Chevron: Should You Buy On Weakness?

The company failed to generate free cash flows in 4Q2016, but the deficit has shrunk considerably as compared to last year.

Despite getting support from oil and gas prices, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), the No. 2 energy company in the U.S, found it difficult to fund its capital spending from internally generated cash flows. The company has recently released its quarterly results that failed to impress Wall Street. That pushed Chevron stock lower, but the weakness can turn into a buying opportunity, particularly for dividend investors.

Many dividend investors in the energy space have been closely monitoring cash flows of oil and gas producers in the downturn, since this key metric fuels the payouts. Few low cost producers, such as Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), have been successful in generating enough cash flows from operations to self-fund their capital expenditure as well as most of dividends. But the oil majors like Chevron have been largely burning cash.

For the final quarter of 2016, Chevron said that the realized prices for crude oil and natural gas were $44.43 per barrel and $4.07 per thousand cubic feet, higher than $41.08 and $4.18 in the third quarter and $38.71 and $3.99 a year earlier. The company's total production was 2.67 million BOE per day, up 6.2% from the third quarter but almost flat from 2015.

Thanks to higher realizations, Chevron reported significantly higher earnings for the upstream, or exploration and production business on a year-over-year and sequential basis, as shown in the image above. But the downstream, or refining and marketing business, saw its adjusted profits plunge to just $304 million from more than $1 billion in the third quarter and $5.8 billion a year earlier. The refining business uses crude as a raw material. The strength in oil prices, therefore, hurt the unit's margins. The global increase in refining capacity and costs related to maintenance of Richmond refinery also hurt the unit's margins. The 'all other' charges were also considerably higher as compared to what we've seen in the previous quarters.

Overall, Chevron reported 7.7% year-over-year increase in revenues to $31.5 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $30.3 billion, as per data from Thomson Reuters. It also swung to an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share from a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. But with weak performance of the refining business and significantly higher charges, the company ended up missing the analysts' consensus by a wide margin of $0.43 per share.

On top of this, Chevron's cash flow profile worsened in the fourth quarter. Chevron reported a cash flow deficit of almost $100 million in the fourth quarter as opposed to free cash flows of $1.2 billion in the third quarter. That's ahead of $2 billion spent on dividends.

Although it is disappointing to see that Chevron failed to generate FCF, it is important to remember that a sequential comparison isn't entirely fair since fourth quarter cash flows are usually down due to seasonal factors (weak refining margins in Q4). An year-over-year comparison would be more appropriate here. As shown in the table below, the company's cash flow deficit has shrunk considerably from Q42015.

3Q2016 4Q2016 4Q2015 Cash from ops. $5.3B $3.9B $4.6B Capex $4.1B $4B $7.4B FCF $1.2B ($0.1B) ($2.8B) Dividends $2B $2B $2B FCF after div. ($0.8B) ($2.1B) ($4.8B)

Source: 4Q2016, 3Q2016, 4Q2015 earnings presentations.

For the full year, Chevron reported a cash flow deficit of $5.3 billion, before accounting for dividends of $8 billion. The company relied on additional borrowings and asset sales to bridge the funding gap. However, Chevron aims to balance cash flows in 2017 by generating enough funds to cover the entire capital budget and dividends. Although the target sounds ambitious, but I believe it is achievable, particularly since Chevron is also targeting asset sales.

Note that Chevron did not receive any support from production volumes in 2016, which fell 1.1% from 2015 to 2.59 million BOE per day. But the company is eying 4% to 9% growth in output in 2017 as some of its major projects come online, such as the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia. If, however, Chevron manages to successfully divest assets, then it could report flat to 7% increase in production. This forecast, however, is based on a $50 oil price environment, which is lower than the current level of more than $53. If oil ends up averaging north of $50 a barrel, then Chevron could make upward revisions to its production target.

The prices of WTI and Brent oil averaged under $44 a barrel in 2016, but most analysts and industry experts, including the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the World Bank, see crude averaging in the low-to-mid-$50s in 2017. This will have a positive impact on Chevron, whose production is liquids-linked. The company will likely report considerably higher realizations for liquids in 2017 than last year's $38.61 per barrel.

Uptake in production and stronger realizations for liquids will have a positive impact on Chevron's cash flow from operations. The company's cash flows dropped by 34.4% in 2016, but will likely rise in 2017. Meanwhile, Chevron has said that it will cut its total capital and exploratory expenditure (including the company's share of expenditures by affiliates) by 11.6% in 2017 to $19.8 billion.

Due to an increase in cash flows and decrease in capital expenditure, the company looks well positioned to balance cash flows in 2017 (before dividends).

Chevron has also said that it expects to end the 2016-17 asset sale program of $5 billion to $10 billion near the upper end of its guidance. The company has sold $2.8 billion of assets in 2016, which means that it will raise higher proceeds from asset sales in 2017 as compared to 2016. These proceeds can be used to fund dividends, if cash flows fail to do so. The asset sale will also reduce the company's reliance on debt markets.

Beyond 2017, Chevron is prepared to further reduce total capital and exploratory expenditure to as low as $17 billion ($17Bn-$22Bn forecast for 2018-20). Meanwhile, strengthening oil prices should continue to fuel cash flow growth. Consequently, the company's cash flow profile will improve in the coming years, allowing Chevron to fund capital spending as well as some or all of its dividends from operating cash flows.

Bottom line

Chevron's fourth quarter results weren't impressive, but the company's cash flow outlook is looking better than ever, which is a positive for dividends. The company's shares fell almost 2.5% on Friday and headed lower in after-hours trading. I suggest investors consider buying Chevron stock, particularly if it drops to $107 which would push Chevron's yield to historically high level of more than 4%.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in CVX, COP