Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (1/27/17)

No matter what the president does, earnings will always drive the markets in the long run. "The best chances to make money come when the initial negativity brings stocks down, and then, upon closer inspection, people realize that those stocks shouldn't be down at all. Look for those situations," said Cramer. With that, he discussed the game plan for the week.

Monday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the best pipeline companies, and Trump's deregulation agenda could work well for this company. Packaging Corp. of America's earnings is a good barometer on how the economy is doing.

Tuesday

Sprint (NYSE:S), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and AMD Inc. (NYSE:AMD) will all report earnings.

Cramer was bullish on Sprint, and Exxon Mobil will determine the direction of oil. Traders could sell Apple both after and before the quarterly earnings with the opinion that Apple's best days are behind it. If there is a repatriation deal as suggested by President Trump, Apple could gain. "I'm a realist; the stock has had a monster move. Be ready for some profit-taking," the Mad Money host said.

Cramer thinks AMD will deliver good numbers, based on Intel's earnings.

Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reports on Wednesday. Cramer thinks it can get hit after earnings just like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) did. "Think bigger on both Facebook and Alphabet, because these companies are doing everything they can to dominate the world, so you can't worry about a given quarter's spending as long as it has a clear path for a payoff," he added.

Thursday

Merck (NYSE:MRK), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings on Thursday.

Cramer will wait and watch for what Merck has to say. Amazon, on the other hand, will be all about the top line and not the bottom line. since this is a spending period for the company to build its infrastructure globally. If the stock gets hit, there will be a chance to buy.

Chipotle has not yet completed 18 months after the health scare, although Cramer thinks the stock has bottomed.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will hold its analyst meet on Thursday as well.

Friday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) will report on Friday, along with nonfarm payroll numbers being released. Cramer expected higher payroll numbers, which will prompt Fed to raise rates and lead the banks higher.

Clorox will be a winner after the earnings, in Cramer's opinion, and he will watch what AutoNation says on American car spending.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals has rallied more than 11% on a huge earnings beat, which Cramer thought was a typo. The stocks has tripled in the last few months, and he researched to find out what caused the move and whether there is more juice left for investors.

URI works best when the economy is expanding. The company leases earth-moving and construction equipment at prices that are cheaper than buying the equipment itself. As the oil & gas sector was hit hard in 2015, the stock was hit too.

The company has finally recovered all the losses and is ready to move. The important thing is that URI has a national footprint, which makes it easy for the company to transfer equipment where it is required the most. With Trump looking to kick-start the economy, this is the kind of stock investors should have in their portfolio.

The company will also benefit from lower taxes and deregulation. Despite the huge move, the stock trades at 14 times earnings. Cramer suggested buying the stock on weakness. "I know we are not early, but I know that this stock will be bought on any dip, and you want to be in there buying, too," he added.

CEO interview - Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)

In less than three years, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald has transformed the company from a struggling cruise line operator to a personalized experience for millennials. The Cruise Travel Report shows more millennials are adopting cruise lines as the preferred means of travel. Cramer interviewed CEO Arnold Donald about the last quarter, which had spectacular earnings.

Donald spoke about the selfie trend among millennials. "How we capitalize on it is our product is just engineered for it," he added. Technology has also helped the company grow. Its Ocean Medallion technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas was the world's first interactive guest experience platform that gives good customer experience.

He believes Ocean Medallion technology could be the future multiplier for earnings. It connects to the company's ecosystem, which will make it offer good customer service by knowing which drinks the customer would like or what they want to eat based on past records.

In 2016, issues like Zika, Brexit, fuel, currency and a series of global political events hit the cruise industry, but Donald is prepared for what comes ahead. He intends to provide double-digit return on investors' capital in the next two years.

"We have more than doubled our return of investor capital in the last three years; we have more than doubled our earnings. We are on a path to do that regardless of those external things that can impact you in a given geography," he added.

Is Cramer Pro-Trump?

Many people have asked Cramer on Twitter whether he is pro-Trump or against. Cramer answered he is neither, and said he cares about the stock market and not politics.

"My agenda? It has always been the same: higher stock prices. That is my true north; because most of you home gamers own stocks and I want you to make money. It's that simple," he said. That's why Trump's agenda of deregulation, lower corporate taxes and repatriation of foreign assets is what he likes, since this could be good for stock prices.

The recent rally in the market has been due to improvements in the economy, but the election also had a role to play in it. However, the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall worries Cramer, as he thinks the issue there is not the wall but jobs. The Mexican peso is cheap, which is drawing companies from around the world to build factories, which would have otherwise happened in the US.

When NAFTA was passed, the dollar bought 4 pesos, while it now buys 21 pesos. This is the issue that needs to be addressed. The issue with Mexico can go out of hand, as the Republicans in the Congress can say, "Count me out - Mexico is my friend, has been for years."

If this happens, then the entire Trump agenda goes for a toss. "It makes me more concerned, and it should concern you, too, if it isn't resolved in a civil and lasting fashion," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): There are questions about sustainability of the company's dividend. Among stocks for kids, one has to buy Disney (NYSE:DIS).

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): It has some challenges ahead, but it's a good company nonetheless that will give returns in 4-5 quarters.

