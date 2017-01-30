Why I Had To Add To Verizon On The Earnings Drop

Verizon, the US market leader in wireless communications, is a cash-flow machine for dividend investors but with very marginal growth.

The earnings season is traditionally an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate stocks when the market is digesting initial figures.

Verizon tanked as much as 5% when it announced Q4 earnings and another 1-2% the days after.

It is earnings season and as always the market is reacting to this. These initial reactions are often exaggerated (in both directions) and offer long-term dividend investors potential buying opportunities, particularly in a market which is generally testing new highs and sporting lofty valuations. Amongst the most prominent "culprits" of initial selling were Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Unilever (NYSE:UL), both selling off by around 5% immediately following their respective earnings releases.

VZ data by YCharts

Bottom-line Verizon missed EPS estimates and slightly beat on revenue

Source: digitaltrends.com

Verizon reported Q4 EPS of $0.86 and fell short of estimates by $0.03 while beating revenue by $250.0M. Compared to 2015 the company reported lower EPS for the full year of $0.12 and $5.6B (-4.6%) less in revenue. While these two key metrics fell short of expectations the company posted a 1.9% growth in wireless retail connections.

With the recent drop and the already mediocre stock performance in January the stock now offers a yield of just shy of 4.7%.

VZ data by YCharts

What is going on at Verizon?

The company is currently undergoing a big transformation of its business knowing that growth in its traditional wireless communications market is limited. Along this path, the company made several divestments during 2016 which partly contributed to the revenue decline. Taking out these non-recurring items, operating revenue would have been down 2.4% YoY compared to 5.6% if including them.

At the core of this transformation stands the exploration of new business lines by digitizing the company and offering valuable content and mobile advertising across its platforms. The company's recent and partly still ongoing acquisitions of AOL ($4.4B in May 2005) and Yahoo ($4.8B in July 2016) should support this.

Source: Verizon Q4 Earnings Presentation Slides

It is still too early to judge how the Yahoo acquisition turns out (the company is currently working on assessing how the data fraud reported by Yahoo impacts the announced acquisition), but the AOL one already seems to bear fruit with Verizon reporting a promising 10% growth in AOL revenue in Q4. Even more promising is the organic 21% year-over-year growth across the Internet of Things business segments. Factoring in various acquisitions it amounts to 60% in the fourth quarter.

How about the Dividend?

Dividend investors should be primarily concerned about the dividend, its safety and its growth and while Verizon is sporting a very attractive 4.7% yield its free cash flow both in Q4 and for full fiscal 2016 is not enough to support this. In fact, the company recorded a funding gap of $3B for the quarter and $3.6B for fiscal year 2016. Although the company terms this performance to showcase "Strong cash generation", it is essentially burning its liquidity reserves here.

As I read, I was both surprised and slightly worried about this (as the gap is pretty large actually) but digging deeper into the numbers and especially at what was said during the earnings call reassured me that this development was not a surprise to the company.

In fact, of the total $3.6B gap for the entire year, $3.2B result from cash income taxes related to the Frontier transaction. Adjusting free cash flow for this one-off event brings down the gap to a less alarming $0.4B. Still, a gap remains. Given that Verizon's overall liquidity only stands at $2.9B, which is roughly a third of total dividends paid in 2016, dividend growth seems to be unlimited right now. Add to this that the company's liquid assets already declined by $1.6B.

So, this is the point where investors need to carefully weigh if they are willing to accept the current high yield while waiting for future growth and Verizon's strategic positioning to pay off or invest elsewhere.

My personal focus is currently on accumulating a large portfolio of reliable dividend-paying stocks in order to reach financial independence in the future. As such, a large-cap stock such as Verizon offering a 4.7% should definitely be considered.

Conclusion

Although investors can get easily tempted by the high yield Verizon is offering its Q4 results are nothing to be particularly cheered about. But they aren't that disappointing either.

In a challenging market environment the company is down on revenue, net income and EPS for the quarter and the total year and up 1.9% on wireless retail connections. It is working hard on integrating its acquisitions and positioning itself for strategic growth going forward. Its 2017 guidance is flat in all areas and does not factor in any positive effect from a potential tax reform.

Investors investing for the long-term and believing the strategic initiatives the company is undertaking will deliver future shareholder growth can now grab a 4.7% yield while waiting for things to improve. The company is on a 10-year dividend increase streak it is likely to keep on maintaining.

Let me know what you think about this company. If you found this interesting and relevant please leave a comment and hit the "follow" button on top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.