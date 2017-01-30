Praxair - A Comparison With Air Products And Chemicals

Praxair is going through a big merger, and it is a great time to take another look at it.

While I found Air Products and Chemicals not as attractive as I would want it to be, I decided to look deeper into the sector.

Introduction

I wanted to take another look at the basic materials sector. I decided to focus on the industrial gases sub- sector, as I already analyzed it over a year ago. I started by analyzing Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), and found it to be a great company, that is currently trades at an unattractively valuation. In this article, I will look deeper into its peer Praxair (NYSE:PX).

At the moment I don't own any stocks from the basic materials sector. I allocate 10% of my portfolio to energy and basic materials. Both sectors are very volatile, and tend to be very cyclical, and this is why I only allocate a small part of my portfolio to these sectors. Praxair is very interesting right now as it is merging with its giant German peer Linde. I will analyze Praxair using my analysis thesis which is summarized in the following flowchart.

Praxair produces, sells and distributes industrial gases in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, beverage carbonation, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment.

Fundamentals

The chart below shows very nicely how cyclical the basic materials sector is. The industrial gases sub-sector and Praxair in particular are not excluded. The goals is to keep the top line and the bottom line growing in the long run. Take a look at the chart, the 2009 recession can be seen easily, and so is the latest drop in prices of commodities that lowered the demand for industrial gases. The merger of course will have a huge impact on the revenues, that will grow significantly.

PX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While revenues will grow, FCF will follow as the two companies are merging. However, on per share basis we will probably see little effect in the short term. The graph below shows how well PX managed to deal with business cycles, and still growing the FCF and EPS tremendously. In the medium term, the merger will bring a massive boost to EPS as well as the FCF. The company plans to save roughly $1 billion after the merger. Even if you find this figure optimistic, half of it will have a massive effect as well. The company is forecasted to grow in 2017, and the EPS will reach its all time high.

PX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Praxair is just two years away from becoming a dividend aristocrat. It has raised its annual dividend every year for the past 23 years. In the past decade the dividend grew at over 10% a year, and it expended the payout ratio. Right now, I believe that dividend growth will go along EPS growth. With the opportunities that the merger offers, the dividend will be able to grow fast. Using the 2017 EPS estimates, the payout ratio will stand at roughly 50%. Therefore, the dividend is sustainable, has room to grow, and the 2.5% is a pretty attractive entry yield.

PX Dividend data by YCharts

Over the past decade, the company did manage to lower the amount of shares outstanding. The decrease was very slow, but as you probably know, I like it when companies don't dilute shareholders. The merger however is going to add millions of shares, as it is a 50:50 merger. The EPS, and FCF per share should not be affected by the merger. Hopefully, the management will use some of the cash flow for a buyback plan.

PX Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

While APD managed to bring faster FCF growth, I still believe that PX has stronger and better fundamentals. I don't look only at the past, I also look at the 2017 outlook that includes a successful merger. Therefore, in this category I prefer PX over APD.

Valuation

When I compare the valuation, I expect to find APD valued more attractively. However, the chart below shows me that my expectations were wrong. PX is valued much more attractively based on EPS estimates for 2017. Since the elections in November, APD experienced PE expansion as the price went up while the outlook remained the same.

PX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

When I am looking at the valuation based on the FCF, I see that both companies are not attractively valued. PX trades for 26 times its FCF in 2016. However, I accept the higher valuation as the company offers a more positive outlook, and a huge merger that will change the company.

While I believe that PX is valued more attractively, I still find both valuations not compelling enough. PX wins the valuation battle with APD, but it still doesn't offer an attractive valuation. At 21 forward P/E and 24 forward price to FCF, the company is a little bit overvalued. If you believe that the company will perform perfectly, then it might be fairly valued.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is not unique for Praxair, and Air Products and Chemicals will also enjoy it. The whole industry is consolidating. Air Gas was acquired and Praxair is merging to form a giant global industrial gases company. The consolidation will reduce the competition in the U.S, and will help the companies competing their Asian peers.

Praxair itself has a very strong position in the United States. If president Trump is able to revive the American manufacturing industries, the demand for industrial gases will grow significantly. The company will be able to use technology from Linde in order to strengthen its position in the Americas.

The merger with Linde can offer a lot for Praxair. It starts with bigger exposure to the European markets, it continues with the $1 billion in cost cuts that will be translated to the bottom lines. Moreover, the merger will unite Linde which is a global leader due to its technological advantages, and Praxair which has an extremely efficient business model.

While both APD and PX will enjoy the trends in the sector, I believe that PX offers more opportunities mainly due to the merger with Linde. This merger will lower competition, and will strengthen Praxair's position globally.

Risks

The first risk I wish to discuss besides the cyclical nature of the sector, and the little margin of safety offered at the current valuation is trade wars. While a successful Trump administration might offer great opportunities to PX, it also might lead us into a trade war with some of our largest trade partners. If other countries especially in South and Central America where PX has a major market share will impose tariffs, it will hurt the business for the medium and long run.

Moreover, the strengthening USD can also offer a risk to earnings growth. However, I believe this can be only a short term risk. The business environment that includes the monetary and fiscal policies is still unknown, and uncertainty is always a risk for investors. After the merger, as PX becomes a huge multinational based in the U.S the strong USD can really hurt EPS for the short term.

While the number of competitors in the U.S is lower, APD is still a major competitor. Its management is aiming at becoming the most profitable company in the country. Moreover, the competition in Asia, and especially China is still a major threat for PX is the emerging markets are a major growth catalysts for the future of the company.

I believe that both companies have the same risks. While the merger is complicated, it does make sense, and the management will be able to monetize it in my opinion. Both companies share the same risks, and I find it to be a draw.

Conclusion

Both companies are great enterprises. They have strong fundamentals, and many opportunities to grow in the future. Personally, after analyzing both of them, I learned to appreciate PX a little bit more. They are in the beginning of a very ambitious plan to accelerate growth using the mega merger with Linde.

However, even great companies like these two, should only be bought if the price is right. This is not the case here. Both APD and PX are overvalued in my opinion. I believe that the market expectations are too high, and therefore using the flowchart I presented above I will keep both of them in my watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.