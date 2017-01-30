Skechers In 2017: It's Make Or Break

Although the stock now seems more reasonably valued, we remain prudent due to some risk factors.

Sales and earnings have kept progressing, but a slowing growth pace along with repeated missed expectations have brought the price of the stock down by 50%.

Considered a growing player in the industry, the stock has been shaken by the market since the second half of 2015.

In spite of robust growth, Skechers' (NYSE:SKX) stock price has lost 50% of its value in 18 months. The company has managed to differentiate itself from its competitors offering comfortable shoes at affordable prices. The current stock's valuation can offer good returns assuming a 4% a year growth in earnings.

Introduction

When I cast my mind back to the good old days of primary and secondary school, I clearly remember Skechers and its stylish "S" as products from the '90s. Back then, Skechers capitalized on the emergence of provocative Generation Y pop stars to serve a public of teenagers in need of identification.

This audience wanted street, cool, colorful and eccentric apparels to look like their favorite idols. We all remember iconic models like the platform sneakers popularized by the Spice Girls, or the 4Wheelers - a pair of thick sneakers blended with roller wheels. Skechers collaborated with young and quirky celebrities within "border line" advertising campaigns to promote its collections.

Those pairs are now "vintage", the wicked reputation belongs to the past and the footwear company keeps distancing itself from the creative and fun image that has made its products appealing towards a ready and growing market.

Overview of the company

Headquartered in California, Skechers was founded in 1992 by Family Greenberg, not long after its CEO Robert Greenberg was pushed out of L.A. Gear. Skechers is a relatively young but fast-growing shoemaker. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive range of stylish and affordable shoes for men, women and kids. It also commercializes branded apparel, bags and eyewear through licensing agreements. From lifestyle to performance footwear, its products are available in the U.S. and in over 160 countries worldwide via department and specialty stores. The company's products are sold in more than 1,700 Skechers company-owned and third-party retail stores, and on the company's e-commerce websites. The company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, Europe and Latin America.

So far, Skechers has been considered a growth stock within the very competitive footwear industry. Between 2011 and 2015, its stock price grew at a very fast pace: an impressive rally for Skechers compared to its peers.

(source: Google Finance)

This success has led analysts to issue highly ambitious recommendations. Unfortunately, the company missed most of them and the stock price suffered. The market started to hammer the stock that is now trading 50% lower than its highest level in 2015. The market price began to fall in August 2015. With the disappointing financials for Q3 2015, the situation rapidly deteriorated.

In a highly-competitive industry where the race for market shares and high margins is fierce, Adidas is the only stock that offered an interesting stock performance as of late. Despite the fact that Skechers has continuously gained market share, the market has been pressuring Skechers for below expectation sales that led to investors' disenchantment.

With a current P/E ratio of about 14.4 relative to 2017 estimates (source: 4-traders), Skechers is the cheapest stock amongst its competitors [Wolverine World Wide, (WWW): 15.49; Steven Madden, ([SHOO]]): 16.23; Deckers Outdoor, (DECK): 15; Adidas, (OTCQX:ADDYY): 27; Nike, (NKE): 22.89; Under Armour, (UAA): 41.3]. At its current price of $25.7, is Skechers a good investment or a bottomless pit?

Does Skechers have a competitive advantage?

In order to understand whether Skechers is a good investment, we first need to understand whether it is a company with a sustainable competitive advantage. I started this article with a little bit of skepticism. I am active and quite sporty, I own two pairs of Nike trainers and a pair of Adidas football boots. I also have various other garments (t-shirts, socks) from these two brands. Yet, I do not own any Skechers' products. I must admit that I do not like their design and the brand doesn't appeal to me. But I try not to be influenced by my own views, so I went online to see whether these shoes are appreciated by customers and, if so, why.

Stunning comfort and accessible prices

Skechers is strategically positioned to offer comfortable shoes at an affordable price. Its shoes are probably the most comfortable in the athletic footwear industry. From the reviews of customers, it looks evident that these shoes feel very comfortable and are of a good quality. As a result, the comfort of these shoes encourages customers who own the sport models of Skechers to wear them on many occasions such as casual walking (source: street and social observations of the author).

