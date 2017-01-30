Realty O Is Gone: Options Update And Accounts Mix For My 86 Stock Portfolio

To keep you updated and in the know: I did sell stocks: PSA and UBA and bought BMY.

My O stock options got exercised or called away. I discuss my other options in DEO, DLR, GPC, HAS, SBUX, T and NKE.

I give results of my study of top stocks in each sector along with income quality and defensive nature.

My Portfolio consists of

Stocks in 10 Sectors.

It is a MIXTURE of 3 accounts and 10 separate company holdings.

I will try from now on to clarify which are which when I discuss these stocks.

I also recently introduced my husband's IRA in a separate article here and it has never been included with these holdings, nor will be. I may or may not offer updates as I deem necessary.

We also do not currently own any bonds or preferred issues. We get Social Security (SS) and a pension that are close enough to bond status and suit our needs.

Firstly I want to show the complete listing of 86 stocks by sectors, % value and income as of January 27th, 2017. The bold numbers after a stock show the biggest % value or % income in each sector or any single holding over 2%. I will discuss the significance of this just a bit later in the article.

Just an FYI the portfolio has a projected income yield of 4.33% and 5.1% YOC (yield on cost). I included the yearly dividend I currently used for determining the yield.

Company Name % Value %Inc divi/ yr CONSUMER Staples14 Colgate-Palm (NYSE:CL) 0.44% 0.24% 1.56 CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 1.05% 0.62% 2 Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 1.78% 1.34% 3.69 General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 2.26% 1.60% 1.92 Kraft-Hnz (NASDAQ:KHC) 0.47% 0.29% 2.4 K-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 1.77% 1.24% 3.68 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 2.33% 1.82% 1.4 Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) 0.75% 0.30% 0.76 Altria (NYSE:MO) 2.49% 1.98% 2.44 PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) 0.80% 0.54% 3.01 Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) 2.70% 2.70% 4.16 P & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 1.33% 0.96% 2.71 Target (NYSE:TGT) 1.86% 1.62% 2.4 Unilever (NYSE:UL) 0.83% 0.66% 1.42 20.86% 15.91% CONSUMER Disc 8 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) 0.65% 0.41% 2.63 Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) 0.65% 0.37% 2.04 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 0.78% 0.36% 2.76 Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) 0.36% 0.47% 1.52 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 1.11% 0.78% 3.76 Nike (NYSE:NKE) 1.44% 0.45% 0.72 Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 1.14% 0.47% 1 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 0.69% 0.52% 1.68 6.80% 3.83% ENERGY 7 BP (NYSE:BP) 0.82% 1.25% 2.4 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 1.02% 0.90% 4.32 Occidental (NYSE:OXY) 2.02% 2.05% 3.04 (RDS-A) 0.12% 0.20% 3.76 Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 0.78% 1.17% 3.76 Valero (NYSE:VLO) 0.61% 0.50% 2.4 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 2.31% 1.87% 3 7.69% 7.93% FINANCIAL 8 Apollo Com (NYSE:ARI) 0.39% 0.96% 1.84 Blackstone M (NYSE:BXMT) 0.14% 0.26% 2.48 Ladder (NYSE:LADR) 0.62% 1.91% 1.84 Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 1.48% 0.27% 0.88 Metlife (NYSE:MET) 0.19% 0.12% 1.6 New Res (NYSE:NRZ) 1.02% 2.68% 1.84 T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) 0.62% 0.45% 2.16 Visa (NYSE:V) 0.94% 0.17% 0.66 5.41% 6.82% BDC 6 Ares Cap (NASDAQ:ARCC) 1.83% 3.79% 1.52 Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.40% 0.78% 0.75 Hercules (NASDAQ:HTGC) 0.65% 1.29% 1.24 Monroe (NASDAQ:MRCC) 0.28% 0.58% 1.4 NEWTEK (NASDAQ:NEWT) 0.59% 1.41% 1.6 Prospect Cap (NASDAQ:PSEC) 0.27% 0.73% 1 4.02% 8.58% HEALTH-C 9 AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 1.42% 1.40% 2.56 Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 1.06% 0.72% 4.6 B Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 0.79% 0.30% 2.92 Bristol-Myer (NYSE:BMY) 0.32% 0.24% 1.56 Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) 1.14% 0.65% 1.8 Johnson & J (NYSE:JNJ) 3.32% 2.16% 3.2 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 0.51% 0.27% 1.72 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 1.13% 1.06% 1.28 Teva (NYSE:TEVA) 0.12% 0.11% 1.36 9.81% 6.92% INDUSTRL 6 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 2.08% 1.62% 5.68 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 0.99% 0.64% 4.1 WWGrainger (NYSE:GWW) 0.58% 0.25% 4.88 Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) 0.80% 0.53% 7.28 3M (NYSE:MMM) 0.80% 0.46% 4.44 Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 0.49% 0.25% 2.42 5.73% 3.76% TECH 2 A Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 1.14% 0.59% 2.28 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 1.12% 0.86% 1.04 2.26% 1.46% TEL-CO 2 AT&T (NYSE:T) 3.88% 4.18% 1.96 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 3.79% 4.08% 2.31 7.67% 8.26% UTILITIES 9 CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) 0.59% 0.56% 1.08 Dominion Res (NYSE:D) 3.06% 2.82% 3.02 DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) 1.09% 1.86% 0.78 FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) 0.15% 0.17% 1.44 Alliant (NYSE:LNT) 0.66% 0.52% 1.26 MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 2.32% 1.03% 1.23 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 3.16% 3.37% 2.24 WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 1.31% 1.08% 2.08 Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) 2.13% 1.64% 1.36 14.48% 13.07% REAL ESTATE H-CARE 6 Care Capital (NYSE:CCP) 0.77% 1.66% 2.28 Welltower (NYSE:HCN) 0.59% 0.71% 3.44 Nat Health (NYSE:NHI) 0.33% 0.37% 3.6 Omega (NYSE:OHI) 2.58% 4.64% 2.48 New Senior (NYSE:SNR) 0.68% 1.62% 1.04 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) 1.37% 1.61% 3.1 6.33% 10.62% RE: MISC REIT 9 Apple Hotel (NYSE:APLE) 0.16% 0.22% 1.2 Chatham (NYSE:CLDT) 0.76% 1.10% 1.32 Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 1.68% 1.28% 3.52 Lexington (NYSE:LXP) 0.47% 0.73% 0.7 Simon P (NYSE:SPG) 0.40% 0.34% 6.6 Stag Ind (NYSE:STAG) 0.79% 1.09% 1.4 Starwood (NYSE:STWD) 1.01% 2.00% 1.92 W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) 3.04% 4.53% 3.96 Wash Prime (NYSE:WPG) 0.64% 1.56% 1 8.94% 12.84%

