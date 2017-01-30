Arbitrage Opportunity In Floating Rate Bond Funds

Floating rate securities, like the Nuveen Floating Rate Income (NYSE:JFR) fund and Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) have served as bond alternatives in my portfolio. The funds, and others like it, typically invest in debt that have an adjustable rate feature, where the interest rate is based on a margin over LIBOR (typically a floor of 0.75% or 1.0%). By avoiding company or industry concentration and using leverage, these funds are able to provide a high rate, lower-risk return for investors. Both JFR and JQC yield +/- 7% in monthly, cash distributions (taxable as interest not dividends). JFR, JQC and their peers are 'closed end funds' ("CEF"), which can trade at a premium or discount to the underlying assets. Over the past year, both JFR and JQC provided total return of more than 20% as discounts to net asset value narrowed and monthly interest payments were made.

As these securities are CEF, they can trade at a discount or premium to the underlying net asset value ("NAV"). When the securities are out of favor, as was the case in early 2016, the discounts can be quite large. Floating rate funds were out of favor when there was a 1) fear that non-investment grade bonds were going to have higher risk and the underlying price of the securities fell and 2) it was expected Treasury (and LIBOR) yields would remain low thus keeping the floating rate mechanism from "kicking in".

Conversely, in 2013 and in early 2017, floating rate securities are more highly regarded, causing many discounts to shrink and in some cases cause the securities to trade at a premium to their NAV. Recent shrinkage of discounts has been driven by 1) renewed confidence in the economy and by extension, the underlying securities and 2) an increase in LIBOR which portends an increase in distributions as the floating rate mechanism resets the rate upward on a subset of the underlying securities.

Oddly, at least in the Nuveen family of floating rate bond funds, similar products sell for different prices. For example, JFR, its close relative, the Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) and another close relation, the Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund all trade for different prices (as reflected as premiums or discounts to net asset value). For example, JFR closed on January 27 at a 2.6% premium to NAV, while NSL closed at a 1.3% discount to NAV and JRO closed at a 3.3% premium to NAV. Considering the expected annual distribution return from these vehicles is about 7%, a difference of 0.7% (the difference between JFR and JRO) equals about 10% (0.7% / 7.0% = 10%) of the expected return while a 3.9% difference is more than 50% (3.9% / 7.0% = 56%) of the expected return (assuming all funds eventually trade at the same discount or premium to NAV).

As the below chart suggests, all four of the Nuveen funds are fairly similar with respect to credit but have substantial differences, as discussed above, in premium/discount to NAV (as shown in another chart, JQC has higher overall credit quality on a rating agency basis, so a lower price-to-par essentially equalizes the higher credit rating).

The credit quality of the various funds are also fairly similar, with JQC having slightly higher overall quality (% of BBB and BB).

In addition to a brief overview of the nature and benefits of floating rate loan funds, I would like to discuss a potential arbitrage (pair trade) opportunity between JRO (NYSE:JRO) or JFR and JQC.

While JQC has historically tended to sell for a discount compared to JFR (and the others), the spread of JQC to JFR of 9.7% is very large. The largest tangible difference between the funds is JQC's 70% floating rate requirement compared to 80% for the other funds. However, even if LIBOR jumps by 100 basis points (1%), the net impact on distributions (and yields) would be 0.1% (80% - 70% = 10% x 1% = 0.1%), hardly enough to justify a 9.7% spread.

In a conversation with a Nuveen representative, I posed the question of why what is essentially the same product sells for statistically large differences (remember that 0.7% = 10% of expected annual return). The representative essentially said, "there was no reason . . . sometimes a broker or newsletter suggests one fund and that drives up the premium (or reduces the discount)".

Therefore, my proposed trade would be to sell a position in JFR and invest in JQC (or simply initiate a position in JQC and "swap" when the target price differential is reached. Given historical spreads, I would target a 3% differential between JFR and JQC.

As some of my readers know, my articles are often an outgrowth of my own investment research. So in the interest of full disclosure I will note that I have sold my JFR and invested in JQC.

