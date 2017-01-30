Chevron Stock To Be Impacted By Lower Oil Prices

Although Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported a profit of $415 million for the fourth quarter, it was a large miss & 2016 was the first year in more than three decades where the integrated oil major suffered a loss. Downstream earnings were the real culprit of Q4 as they came in at $357 million which was less than half of what analysts had originally predicted. That was a big miss and was due in no small part to the downtime experienced at its flagship Richmond facility where renovations impacted output in the quarter.

Nevertheless due to the rally crude oil has undergone in recent months, I expected more from the company's upstream division. In its international operations for example, Chevron brought in $809 million where the Gorgon project in Australia would have been key. The LNG that Gorgon produces is linked to crude prices and investors will be hoping there will be no more hiccups with this project and profits can really start to grow in the quarters ahead. The next phase of LNG from Gorgon is due to be ramped up in the second quarter. Investors will be hoping management can learn from overly bullish initial expectations this time round and really deliver from this key facility in 2017.

Analysts though remain bullish on this stock and continue to recommend an overweight stance. The bullishness is coming from Chevron's assets which are expected to deliver production growth which will probably be in the region of the 5 to 8% range going forward. Furthermore when this growth is combined with the lower spending Chevron will undergo this year, it is easy to see why consensus believes net earnings will be impacted positively both this year and next.

However investors should remember where the company is coming from. Yes earnings are expected to be well over $4 this year but this number still pales in significance to what the company did over the past five years. To put things in perspective, Chevron's share price traded at similar levels in 2012 when the company did over $13 in earnings per share. Fast forward five years to 2017 and the oil major will probably be lucky to do a third of 2012's earnings but yet the share price remains at lofty valuations.

By investing through the down cycle (especially in Australia through Gorgon & Wheatstone where it didn't have a choice really), Chevron now looks attractive to analysts due to the potential of its higher production producing oil at much higher prices. Chevron is probably more reliant on its upstream earnings compared to other integrated majors and that is where the real crux of the issue is. Yes the company continues to decrease its costs so free cash flow should come to the fore over the next 12 months. The dividend looks safe here also as margins will expand in 2017 compared to 2016. However Chevron still needs the price of crude to participate and this is where Chevron bulls should be focusing their attention in my opinion.

As we can see from the chart below on crude oil, we just haven't followed through on the OPEC & non OPEC cuts announced a few months back. The 50 day moving average is now lining up with support and I can see us moving below this level in the weeks to come. Sentiment & commercial hedging positions also line up with my opinion which is why Chevron investors should be wary with its share price at these levels.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Therefore to sum up, I continue to believe that Chevron will see lower prices despite what consensus is saying. A lot of profitable production seems to be priced into the stock at present. Long term crude oil prices will rise but not as quickly as many believe

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.