-55.0%

214

(OTCPK:VAPE)

$0.01

-16.1%

214

DIRV

$0.00

-60.0%

64

-60.0%

215

(OTCQB:VAPI)

$0.09

-2.6%

216

(OTCPK:VAPR)

$0.01

-3.4%

217

(OTCPK:VATE)

$0.08

106.0%

218

(OTCPK:VHUB)

$0.02

75.4%

219

(OTCPK:VNTH)

$0.00

16.7%

220

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

$0.00

0.0%

221

(OTCPK:VPOR)

$0.00

83.3%

222

(OTCPK:VRCI)

$0.02

87.5%

223

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

$0.40

74.7%

224

(OTCPK:WCIG)

$0.01

46.0%

225

(OTCPK:WDRP)

$0.01

112.5%

226

(OTCPK:WTII)

$0.00

16.7%

227

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

$0.91

-16.4%

228

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

$2.05

-3.8%

229

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)

$17.39

11.5%

N=229

$2.05

51.0%

N=214

$2.19

54.5%

N=134

95.1%

N=64

-16.6%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.