A review on Amazon reads as follows:

When I first laced up my new Skechers and took my first few steps, I noticed a difference right away. You have to go slow with these shoes until you can get use to a new way of walking. You will need to acquaint yourself with a new sense of balance because of the design and height of the sole. The weight of the shoe is also a factor. Once you get past that, you will notice that these shoes are very comfortable.

Another customer writes:

These are great. Soft, comfortable, stylish, an all around sneaker and comfort shoe. I love them. I even get compliments and questions asking about their performance. I give them a 10 out of 10. My first noticeable feeling was I am standing straight and my lower back pain went bye-bye.

A follow up discussion on the previous comment argues that:

You need a few days to ease into them but I did notice I walked more upright and I could not get over how comfortable they became. Much less foot aches at the end of the day.

Another customer writes:

My feet are in heaven. I worked on my feet 10-18hrs a day and I swear I was walking clouds when I got home. I have wide feet so women was not an affordable choice. I bought two pairs and have had them for about a year and still only on my first pair, (I haven't busted them out). I would definitely buy these shoes again.

Most models have an average rating above four stars out of five. However, some critics argue that the comfort is due to the sole, but that this comfort fades away very quickly as soon as the sole deteriorates. For example, among the few negative reviews there is this one:

This is the third pair Sketchers for Work shoes that I have owned. The first two pairs performed well, with many miles of facilities maintenance work put on them. I liked them so much, I purchased a third pair ten months before I needed them when a sale came up. Unfortunately, the third pair are a total disaster. The soles separated from the rest of the shoe within one month, when the internal sole foam rubber disintegrated for both shoes.

Although the review is negative, it is important to acknowledge that the customer was happy with the first two purchases, and his problems started with the third pair. Another customer writes:

Great work shoe, while they lasted. The non-slip grip is amazing. The safety toe was really great too. Heavy enough to feel protected, but not so heavy to be cumbersome. The shoe itself offered a good amount of support for the rest of the foot, especially around the heel and ankle. The curved bottom did a great job with taking the pressure and impact off my heels and distributed more evenly across my foot, as well as giving me a bit of a work out walking around. I found that because of the way your foot rolls, you actually have to take a few more steps to cover the same distance as you normally would, and for me, that curve was similar to constantly walking up a slight incline. Anyone not getting some kind of benefit from these just isn't doing it right. My only complaint is that they didn't last longer. The sole started to break down first, maybe 8 months of wear. The shoe was still very wearable, it just looked a little bit on the ratty side. Then the stitching of the shoe started to come undone around the safety toe. My non-informed opinion is that because of the curved bottom of the shoe, it puts more stress on the stitching to maintain the shape of the shoe. Add in a safety toe and there is even less flex available, putting all of the strain on the stitching. All of this happened within one year. Now, I will temper that with I did work in a baseball stadium and would walk an average of 2-3 miles a day, and I took full advantage of the safety toe on a regular basis, both in the kitchen at the stadium, as well as in my garage. I would say that I definitely got my money's worth out of them.

From this and other reviews, the shoes seem to last long enough to offer a satisfactory experience. A customer writes:

Only one other pair of shoes have come close to this comfort and that's the Nike Monarch III, but they only last 2-3 months, and with these (Skechers) I get 6 months to a year, I have now been buying these shoes for 3 years, and for as long as they make them, I will buy them.

Therefore, although some customers feel that their shoes did not last very long, they are still satisfied with the overall customer experience. Undoubtedly, the comfort seems to be superior to any other brand and this is a unique selling point.

In addition, Skechers aims to offer affordable shoes. The majority of Skechers' shoes are sold below $100. The most expensive men's sports model is sold online at $75, the performance model at $150 (it is a specific golf model) and a sole model of fancy boots at $175. Even if its competitors propose a selection of shoes priced in a similar range, double those prices for each respective category at Nike and Under Armour, with most shoes sold way above $100. Therefore, a reasonable price is another selling point to attract customers. A customer writes:

When I have seen and read about Skechers, I figured I would give them a try. But at a retail price of $115, there was no way I would invest that kind of money into a walking shoe. However, I found these shoes on Amazon; and with all the discounts, I got them for between 35-40% off. So I decided to take a chance.

Weaknesses: overall design of shoes not attractive, poor customer experience and low brand awareness.

