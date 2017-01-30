Barrick: A Great 2016

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) has seen a decent start to the year. Up about 12% so far, the company has defied my expectations. Naturally, this is on the back of gold seeing a bounce up from its multi-month downtrend, with a massive slide post-election. However, today, the focus shifts to the fact that Barrick will report Q4 2016 earnings on February 15, which will be quite the interesting report as it wraps up a highly successful year for the company both internally and on the stock market.

Source: Barrick

Earnings On Deck

Barrick Gold is about three weeks away from reporting earnings. It's likely to be an eventful day and it's worth placing a few items of perspective out there as to help investors to think about post-report trading. First, Barrick has beaten expectations, for the most part on adjusted EPS and net income. However, they're about 50/50 when it comes to meeting the revenue estimate. The top line estimate looks like an easy beat this time around as gold futures in Q4 had an average in the mid-$1,200s; however. in Q4 2015, the average was in the low $1,100s.

While earnings are incredibly important to Barrick and to all other companies, investors shouldn't be concerned should this company miss against any expectation. The performance will ultimately be dictated by the trends of gold pricing, so if the market trades this name down on a missed earnings report, the ground can be made back up within a matter of days.

Source: Bloomberg

Of particular disappointment is that Barrick has missed on an EBITDA basis, but the market is expecting strong Q4 growth in the metric. Why has Barrick's EBITDA been lagging in the past two years? This is an asset-intensive business that has seen significant shifts in precious metals pricing, which, when complicated by the fact that Barrick has reduced its costs, makes for a challenging approach to applying EBITDA estimates.

Another complication is asset sales and the associated divestment prices, so I really am not blaming the company for this, rather it's just a fool's game to try and obtain a correct EBITDA estimate for any given quarter in the last two years.

Now, there's two points I want to make with respect to the upcoming earnings report. First, this company is not like many other gold producers in the sense that their organic catalysts are plentiful. Second, it is because of these organic catalysts, when coupled with all of the positive internal developments like increased balance sheet stability and cost cuts over the past two years that these should help propel Barrick to beat on earnings. If they do not, I'd look to see if there was an anomaly event in the report, otherwise I'd say the expectations were too high.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Note On Performance

Plain and simple, the dollar has lost strength this past January. The reason (that I missed)? Investors took on an increasing amount of caution, which was quite contradictory to the massive equity rally and gold downtrend that occurred post-election.

There was minimal reason to expect that gold might see strength at the turn of the year, but once the trend took off, gold gained nearly $75/oz and Barrick was rewarded with capital appreciation. Right now, we're seeing a few days of gold coming down from its recent uptrend and it's really too early to call whether or not this will translate into a larger downtrend and continue what November 8 started.

Source: Bloomberg

With that being said, Barrick has been quite kind to bullish investors over the past year. The LTM return is a staggering 89%. Naturally, there's quite the fair amount of risk with this investment as this is a stock that will some days be up 5%, and other days will slide 5%. Holding that kind of volatility in any portfolio is difficult, but obviously, those investors who could handle the heightened level of risk over the last year were rewarded quite handsomely.

Conclusion

It's a new year for Barrick and the company is kicking it off with Q4 2016 earnings. Should the company beat expectations, I'd expect a modest after hours increase and I expect modest downside if they are to miss. I don't believe shareholders will be receiving any game changing guidance or other information that would alter the thesis on this company significantly. For now, Barrick investors should be looking forward to this earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.