The MIXTURE of ACCOUNTs that provides 86 stocks.

The 3 major accounts at the broker are as follows:

Taxable holds 38 stocks. 9 of these are not held in any other account and are listed in the chart below.

2 accounts are Roth (non taxed) which hold the majority of the other 67 different holdings, of which 29 also exist in the taxable account.

The last 10 are separate taxable companies, which are shown in the chart below.

5 of these are still in a DRIP ( D ividend R e Investment P lan) and have *** after the Ticker.

Taxable Only Separate Co BDX DNP CL FE CMI KHC GWW MDLZ *** MDT MET RDS/A MGEE TEVA MO *** TROW PEP *** UNP PM *** XEL ***

As I do my quarterly reports I was finding it extremely difficult to keep the dripped stocks income and extra shares from skewing results in the total portfolio. I might have to separate the 10 out.

Even last year I sent in extra cash to increase the holding in PEP. I did separate that out from 2016 results. I do like to show my diversity by sectors and leaving them out skews those results as 5 of them are in Consumer Staples and 3 in Utilities. I will continue to keep them involved in the process unless my readers would prefer I separate them out. No promises from me, but I try at all times to make this accurate.

The 10 stocks outside the broker we have owned for almost all our investing lives or about 40 years.

To sell any of them would be a difficult tax journey, as MO has split out PM, MDLZ and KRFT (now known as KHC). We did drip KRFT (Kraft) until it was acquired by Berkshire, at which time we decided not to continue it. Some of the names have changed over this time period as well especially with the utilities. FE is one with a name change and I am looking to sell it this year, if all the stars align and I like the price.

You might wonder why some are only in a taxable account and others not. Here is a list of my considerations for the different taxable holdings.

TAXABLE Account versus Roth for stocks.

I like to place the following type stocks in a taxable account:

-Low Yield or High growth. The less income to pay taxes on, the better.

-Foreign Holdings that withhold tax that I want to recover, such as TEVA and RDS/A.

I try not to place the following in a taxable account:

-HY (High Yield) anything which is mostly the RICs or REITs and BDCs. They go in the Roth.

-Options. I don't want the tax headaches or accounting problems that this might incur, so I do options in the Roth, (or hubby's IRA).

