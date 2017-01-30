Public Storage And Realty Income: 2 REIT Stalwarts

This introduction to two REIT stalwarts is presented along with some "big picture" REIT background from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Realty Income is the largest REIT in the free standing sub-sector of the retail REIT sector and is popular among dividend investors.

Public Storage is the largest REIT in the self storage sector and one of two REITs with a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A.

Overview

This article is an introduction to Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Realty Income (NYSE:O), two real estate investment trusts. PSA is the largest REIT in the Storage sub-sector and one of only two REITs with a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A. Realty Income is the largest REIT in the Free Standing segment of the Retail REIT sub-sector.

This article also provides some data from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) about the various sub-sectors in the Real Estate sector. This will give you a broad overview of the REIT landscape in the U.S. For example, I've provided some basic data about the six REITs in the Storage sub-sector and the eight REITs in the Free Standing segment of the Retail sub-sector.

I've also listed the 25 largest REITs by market capitalization. It might surprise you. Public Storage is third on the list. Realty Income is seventeenth.

Finally, I've included a portfolio update, with a larger than usual number of metrics from my spreadsheet and a sector breakdown.

Public Storage

Public Storage and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are the two REITs with S&P credit ratings of A. PSA's fixed income instrument of choice is preferred stock, which is considered equity, not debt. Thus, their debt ratio is very low, at less than 5% of capitalization.

(Photo from September 22, 2015 Businesswire.com article about Public Storage facility opening in Frisco, Texas)

California real estate developer Wayne Hughes partnered with Kenneth Volk to launch Public Storage in 1972. Hughes disliked loans, so he grew the operation through limited partnerships. After various partnership configurations and mergers, in 1995, the enterprise was restructured as a single REIT called Public Storage Inc. Today it operates thousands company-owned locations in the U.S. and Europe, with more than 142 million rentable square feet. Its PS Business Parks interest adds another approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial and industrial space.

(Property map from Public Storage 2015 Annual Report)

Ronald L. Havner, also known as Ron, Jr., has been Chief Executive Officer since 2002 and Chairman since August 2011. He served as a Vice President at Public Storage since its inception in 1989, and as Chief Financial Officer beginning in 1991.

(Ronald L. Havner, Jr. photo from NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate; logo from Public Storage website)

PSA on F.A.S.T. Graphs

The graph below uses the Funds from Operations (FFO) feature, which indicates that PSA has been increasing the dividend relative to its FFO. The graph also shows the rapid increase in price from June, 2015 to March, 2016, and the ensuing pullback. After watching PSA for many years, I initiated a position in the PSA common with two purchases: I bought half a position on November 17, 2016 at $204.77 and the other half on November 18 at $202.60.

Was the drop a response to anticipated tightening by the Federal Reserve? Was it a simple correction after an unusually strong run-up? Those seem the most likely causes, but declining annual FFO growth may be another potential factor. Here are the year-to-year changes:

2011 = 20%

2012 = 18%

2013 = 11%

2014 = 9%

2015 = 10%

2016 = 10%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates FFO growth to be 7% in 2017, 4% in 2018, and 8% in 2019. Given PSA's financial strength and scale, the REIT should be able to continue to grow the dividend. PSA has raised the dividend for seven consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 14.9%.

The graph indicates that PSA is not cheap, but not as expensive as the run-up that peaked in mid-2016.

(The above graph is from F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

PSA on Better Investing

The data below, from Better Investing, confirms PSA's low debt level and its consistent growth in revenues, pre-tax profit, net income, earnings per share, dividends paid and the percentage earned on equity. It shows a rather consistent high yield each year from 2011-2015, ranging from 3.4% to 3.8%. PSA reached a six-year high yield on October 27, 2016 when the price fell to the current 52-week low of $200.65. It didn't quite reach 4.0%, topping out at 3.987%.

P/E ratios are less helpful with REITs than with companies structured as corporations, partly because REIT earnings can gyrate from year to year. But, the 5-year trend P/E ratio data from PSA confirms that the present P/E ratio of 33.4 is slightly lower than the relatively consistent ratios of the past six years.

(The above data is from www.betterinvesting.org.)

PSA on Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends indicates that PSA has an unusually high dividend safety rating, with strong growth and yield scores. (The yield may not seem high relative to other REITs, but it is strong relative to the overall stock market.) The graph below provides a good visual depiction of PSA's strong dividend growth, particularly since the 2008-09 recession.

(The above table and graph are from Simply Safe Dividends.)

PSA on Seeking Alpha

A December 17 article by Simply Safe Dividends provides a good analysis of the self storage sector and PSA's strong growth history.

