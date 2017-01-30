Hartstreet Oil: Noble's Acquisition Of Clayton Williams And A Production Analysis Of The Southern Delaware Basin

Production results as a whole have not been great, but there are a number of newer wells now online that are much better than the average.

The Delaware has increased upside to Midland based on decreased traffic, and valuations could in the core could reach that of Midland.

The recent deal to purchase Clayton Williams (NASDAQ:CWEI) by Noble (NYSE:NBL), has put into question how to value Reeves County. NBL offered $2.7B in stock and cash to add to its Delaware acreage. CWEI had sold a great deal of acreage to become a pure Permian player, and it turned out to be an excellent move as this deal is placing a higher value.

Bloomberg provides economic reasons for interest. It has Reeves as the lowest breakeven in the US. Initial production rates have been very good, and well costs are low.

CWEI was one of the few public names to be shopping Reeves acreage. This was out of necessity considering its leverage and overall underperformance. The deal shows how valuable Permian acreage is. Especially in the Delaware, as it has much more de-risking to do than Midland. NBL may have paid more than some would expect, but considering the chances of consolidation are dwindling, it may not be the last deal we see.

Reeves County geology differs by area. The greatest changes in resource makeup are north to south.

Much of north and western Reeves is located in areas of higher Wolfcamp gas content. It also improves well pressures. Much higher percentages of oil are seen in the south and southeast. Depth of resource also changes. Loving and Lea counties see Wolfcamp depths of 11,000 feet. CWEI's acreage is between 9,000 and 10,000 feet.

Noble provides a more specific look at the area with respect to percent oil garnered. The GOR map show why we have seen much less work done in the Wolfcamp along the red areas of Reeves.

The biggest question about the Permian, and more specifically the Delaware, refers to production. Looking at longer term oil prices, we will continue to have issues associated with US production ramp ups. At $50/bbl oil, US production probably heads lower. $55/bbl stabilizes production, while $60 moves the needle higher. No matter what OPEC does, it will be difficult to move prices into the mid-$60s. Operators in the Delaware are feeling good about today's prices. Other plays probably need higher prices, but west Texas is set up well. To justify the NBL/CWEI deal, we will study the economics of the Southern Delaware.

I pulled 212 wells in the Southern Delaware.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) CUM Oil (NYSE:BBL) OXY USA WTP LP (NYSE:OXY) 72 7,548,237 5,708,539 COG OPERATING LLC (NYSE:CXO) 37 9,882,762 4,789,985 OXY USA INC. 19 1,813,180 1,625,167 THOMPSON, J. CLEO 14 4,792,593 2,331,952 PATRIOT RESOURCES, INC. 12 1,819,197 1,628,389 CENTENNIAL RESOURCE (NASDAQ:CDEV) 11 2,607,557 1,009,181 ROSETTA RESOURCES OPER 8 2,237,934 795,618 PARSLEY ENERGY OPERATIONS (NYSE:PE) 7 925,050 475,207 PRIMEXX OPERATING CORPORATION 7 1,407,558 682,560 BRIGHAM RESOURCES OPERATING 6 1,643,668 887,248 WILLIAMS, CLAYTON ENERGY 6 1,107,492 795,378 JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC 4 708,073 716,827 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) 3 247,327 217,298 DIAMONDBACK E&P LLC (NASDAQ:FANG) 2 131,310 87,188 ARRIS OPERATING COMPANY LLC 1 493,279 82,474 ELK RIVER RESOURCES, LLC 1 246,786 218,139 MDC TEXAS OPERATOR LLC 1 843,243 193,400 SAMSON EXPLORATION, LLC 1 194,673 156,401 Total 212 38,649,919 22,400,951

Occidental is by far the most active. It is listed twice under two operating names by the Texas RRC. Rosetta is the operating name for Noble. The 212 wells pulled for this comparison all have production and were completed on December 1 st of 2014 or later. The majority are Wolfcamp wells, but some targeted the Bone Spring. This is a limited list due to a specific area and timeframe. Other operators in this general area are Anadarko (APCP), Energen (NYSE:EGN), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Resolute (NYSE:REN), Parsley, Conoco (NYSE:COP), and Diamondback.

