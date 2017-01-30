Why 'Retail' Money Scares Me

I appreciate it now and hopefully after reading this post, you will too.

Doing a lot of research pays off.

Well, I guess that actually depends on who you are. If you're a new PhD and you teach college, you're probably going to spend a whole lot of time (and I mean years) doing research on some niche topic that only you are interested in just so you can produce a 35-page paper for a peer reviewed journal that nobody (including practitioners in the field and in most cases the editors of the journal) will ever read.

You'll do that several more times and then maybe - maybe - two decades from now you'll get invited to a few conferences where you can hold you're head high thanks to three articles no one but you has read. In the meantime you'll make roughly $55,000 a year - if you're lucky.

So in that case, research doesn't pay off.

But generally speaking, you can find out some pretty interesting things by simply reading what's out there. That doesn't mean reading the Wall Street Journal everyday. All that's going to do is increase the chances of what Nassim Nicholas Taleb calls "information toxicity." Rather, you want to try and keep abreast of what's going on with the subjects you're most interested in. Don't "tunnel," but just browse what's out there and see if maybe someone is talking about a theme or a trend you hadn't fully appreciated.

Well that's what I was doing on Saturday afternoon. While minding my own business sipping espresso number five-ish at the same cafe where the "mental acrobatics" conversation unfolded, I ran across some commentary on high yield (NYSEARCA:HYG). And no, not HY energy (my favorite market whipping boy).

Now as should be abundantly clear by now, I'm primarily interested in things with obvious macro implications. While I'm sure there are those who would say otherwise, retail isn't one of those things. And I'm not talking about retail money (i.e. "Joe ETF"). I'm talking about actual retail - as a sector (NYSEARCA:XRT). Macy's. Gap. Whatever.

Obviously, the space faces some headwinds. You don't have to be a retail analyst to surmise that. Any border tax that actually gets implemented would clearly be a rather crippling body blow for the sector and a structurally stronger dollar means it's more expensive for foreigners to buy stuff when they're in the United States. On Friday, Bloomberg's Caitlin Webber noted that Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are "among retailers that would face billions of dollars in extra import costs under a border tax [as everything from] computer parts, televisions, wireless routers, apparel, and footwear" would suddenly become vastly more expensive.

Honestly I don't care. I don't shop at any of those places (really I don't shop at all) and I certainly don't own any of those companies' shares.

However, if it turns out that the entire space is in jeopardy, that does pique my interest because it has implications for credit.

Well sure enough, there are some real problems here. To wit, from Deutsche Bank (my highlights):

The sector is now the most distressed in HY space with 15% of par and 25% of issuers in distress, most of which are domiciled in its CCC category. For most retail CCCs, the likeliest next stage in life is debt restructuring, so they are excluded from our performing credit positioning recommendations by design. Retail distress today is at the same level where energy distress was in Dec 2014, and rising. The level of distress among CCC retail is also a function of inability of most of those names to access primary market financing, shown on the related graph.

Now I don't know about you, but to me that sounds like a veritable disaster. Basically you're telling me that retail is to 2017 what HY energy was to 2014 - only worse ("and rising").

And on top of that, you're telling me that nearly three quarters of CCC issuers are completely shut out of the debt market versus ~40% for CCCs as a whole.

On the bright side, retail is a smaller percentage of HY and IG indices today than energy was back in 2014. Here's Deutsche again:

Does retail represent a risk to broader credit markets the way energy did in late 2015? We think the answer is no. Retail represents 4.3% of our DM USD HY and 4.5% of DM USD IG indexes, which is substantially less than the 15% weight energy had in HY at the onset of the commodity slump.

So we've got that going for us.

Still, none of the above is very comforting considering that the last thing HY needs is another problem sector. After all, it was just this time last year when HY was pricing in armageddon thanks to $20 handle crude:

(Chart: Bloomberg, my additions)

The point is, we don't need two heavily distressed sectors and if crude tumbles again - which it will once the Saudis decide not to renew the production cut agreement - that's exactly what we'll have.

So there's something else to think about when you ponder HY.

For anyone in retail (equities or credit), you might also want to keep in mind that the proposed elimination of the tax deductibility of interest expense is going to be a real killer considering that with no capex, accelerated depreciation won't help you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.