REIT Sector Data from NAREIT

Before considering Realty Income, here's table provided by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) shows the performance of REITs in various property subsectors as well as the FTSE NAREIT Indices:

(Table from NAREIT at REIT.com)

While we're looking at the REIT big picture, here are the top 25 REITs by market capitalization (in millions), from NAREIT's Monthly Index of Constituents, as of December 31, 2016:

REIT Tick Market Cap Sector 1 Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG 55,828.1 Retail Regional Malls 2 American Tower Corporation AMT 44,656.0 Infrastructure 3 Public Storage PSA 38,585.1 Self-Storage 4 Crown Castle International CCI 31,289.7 Infrastructure 5 Prologis, Inc. PLD 27,664.4 Industrial 6 Equinix, Inc. EQIX 25,402.8 Data Centers 7 Welltower, Inc. HCN 24,264.2 Health Care 8 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB 24,247.8 Apartments 9 Equity Residential EQR 23,426.3 Apartments 10 Ventas, Inc. VTR 22,138.9 Health Care 11 General Growth Properties GGP 22,074.3 Regional Malls 12 Weyerhaeuser Company WY 22,479.5 Timber 13 Vornado Realty Trust VNO 19,650.0 Diversified 14 Boston Properties, Inc. BXP 19,295.5 Office 15 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR 15,655.2 Data Centers 16 Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS 15,252.5 Apartments 17 Realty Income Corporation O 14,808.6 Retail Free Standing 18 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST 14,079.4 Lodging/Resorts 19 HCP, Inc. HCP 13,821.1 Health Care 20 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA 11,087.5 Apartments 21 S.L. Green Realty Corp. SLG 10,693.7 Office 22 Kimco Realty Corporation KIM 10,693.7 Retail Shopping Centers 23 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 10,201.6 Retail Shopping Centers 24 Macerich Company MAC 10,174.4 Retail Regional Malls 25 Annaly Capital Management NLY 10,158.1 Mortgage

Public Storage is one of six REITs in the Self Storage subsector. Here are the six, including market capitalization (in $millions), as of December 31, 2016:

Public Storage PSA 38,585.1 Extra Space Storage, Inc. EXR 9,771.0 CubeSmart CUBE 4,819.6 Life Storage, Inc. LSI 3,955.8 National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA 936.2 Global Self Storage, Inc. OTCPK:SELF 35.4 Sector Total 58,003.1

(Data from NAREIT, "Constituent Companies of FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index" at REIT.com)

NAREIT provides extensive data about the REIT sector and its various subsectors, updated monthly.

Realty Income operates in the Retail subsector. This subsector is further divided into three segments: Shopping Centers, Regional Malls and Free Standing. Realty Income Corporation is one of eight REITs in the Free Standing segment. Here are the eight, including market capitalization (in $millions) as of December 31, 2016:

Realty Income Corporation O 14,808.6 National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN 6,497.5 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. SRC 5,209.1 STORE Capital Corporation STOR 3,852.0 Four Corners Property Turst, Inc. FCPT 1,219.3 Agree Realty Corporation ADC 1,204.4 Seritage Growth Properties Class A SRG 1.104.7 Getty Realty Corp. GTY 860.3 Free Standing Retail Subsector Total 34,756.1

(Data from NAREIT, "Constituent Companies of FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index" at REIT.com)

Realty Income

Realty Income is one of the most widely covered REITs on Seeking Alpha, with over 100 articles since June 1, 2016. As I try to distill what matters in evaluating O, several issues surface (as they would for any REIT investment):

What are the assets?

As stated above, O is the largest REIT in the Free Standing sub-sector among Retail REITs. From O's website: "We own over 4,700 properties, diversified with 247 commercial tenants operating in 47 industries, located throughout 49 states and Puerto Rico. These properties are generally freestanding buildings (not attached to any other structure) in prime locations with good access and visibility."

What is the debt structure?

Here's Simply Safe Dividends' assessment: "Realty Income targets a conservative capital structure with about two-thirds equity and one-third long-term debt. Nearly 90% of the company's debt has a fixed interest rate, which protects near-term earnings from rising interest rates. Its debt maturity schedule is ... well laddered. ...debt ratios are also healthy. Realty Income maintains a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.1 and an interest coverage ratio of 4.6."

How strong are the tenants?

The Realty Income website states: "Most of our commercial tenants operate retail stores providing non-discretionary goods and services at low price points. Examples of such industries include convenience stores, dollar stores and drug stores which are among the most represented industries in our portfolio (as a percentage of revenue). Properties leased to investment-grade-rated tenants account for approximately 45% of our total annualized rental revenue as of 9/30/2016."

