How Saudi Arabia And Russia Fooled Countries Into Participating In Output Cuts - Why It Matters

It is increasingly clear that major oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are giving up very little with the deal to cut oil output during the first six months of 2017, and it's also becoming clear why many of the countries agreed to it.

One of the major reasons the deal was ultimately agreed to by smaller competitors was they in fact did need the price of oil to climb. They were vulnerable to the U.S. oil industry which has become the swing producer of the world, and they needed to see some attempt to offset the effect on oil prices, which the production deal, at least temporarily has done.

The problem is the smaller producers are also bearing the brunt of the deal, as Saudi Arabia and Russia, while committing significant quotas, are in reality not sacrificing to the benefit of all participants, in the way it appears when only giving a cursory glance.

We'll look at how the two major energy players were able to get the deal made while not giving up much, and why it's important for investors to know.

Saudi Arabia

We'll start with Saudi Arabia, as its story is a little more complicated than Russia's, although they're based upon similar premises, which is the seasonal weather patterns. The difference is Saudi Arabia has one more element to take into account, which is the startup of its Wasit gas plant, which has further cut domestic demand for oil, while at the same time releasing it to the export market if it chooses to use it that way.

I've talked about the seasonal weather changes in the past, so won't spend too much time with it in this article. What it entails is a reduction in domestic oil demand in Saudi Arabia because of drop in usage of air conditioners during the cooler months. So when Saudi Arabia made its commitment to cut oil, it was at a time when domestic usage dropped it could give the appearance of sacrificing for the good of OPEC in particular, and non-OPEC members agreeing to participate in the cut, secondarily.

As important and less understood is the start-up of the Wasit gas plant. That has reduced domestic reliance on oil, which in turn as released even more oil to be used to compete globally. Essentially what has happened in Saudi Arabia is it has created a "float" it didn't have to this degree before, which allows it to have a sliding scale of oil supply it can increase and decrease according to its national interests.

This is important to understand because in the past it was the obvious seasonal demand movements that gave it some leeway. Now it has this added ability throughout the year, taking into account it'll be less once the warmer weather returns.

One other smaller development has come about which helps reduce domestic oil demand as well, and that is the cutting of subsidies in the country. Once that happened, oil domestic oil consumption dropped about 2 percent from the year before. That is the first time that has happened since 2003, and should remain sustainable and consistent in the years ahead; at least until more subsidies are cut. It does help investors with a baseline to work from when Saudi leaders cut subsidies once again.

With the above in mind, it's easy to see why Saudi Arabia was willing to enter into a production cut deal. It had even more oil inventory available to export, and if it hadn't cut back, it would have flooded the market with oil, which in light of the soaring supply from competitors outside of the agreement, could have pushed oil back down below $30 per barrel.

Why it chose to do it at this time is it's not only taking advantage of the seasonal benefit, but also giving some growth in demand a chance to offset the market oversupply during the first six months of 2017. That will probably backfire because of soaring supply from U.S. shale, Brazil, Canada and Libya, among others.

The main point to understand concerning Saudi Arabia is it has reduced domestic demand by the opening of its gas plant. This allows it to use the additional oil, if it chooses to produce it, by exporting it to various markets. By temporarily using it as a tool to give the impression it's leading those agreeing to the cuts by example, it gains a lot of good will without really cutting back on exports.

And even if it does cut exports some at this time, it can immediately take the extra supply and bring it back to the market once the agreement is over.

Starting up the Wasit gas plant has cut domestic demand for crude by about 30 percent. That is now available for the global market whenever Saudi Arabia wants to use it for exports. This and the drop in domestic oil demand for subsidies has changed the way Saudi Arabia does business. It has given up little, and can come roaring back to the market anytime it wants to.

The implication is Saudi Arabia has effectively boosted its production without doing anything to extract more from the ground. This provides the country with flexibility to boost exports or cut exports without the need to increase or decrease output levels. That is exactly what it has done, and one of the major reasons it has been willing to participate in an output cut after two years of resisting it.

It wouldn't have worked so effectively if it hadn't reduced domestic consumption by sustainably increasing domestic demand for natural gas.

Russia

In the case of Russia, it's far more simple to understand as to how it's participating in the output cuts without giving up nearly as much as it has asserted it will.

Most of us know the cold weather in Russia during this time of the year doesn't allow it to shut down operations. If it did the chances of equipment failure rise exponentially because of the extreme cold weather. This effectively gives the country cover to wait until things warm up some. This is why it's only allegedly cutting 100,000 barrels per day in output at this time.

The importance of this is Russia has agreed to cut 300,000 barrels per day of production. If it takes, say, three months to move above the 100,000 barrel per day cut, it has already managed to retain 600,000 barrels of oil beyond the agreed upon quota. If it then raises it to a cut of 200,000 per day, it still gives the appearance of cooperation and moving ahead to the 300,000 barrel per day cut, without actually reaching it.

By the time the six-month agreement is over, Russia will probably only cut about half of the 1.8 million barrels it had promised. What I think will happen is it'll finally reach the upper end of its cuts in the last couple of months, giving the impression of compliance. What many in the market won't take into account is it will be far below what it agreed to for the duration of the deal.

Only increasing it far beyond the 300,000 per day cut during the latter couple of months will bring its promised total into compliance. That is very unlikely to happen.

Conclusion

All of this isn't for the purpose satisfying curiosity, or an interesting story, it has investing implications on the supply and demand side of the oil business over the next year, and when the agreement is ended, in the near term.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, to their credit, have either pressured or manipulated smaller players into bearing the brunt of the oil cuts without really giving up much in return. I think this is why Iraq and Iran in particular, were so resistant to the deal; they saw what was happening, but also were probably enticed by the resultant support of oil prices in the short term.

The most important take away from all of this is the interesting strategy of Saudi Arabia in providing itself more flexibility in the global oil market. It can now do things like initiating this oil cut without really making any sacrifices. It also provides it with some flexibility when the significant supply from competitors in 2017 offsets expected rebalancing and growing demand for oil.

Essentially Saudi Arabia has once again bought itself time while it waits for global demand to climb to levels it can match current oil supply. It has done this be freeing up more oil for the export market by cutting domestic consumption oil. The impact is no different than raising production levels and adding more oil to the market. It's a stealth move not understood by many investors.

All of this means investors need to take this into account as they look at the supply and demand outlook for oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.