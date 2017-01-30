Alibaba In 2017 - Globalization, Rural China And Big Data

The results have confirmed that Alibaba is still riding a strong wave of trends such as globalization and increasing dominance of online spending.

Last Tuesday before the market opening bell, the world's largest online and mobile commerce company in terms of gross merchandise volume - Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) - released its earnings report for the third quarter of the financial year 2016. The Hangzhou-based internet behemoth has beaten both earnings and revenue estimates for the fifth time in a row. On YoY basis, revenue climbed 54% to $7.7B and non-GAAP diluted EPS rose by 38% to $1.30. Other key operational metrics also significantly improved, with a 9% YoY growth of annual active buyers within the core commerce division and a 100% YoY increase of cloud computing paying customers.

Essentially, all numbers confirmed that Alibaba is still strongly benefiting from wider global trends such as the secular shift from brick and mortar to online shopping and the increasing demand for low-cost cloud solutions. In December last year, U.S. retail sales data showed that while sales of non-store retailers constituted 10.4% of all retail sales, in-store (department) retail sales accounted for just 2.7% of the total. The decades-long trend is obvious.

How Alibaba Makes Money?

Even though Alibaba Group involves a highly complex holding structure of several companies, its business can be divided into four main segments, which are briefly described and supplemented with an additional material information from the latest earnings report and conference call in the paragraphs below:

Core commerce - Alibaba's core commerce segment is the company`s largest and most important segment. In the last quarter, revenues from this segment accounted for 93% of all revenues. The segment can be further decomposed to 5 groups, depending on the geography of operations and target clientele (China/International, Retail/Wholesale and Others). Around 83% of total revenue comes from China commerce retail sub-segment, however, the fastest growing sub-segment is International commerce retail with +288% YoY change (~ currently 2% of total revenue). Companies that fall into this segment include Taobao, Tmalland Juhuasuan. At the moment, Alibaba's core commerce is the only profitable segment, with adjusted EBITA margin of 64%.

- Alibaba's core commerce segment is the company`s largest and most important segment. In the last quarter, revenues from this segment accounted for 93% of all revenues. The segment can be further decomposed to 5 groups, depending on the geography of operations and target clientele (China/International, Retail/Wholesale and Others). Around 83% of total revenue comes from China commerce retail sub-segment, however, the fastest growing sub-segment is International commerce retail with +288% YoY change (~ currently 2% of total revenue). Companies that fall into this segment include Taobao, Tmalland Juhuasuan. At the moment, Alibaba's core commerce is the only profitable segment, with adjusted EBITA margin of 64%. Cloud computing - Revenues from cloud computing segment are also expanding at a rapid pace. In the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the unit revenue grew 115% year-over-year and the adjusted EBITA margin improved, but still remained negative (-5% vs. -41% in the previous quarter) as the company is pursues similar low-cost, competition liquidating, strategy as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

- Revenues from cloud computing segment are also expanding at a rapid pace. In the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the unit revenue grew 115% year-over-year and the adjusted EBITA margin improved, but still remained negative (-5% vs. -41% in the previous quarter) as the company is pursues similar low-cost, competition liquidating, strategy as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Digital media & entertainment - This segment recorded a massive YoY increase in revenue (+273%), which was primarily driven by the consolidation of the newly acquired company Youku Tudou. Adjusted EBITA margin of the unit stood at -60%, primarily due to aggressive content acquisition and Youku`s development costs. The management, however, expressed their expectations that the negative margin will narrow as segment revenue will continue to grow fast in the upcoming quarters.

- This segment recorded a massive YoY increase in revenue (+273%), which was primarily driven by the consolidation of the newly acquired company Youku Tudou. Adjusted EBITA margin of the unit stood at -60%, primarily due to aggressive content acquisition and Youku`s development costs. The management, however, expressed their expectations that the negative margin will narrow as segment revenue will continue to grow fast in the upcoming quarters. Innovation initiatives & others - The segment with the greatest relative loss. Although revenue from this unit increased 61% year-over-year, adjusted EBITA margin was negative 93%, reflecting Alibaba's continued investments in AutoNavi, YunOS and DingTalk. The segment accounts for around 2% of the total revenue.

Three Areas Of Focus

During the Q&A session of December quarter earnings call, Daniel Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, reiterated Alibaba's strategy around three key areas:

Globalization - As I have already mentioned, Alibaba's international core commerce retail arm was the fastest growing unit of all business segments, namely due to the consolidation of Lazada - a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia - and the re-acceleration of the revenue growth from AliExpress - a global marketplace providing consumers from around the world access to manufacturers and distributors in China. Alibaba's ongoing efforts to expand its business reach internationally can be further illustrated by a recent deal with a French payment processing company Ingenico and a new Australia office in Melbourne.

- As I have already mentioned, Alibaba's international core commerce retail arm was the fastest growing unit of all business segments, namely due to the consolidation of Lazada - a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia - and the re-acceleration of the revenue growth from AliExpress - a global marketplace providing consumers from around the world access to manufacturers and distributors in China. Alibaba's ongoing efforts to expand its business reach internationally can be further illustrated by a recent deal with a French payment processing company Ingenico and a new Australia office in Melbourne. Rural China - As China's urban e-commerce market is slowly approaching saturation, the company started shifting its focus on rural China. Given that internet penetration in remote areas of China is still low, Alibaba is presented with a relatively untapped business opportunity. According to some sources, it is estimated that the transaction value of China's rural e-commerce market will surpass that of local urban areas in 10-20 years. In order to succeed in these markets, Alibaba has already set up its operations in over 12,000 rural villages and plans to do more. Over the next two to four years, it plans to establish at least 100,000 Taobao Rural Service Centers to ensure that consumers in rural areas of China which are not serviced by courier companies can receive their products ordered online.

- As China's urban e-commerce market is slowly approaching saturation, the company started shifting its focus on rural China. Given that internet penetration in remote areas of China is still low, Alibaba is presented with a relatively untapped business opportunity. According to some sources, it is estimated that the transaction value of China's rural e-commerce market will surpass that of local urban areas in 10-20 years. In order to succeed in these markets, Alibaba has already set up its operations in over 12,000 rural villages and plans to do more. Over the next two to four years, it plans to establish at least 100,000 Taobao Rural Service Centers to ensure that consumers in rural areas of China which are not serviced by courier companies can receive their products ordered online. Big Data - Lastly, Alibaba continues its big push towards Big Data solutions which help to leverage Alibaba's business through personalization, targeted marketing campaigns and synergic effects across different business units. Besides that, a recently formed big data coalition, including more than twenty major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Samsung or Swarowski, fights against counterfeit goods on the company's e-commerce platforms.

Valuation

Assuming that Alibaba can sustain its annual expected revenue growth of 53% for another four years and then grow indefinitely at the long term nominal growth rate of 2.5%, the intrinsic per share value with 2474 million shares outstanding is around 175 U.S. dollars according to my simple DCF model. This currently represents approximately a 70% upside potential. From earnings multiple perspective, Alibaba's shares seems to be a lot more expensive buy, but at the end of the day it's usually the company's long term earnings and revenue momentum that determines the price.

Takeaway

Overall, Alibaba's Q3 financial results and management's commentary showed another set of solid performance figures and promising forward-looking statements which point out that the company is on track to strengthened its position in the rankings of the world's largest and most valuable businesses. Compared to the previous year, Alibaba's key focus areas and strategy remained mostly unchanged, with plenty of growth potential in rural e-commerce in China and abroad. Therefore, in my view, Alibaba is still a buying opportunity with a considerable upside.

