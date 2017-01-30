Exxon Mobil - Oil Company With Strong Long-Term Earnings

On top of this, ExxonMobil remains committed to growing its production. The company anticipates several new project startups in the coming years that should significantly increase production.

ExxonMobil has managed to continue to keep its earnings strong. The company's present P/E ratio of just under 40 is strong for the bottom of the oil crash.

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time since the start of the crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery, it's stock price is still 15% below pre-crash highs.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is an American multinational oil and gas corporation that is the largest component of what was formerly the largest company in the world, Standard Oil. Presently, with a market cap of $350 billion, the company is the 5th largest publicly traded company in the world. The company in its present form was formed in 1999 as a result of a merger between Exxon and Mobil. And as the largest publicly traded oil company, it has a potential to continue growing and investing in its future.

Introduction

ExxonMobil is headquartered in Irving, Texas and produces roughly 4% of the world's entire oil production. The company is the largest publicly traded oil company in the world with operations in dozens of countries and more than 75 thousand employees. At the same time, the company has dozens of downstream oil assets. This shows both the size and the extent of ExxonMobil's oil operations.

ExxonMobil Refinery - New York Times

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time since the oil crash began in mid-2014. The company's stock price peaked in mid-2014 at more than $100 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped rapidly to an August 2015 low of roughly $70 per share. Despite the company's recent stock price recovery to present prices of just over $85 per share, the company, as we will see, still has significant room to recover.

ExxonMobil Financial Results

Now that we have an overview of ExxonMobil and the company's recent stock price results, it is time to continue by discussing ExxonMobil's recent financial results.

ExxonMobil Earnings - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil had $2.7 billion in earnings in 3Q 2016 coming out to $0.63 per share in diluted earnings. Given the company's stock price of roughly $85, this comes out to an annualized P/E ratio of approximately 33, not bad for the bottom of a cycle. At the same time, the company distributed $3.1 billion to shareholders and spent $4.2 billion in capex. These expenses meant that the company had to use its cash and debt to cover its expenses.

Overall, ExxonMobil had $6.3 billion in cash flow from operations and asset sales. The company's asset sales have provide the company with essential cash during a difficult time, something that is very important to the company. Overall, ExxonMobil has $5.1 billion in cash which should allow it to undergo its operations and $46.2 billion in debt. This debt load will eat up ExxonMobil's income should it continue to increase.

ExxonMobil Earnings - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

Despite these continued strong earnings, ExxonMobil's earnings have dropped significantly compared to the 3Q 2015. Both the company's upstream earnings and its downstream earnings dropped over the past year as a result of lower margins. However, given that January 2016 was widely viewed as the bottom for oil prices and prices have almost doubled from their lows, we can expect earnings will go up from here.

ExxonMobil Investments

Now that we have discussed ExxonMobil's 3Q 2016 financial results and how they compare to the company's results a year ago, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's investments.

ExxonMobil Savings - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil has continued to focus on its fundamentals. The company has cut its capex and operating costs from 2013 as a result of the crash saving the company significant amounts of money. The company's 2016 capex and operating costs were a further $12 billion lower saving the company significant amounts of cash annually. This cash can then be translated into increased earnings.

ExxonMobil has continued to focus on continued drilling savings. From 2005 to 2016, the company has saved an astounding $5 billion in cumulative savings. These savings mean that the company has been able to continue increasing its production and reserves while lowering its costs. This has translated into an immediate increase in earnings for the company.

ExxonMobil Development Portfolio - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

ExxonMobil's continued commitment to expanding its production can be seen here. The company has recently discovered new deepwater oil in offshore Nigeria and has recently successfully appraised its Guyana Liza-3 project. The company's Nigeria discovery is expected to be between 500 and 1000 million barrels of oil. This discovery alone, is enough to support roughly 6 months of ExxonMobil's entire production, and alone should allow for an immediate increase in production.

At the same time, ExxonMobil is turning towards technology to increase its reserves. As easy conventional sources of crude oil run out, companies have been to increasingly turn towards unconventional sources of crude oil. ExxonMobil's leading technology should help the company acquire additional reserves. The company anticipates the 2016 and 2017 startup of its Kashagan and Gorgon projects which should bring it hundreds of thousands of barrels a day in production.

This shows how ExxonMobil is focused on expanding its portfolio using technology. This focus should allow the company's production to continue to grow. This helps demonstrate ExxonMobil's continued commitment to investment and increased production.

Conclusion

ExxonMobil has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Even with the company's recent stock price recovery, the company is still 15% below its pre-crash prices. However, the company continues to offer investors a respectable yield of more than 3.5%, a dividend that it has managed to consistently increase. On top of all of this, ExxonMobil has continued to have respectable earnings that it can pay out to shareholders.

ExxonMobil is an enormous oil company with incredible potential. The company has continued to invest in its growth while cutting its operational costs saving it a significant amount of money. The company is enhancing the opening of its major projects which should bring it hundreds of thousands of barrels in additional daily production. The company anticipates new 2016 and 2017 project startups that will bring it additional income.

This helps to show ExxonMobil's continued commitment to its future and how the company has strong potential going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.