Individually the wells have some very good production results.

Cumulative oil production, by well, is shown above. The majority produced less than 200,000 BO through current well life. No wells graphed have produced longer than 2 years. One of the top producers is ANGLER UNIT 301H. It is a 7,475-foot lateral completed by Concho.

It has produced significant volumes of oil (green) and natural gas (red). POPPY STATE 904H is a 5,383-foot lateral completed by Concho. It has produced 336,640 BO in 20 months.

While it didn't produce as well as Angler, still and exceptional result. This is magnified on a production per foot basis. W STATE 1204H is a 6,226-foot lateral completed by Concho.

W State has produced 491,680 BO in 21 months of well life. The three best wells to date are Concho's. These are not typical results, but provides a ceiling to current production numbers. These wells provide geologic upside to the area, as economics are good at $50 oil.

CWEI's six wells have been towards the low to middle range when compared to the 212 locations logged.

CWEI has not been a top operator in the region. Oil production is better on a per foot basis. The chart below provides lateral length per well and most were between 5,400 and 6,600 feet.

Noble has completed 8 wells over this time frame. Its results have not been top tier either.

NBL's acreage is to the north of CWEI's. The results are somewhat similar, and below the Reeves' average. It is important to recognize the relatively large divergence in production from Calamity Jane 2001H. It has produced 138,349 BO in the first nine months of well life. Its Johnny Ringo State is on pace to be better than Calamity Jane. It has produced 50,447 BO in just 3 months. It has shown little to no decline through the first 90 days.

The NBL deal for CWEI comes down to well economics. CWEI has had high D&C costs when compared to other operators. It was also weighed down by a significant debt payment. Although getting out was good for CWEI, it was a move NBL thought would be lucrative. I have calculated the average well economics for all wells completed in that general area.

Recovered: 144,947.02 Months: 24 Selling Price: $53/Bbl Initial Capital Expense: ($7,000,000.00) Lease Operating Cost: ($1,449,456.00) Total NRI Total: $7,682,191.87 $5,761,643.90 Recovered: $7,682,191.87 $5,761,643.90 Total Working Interest Total: ($8,449,456.00) ($8,449,456.00) Recovered: ($8,449,456.00) ($8,449,456.00) Total Working Interest Total: ($767,264.13) ($2,687,812.00) Recovered: ($767,264.13) ($2,687,812.00) Natural Gas Revenues: 945,348 $945,348 $178,083.87 ($1,742,464.10)

Using a $7MM D&C at $53/bbl oil and $3.38 natural gas, after royalties the average well still has over $1.72MM to breakeven. The results are very good, considering all were turned to sales at least 24 months ago. One of the more amazing aspects of the Permian is improvements due to enhanced completions. At one time, the Bakken was considered the best US play, then it was the Eagle Ford. As completions progressed from sliding sleeves back to plug and perf, more contact points could be made with the source rock. The production from differing payzones across the US improved. More importantly, the Permian saw an improved decline rate. This improvement was much better than other plays, and it differentiated the Delaware and Midland. The beauty of the Delaware is that many operators haven't moved to completions using 2000+ lbs. of sand/foot. This provides upside to not only the Bone Spring but Wolfcamp intervals. Therefore, we will see more activity in the west.

In summary, the NBL purchase may look like it paid too much. The upside to this play could be enormous, especially in southern Reeves and part of Pecos counties. NBL knows from its results, that there could not only be better production per foot, but significant downspacing per section. CWEI was very fortunate to be holding this specific acreage, as it allowed a way out after several managerial mistakes. The NBL purchase is just the beginning, as we could see a few more deals in the area. We continue to believe that the Delaware is a tremendous opportunity. Valuations could equal those in the Midland Basin at some point, and may even head higher. There are still untested intervals. Most of those tested have not reached optimal spacing or well design. Publicly traded E&Ps with acreage in the oily Reeves and parts of Pecos may have significant upside in 2017.