As I mentioned above, I am not enticed by the brand and designs of Skechers. Although the running and casual sport models look decent, colorful and with an aerodynamic shape, most of the casual collections look bulky and poorly designed. Skechers' designers focus more on the comfort and laid-back aspects of their shoes. Overall the company should improve its designs to capture a more fashionable clientele. For example, the shoe pictured below just looks bulky (I'm not sure who actually buys them).

In comparison, even the low-cost Nike alternatives look much better. For example, the one below sells for $59.90 (as opposed to $41.97 after discount for the Skechers) and, in my honest opinion, it looks so much better.

Another vulnerability of Skechers is the low-level of customer experience. Most Skechers' stores are way too small compared to the quantity of collections and models that they sell. They are too busy and overloaded with models and this creates confusion. For example, let's compare the front store of Nike and Skechers. Nike looks sleek and fashionable, with just a few products on display and the face of a football star dominating the scene.

On the other hand, the Skechers' shop is much less sophisticated, and the scene is probably dominated by the "sale" sign. Again, the two companies are focusing on different strategies and this might be the cause for the different shopping experience offered.

Even internally, the Nike shop looks much better and more organized.

Overall, the shopping experience offered by Skechers is not convincing. A better ratio store size / number of models would lead to a more breathable environment and could boost sales. It is possible that this shopping experience is part of the company's low-cost strategy. Potentially, price conscious customers might not mind this sub-standard customer experience.

Skechers is also facing a low level of brand awareness. Even if celebrities such as Demi Lovato and Meghan Trainor have boosted the Skechers' brand, internationally the brand still lacks recognition. Although it has received many industry rewards over the last few years, Skechers still lacks the celebrity endorsements typical of its competitors. The company looks close to meeting this crucial marketing factor and is trying to further boost its image by expanding its line of sponsored athletes such as runner Kara Goucher, golfers Matt Kuchar and Brooke Henderson, and "legends" such as drummer Ringo Starr and boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard.

In addition, Skechers' products mostly appeal to a casual crowd rather than to athletes. In this segment Skechers is behind companies such as Nike and Adidas. Thus, even if the company is investing significant resources in its performance lines, sales are comparatively low.

Management and shareholder's friendliness

The management of Skechers is solid and efficient. Its CEO Robert Greenberg has made the company one of the biggest footwear makers in the U.S. over its 20 years of existence. Skechers is not his first venture. He launched and ran L.A. Gear in the 80s' and grew the company to be the third-biggest shoemaker in the U.S. (in the early 90s'). Under his guidance, Skechers' revenues have more than tripled in 10 years, and have been consistently growing year after year for the last five years (source: Gurufocus).

The dividend and buybacks policy of Skechers has not been very shareholder friendly so far. The company did not pay any dividend nor buy back any shares in its history. This has led to a substantial increase in the number of shares outstanding: from 138 million in 2006 to 155 million today.

Management reinvests all the profits into the business, as stated in the latest annual report:

"Earnings have been and will be retained for the foreseeable future in the operations of our business. We have not declared or paid any cash dividends on our Class A Common Stock and do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. Our current policy is to retain all of our earnings to finance the growth and development of our business."

Nevertheless, analysts anticipate a small change in the dividend policy. They expect Skechers to start paying a dividend of $0.05 per share in 2017 and increase it to $0.06 per share in 2018 (source: 4-traders). These dividends would currently represent a yield of 0.20% and 0.25% respectively. Nothing spectacular, but it would mark an important turning point after 25 years of no dividend at all. In addition, we like dividends because they send an interesting signal of the capacity of Skechers to generate and distribute extra cash.

Insider transactions

Recently, the CEO has bought 500,000 shares at a price of $21.96, 13% below today's share price. His total investment amounted to about $10M. This transaction is significant for two reasons. First, it is economically meaningful. Greenberg tripled his stake in common shares of Skechers. Before the transaction he owned 277,000 shares, and after the transaction he now owns 777,000 shares. Further, his total compensation for 2015 amounted to $7M (source: Simply Wall St). Therefore, he invested a considerable amount of cash in this transaction, worth 1.5 years of his own compensation. Insider transactions signal management confidence in the company and, in fact, Skechers' share price significantly increased following the transaction.

Fundamentals

Skechers' revenues are expected to keep climbing at a sustained pace. The picture below shows analysts' expectations for the next five years. Revenues are expected to grow from $3.5B in 2016 to $4.5B in 2021. Profits are expected to increase from $266M to $338M.