I prefer not to own MLPs or LPs at all. They do get preferential tax treatment and thus generate K-1 tax forms. If I did own them they would be better in a taxable account, but not limited to it.

INCOME QUALITY

In the chart above I highlighted Values and Income for some stocks.

These are the biggest values and income providers so I next wanted to look at their S&P credit ratings and Value line ratings, which is shown below in this chart. In 2 cases I show debt from Fast Graphs for NRZ and STWD. Here is an article I recently wrote that shows all credit ratings for my then 85 stocks.

Company Name % Value %Inc CR /VL CONSUMER Staples General Mills 2.26% 1.60% BBB+ /1 Coca-Cola 2.33% 1.82% AA- /1 Altria 2.49% 1.98% A- /2 Philip Morris 2.70% 2.70% A /2 CONSUMER Discretnry McDonald's 1.11% 0.78% BBB+ /1 Nike 1.44% 0.45% AA- /1 ENERGY Occidental 2.02% 2.05% A /3 Exxon 2.31% 1.87% AA+ /1 FINANCIAL Mastercard 1.48% 0.27% A /1 New Res 1.02% 2.68% B+ /3 52 BDC Ares Cap 1.83% 3.79% BBB HEALTH-C Johnson & J 3.32% 2.16% AAA /1 INDUSTRL Boeing 2.08% 1.62% A /1 TECH A Data Proc 1.14% 0.59% AA /1 Cisco 1.12% 0.86% AA- /1 TEL-CO AT&T 3.88% 4.18% BBB+ /1 Verizon 3.79% 4.08% BBB+ /1 UTILITIES Dominion 3.06% 2.82% BBB+ /2 MGE Energy 2.32% 1.03% A- /1 Southern Co 3.16% 3.37% A- /2 Xcel Energy 2.13% 1.64% A- /1 RE H-CARE Omega 2.58% 4.64% BBB- RE: MISC REIT Starwood 1.01% 2.00% BB -57 W.P. Carey 3.04% 4.53% BBB /3

I am very pleased I conducted this little exercise for myself and the stocks. It revealed a concern for me, with 2 stocks in the REIT (NYSE:RE) sector providing 5.6% by value and 9.1% of the income. They are WP Carey and Omega Health Care. Brad Thomas a wonderful REIT writer on SA says these are SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Holdings. I still will trim in the future if the price is right or might even write some covered calls to sell some. This might just happen next week.

Please note in the financial sector the largest amount by value is with MA, yet NRZ provides the most income. Just shows a little goes a long way with those RIC holdings, in this case an mREIT.

In my last article I noticed I had way too much income coming from all REITs and BDCs.

I want to thank The Fortune Teller for doing an excellent current series of articles about the eREIT sectors. He got an editor's pick for the Hotel/Hospitality sector article here. I am awaiting the Health care segment to decide and make my final decision on any trims or sells I might make.

As I want to be defensive let's look at just that type of income next.

DEFENSIVE INCOME

The defensive sectors as mentioned by many Dividend growth investors and are designated as Consumer, Healthcare and Utility. My chart below shows how defensive my holdings are in that regard.

Many want 50% value and 50% income from those sectors.

Defensive Sectors % Value % Income Consumer Staples 20.9 15.9 Discretionry 6.8 3.8 Healthcare 9.8 6.9 Utilities 14.5 13.1 Total 52 39.7 HC-REIT 6.3 10.6 Total 58.3 50.3

You can see how difficult a task it is to generate higher income yield from those sectors. I have accomplished the 50% goal by value, so I "juice" it a bit with healthcare REITs to accomplish that goal by Income.

Cheating maybe, you decide.

OPTIONS

The chart below tries to sum up my options.

I think making a chart is harder than actually doing them.

I hope to find a better way to express them, but for now here we go…

Date Ends Ticker Strike pr Type value net paid closed net 01/20/17 O $55.00 Call $1.90 $183.30 01/20/17 O $55.00 Call x4 $1.91 $755.19 02/10/17 SBUX $58.00 Call $1.27 $119.30 -17.7 101.6 02/17/17 VTR $60.00 Call x2 $2.64 $520.59 02/17/17 VTR $60.00 Call x3 $2.73 $810.89 -563.1 247.79 02/17/17 DLR $100.00 Call $2.91 $284.30 02/17/17 DLR $100.00 Call $2.30 $223.30 02/17/17 GPC $100.00 Call 1.81 174.3 88.7 85.6 03/03/17 HAS $89.00 Call 1.62 155.3 03/17/17 T $42.00 Call x2 0.68 127.6 04/21/17 NKE $55.00 Call 1.3 123.3 04/21/17 DEO 115 Call x2 0.79 150.6

REALTY O

The most recent Option exercised was on January 20th when Realty O was called away for $55.