EPS is expected to stagnate over the next year or so, and to start growing again over the next few years. However, 4-traders reports higher expectations. EPS is expected at $1.62 for 2016, $1.80 for 2017 and $2.07 for 2018.

Based on these forecasts, the stock trades at a multiple of 14.4 the 2017 EPS. This is very low considering the growth expectations and the past performance of the company.

In terms of profitability, Skechers offers reasonable margins. Its 20% ROE is in line with the industry. The ROA stands at 11.9%, above the industry average. Finally, ROC is a respectable 22%. As a comparison, Under Armour offers 15% ((ROE(), 8% (ROA) and 15% (ROC), while Nike offers 30.2% (ROE), 12.4% (ROA) and 26% .

Finally, the company has few debts. Over the years, Skechers has reduced its debt burden and increased its equity. Today equity stands at $1.6B while debt is only $75M.

Valuation

Over the last 18 months, the stock price had a wild ride. It peaked around $51 in 2015, and then dived to $19 at the end of 2016 and is now trading at almost $26 per share. On a cash flow basis, Simply Wall St considers SKX to be significantly overvalued.

The calculations below outline how an intrinsic value for Skechers is arrived at by discounting future cash flows to their present value. Simply Wall St uses analyst's estimates of cash flows going forward 5 years.

5-year cash flow forecast

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Levered FCF ($M) $209 $201 $207 $153 $177 Present Value Discounted (@ 8.5%) $193 $170 $162 $110 $118

This leads to a present value of the next five years' cash flows of $754M.

The terminal value is calculated as follows: FCF2021 × (1 + g) ÷ (Discount Rate - g). This gives the following estimate = $177 × (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (8.49% - 2.5%)

Terminal value based on the Perpetuity Method where growth (G) = 2.5%: $3.019B. The growth of 2.5% assumed by Simply Wall St looks conservative. Analysts estimate between 7% and 9% long term growth. However, using their growth estimates, the present value of terminal value is $2.008B.

The equity value is calculated as follows: Present value of next 5 years' cash flows + terminal value. Finally, we arrive to a stock price valuation of $17.5: Total value/Shares Outstanding ($2.763B / 158). This is based on a discount rate, or required rate of return, estimated by calculating the Cost of Equity as follows: Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium) or Discount rate = 8.49% = 2.47% + (0.8 * 7.53%)

We prefer to rely on our own models. As always, we value a company based on three different measures: abnormal earnings growth, Graham valuation and residual earnings. We apply a WACC of 7% (GuruFocus.com identifies a WACC of 4.1% but we believe is too low) and a long-term growth of 4% (below current estimates, but above Simply Wall St 2.5% expectations), alongside a required return of 7.5%. Based on these assumptions, we obtain the following valuations:

Abnormal earnings growth - $23.8/share

Residual earnings (capitalized after 2 years) - $41.9

Residual earnings (capitalized after 5 years) - $34.07

Graham valuation - $8.4

Average -$27.05

Truth being said, applying a Graham valuation to a growth stock is very conservative. If we remove the Graham number from the equation, we obtain a valuation of $33.3 per share. Comparing these numbers with the current price of $25.9, we find that the company offers a potential upside between 4% and 28%. If we assume a growth of 6%, the valuation reaches $58.7, significantly higher than the current price. Unfortunately, it is not easy to correctly predict Skechers' growth. In general, it looks like estimates assume no growth going forward. This might be a pessimistic assumption considering the increase in revenues and profits experienced over the last few years. If an investor believes that SKX can offer long term sustainable growth of at least 3-4%, this is definitely a good entry point.

Conclusion

Skechers operates in the competitive footwear industry. The stock lost 50% of its market value in just 18 months. We analyzed consumers' reviews and strategic positioning. Customers appreciate the comfort and low cost of Skechers' shoes. This looks like a good differentiator compared to competitors such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour that focus more on celebrity endorsements and style. The stock is also conservatively priced and may offer a good entry point to the investor that believes that SKX can grow by at least 4% a year. In addition, insiders' transactions boost confidence in the stock going forward. We will not invest at this stage since we already own Nike and we believe that it is a higher quality company (although more expensive). You can find our recent analysis of Nike here. If SKX stock price will fall back to $22, we will look at it again.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. For information about Integer Investments, visit our website. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We thank Julien Smadja for his help with an earlier version of this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.