Yes, $55. I got equivalent of $56.69 for each of my shares with the option included. I am holding on to the cash to buy them at lower, much lower and closer to 5% yield. I made significant capital gains on these shares and had been trimming them since a high of around $70. I hadn't learned options at that time, or I might have been at this sooner. This chart shows me it should be lower in price, but it might just take some more interest rate hikes to do so.

This is also the reason my positions in the other eREITs went up in % value and % income. No O.

I still firmly believe the current 4.2% yield for this stock and it's price will eventually become a much better one by the end of this year. If not, I still have too much invested in the eREIT sector.

I still have good income without it. Some might say, I didn't win on this one, but I was willing to sell the shares at the time of writing this option for the $56, as the share price was lower at the time. WIN-win, as it was what I wanted to do.

SBUX

I had a $58 call on Starbucks to end early next month. The recent huge earnings miss and subsequent fall in price allowed me to exit this one early at a cost of only $17. 70.

I decided not to risk the stock re energizing in price and exited the option, clearing $101.60. WIN-win.

VTR= VENTAS

This another equity REIT and it is in healthcare.

It also was under performing when I wrote these options. It escalated, but has since returned down close to my write price of $60. I decided I didn't want to risk all of the shares and closed out some of the option positions on Friday January 27th. I still received net $247 for those and own the shares. I have a strong belief that by Feb 17th the price might still go down to $60 and will hold fast to this option, as they are indeed headed down again right now. As I do have a large holding of healthcare REITs and did want to reduce the holdings I will hold on here and watch closely. It can also be closed early for profit right now.

I will retain some shares and watch. I do like the 5% yield on this one so it is rather a borderline commitment for me.

DLR: Digital Realty

I wrote these options when the price was $95 -97. It has since soared to 105. Yikes!

What are people thinking? A 3.3% yield just is not quite right for a REIT, even a nice quality one like this.

I have until Feb 17th for these to fall back down to a reasonable value to own them, but if they sell for $100….I am pleased. I will get about $102 per share. I will move this money elsewhere. Win-Win.

GPC: GENUINE PARTS

The last peak price for this wonderful stock was ~ $102.

I think it a bit over priced even at that. I wrote this option with it @ $97.

I was really, I admit, taking a bit of a risk with it. I kind of really like it and just was seeing if my thinking would be right. Well, it was.

The price does belong down a lot lower, but I was happy with my results and closed this one out early.

I still netted $85.60. I most likely will not fool around with this one again soon, but learned a lot by following it and watching how the option behaved. Win-win.

HASBRO

I own 2 toy companies and I have a love hate relationship with them both. I also own some MAT. Hasbro is a clear winner, but it is always over priced and offers a nice choppy options play. It has a low yield, but stable and growing dividend. I wrote this one when it was 84.85, to sell for $89.

It recently took a nose dive after earnings, and the ex-date for a 51c dividend is the 30th. I do not see it as an issue. I should still get the dividend with the current price at $52.60, so win-win, thus far.

MAT has a high yield and frozen dividend and scary. I can't figure out how to write options on it to sell at a decent price, but would if I could. I just keep it and collect the dividend. These 2 toy companies off set each other for my emotions.

AT&T.

I wrote this sell option for a strike price of $42, as I put too many shares in the hubby's IRA. I just wanted to sell them and maybe cash in some extra options money. The price was $41 at the time of write. It is still a good stock to own if it doesn't sell. Win-win.

Nike

I had been put some shares @ 52.50 recently and decided to sell a call on them for $55.

It would be a simple turn around and profit if it exercises in April. The dividend is 18c in March, so no worry. Win-Win.

DEO-Diageo

I was successful with this one last time so I thought to try it again.

I chose $115. The British pound has strengthened, but I think the dollar should also stay par with it.

I have a bit of room to go, but it sure has taken off and up.

The dividend should be announced soon, but it is the smaller amount of around $1.30. The record date is usually the end of February. I am watching this one closely.

I don't care if these shares sell or not. I never liked the exchange rate issues and the twice a year dividend with one bigger than the other. I am thinking this is a WIN-win. We can watch together.

Happy Investing and