(Photo from December 14, 2015 Motley Fool article about Realty Income)

(From the Realty Income website, as of September 30, 2016)

John P. Case joined Realty Income in 2010 as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and served in this capacity until March 2013, when he was promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Realty Income, Case worked as a real estate investment banker, first at Merrill Lynch for 14 years, then at UBS and later at RBC.

(John P. Case photo and logo from Realty Income website.)

O on F.A.S.T. Graphs

As with PSA, the graph below uses F.A.S.T. Graph's Funds from Operations (FFO) option, which shows that O has grown its dividend slightly faster than FFO. The graph also shows that O was undervalued before and during the Great Recession. Since then, with the exception of year-end 2013, O has traded above the "Normal P/FFO" line of 15.2. The graph demonstrates the strong price advance that began in fall 2015 and topped out in the summer of 2016. Even after the significant price decline in the late 2016, current price/FFO ratio is 20.7.

F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals that O is a steady FFO and dividend performer, and the graph indicates that O's market valuation has shown considerable price swings within a long-term uptrend.

The current dividend yield is 4.2%. Debt is about 43% of capitalization. O's S&P credit rating is BBB+. They have a chance at seeing this raised one notch to A-. On June 3, 2016, S&P included this paragraph in a report revising their outlook from stable to positive:

"We could upgrade Realty Income if the company maintains strong operating performance through its long-term leasing and diversification strategy, which mitigates the impact from an uptick in retail tenant bankruptcies. In addition, an upgrade could occur if the company's funding strategy for acquisitions remains conservative consistently over the next few quarters, resulting in debt to EBITDA trending towards 5x. This would position Realty Income as one of the lowest leveraged REITs that we rate at the 'A-' level."

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates the following FFO growth year-over-year:

2011 = 8%

2012 = 2%

2013 = 19%

2014 = 7%

2015 = 7%

2016 = 3%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates FFO growth to be 7% in 2017 and 4% in 2018. Realty Income has raised the dividend for 24 consecutive years. They have had 88 dividend increases since 1994, including 76 consecutive quarterly increases. The compound dividend growth rate has been 4.6%. The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 6.6%.

I opened a position in Realty Income on November 25, 2016, at $56.48.

(Graph by F.A.S.T. Graphs)

O on Better Investing

The data below, from Better Investing, indicates an uptrend in sales and pre-tax profit. Except for a dip in 2012, net income has been up. Earnings per share declined in 2012 and 2013, but earnings are not as helpful as funds from operations. (The more consistent FFO growth is shown on F.A.S.T. Graphs.)

The high yields recorded in 2011-2016 have been trending lower, consistent with the market's low interest rate environment and the price appreciation O has enjoyed until the recent downturn.

(The above data is from betterinvesting.org.)

O on Simply Safe Dividends

Realty Income scores high on dividend safety and yield, but relatively low on dividend growth, with a score of 28 indicating that the growth rate is below average (with 50 being average).

(The above table and graph are from Simply Safe Dividends.)

Portfolio Update

The table below is taken from my spreadsheet. Price is the closing price on January 27, 2017. %Prt is the market value of each holding as a percentage of the market value of the portfolio. %Tgt is the target market value percentage for each holding. Div is the current annual dividend or distribution for each holding. Yld is the current yield of each holding based on the 1/27/17 price. %Inc is the percentage of the portfolio's income generated by each holding. Basis is the cost basis for each holding. Add is the price at which I would considering adding more of each holding. (This is not a recommendation for anyone else. It is partly determined by whether or not a position is full or whether I am trying to increase the percentage of that position.) DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate, where applicable, as shown by David Fish (US), Michael Weber (Canada) or Trevor Whitten (NASDAQ:UK). TDR is the total dividend return, also known as the "Chowder Rule" number, which combines the 5-year DGR with the current yield. EPS is the trailing 12 months of earnings per share. For REITs and MLPs, the number is the price/cash flow or price/adjusted funds from operations. PE is the price/earnings ratio, or price/cash flow or price/AFFO (for REITs or MLPs) for the trailing 12 months. Earnings data is from BetterInvesting.org or from the company press releases. PO is the payout ratio, the annual dividend or distribution divided by the annual earnings (or cash flow per share or AFFO per share). S&P is the Standard & Poor's credit rating, where available. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases (Dividend Champions, 25+ years; Contenders, 10+ years; or Challengers, 5+ years) as maintained by David Fish, Michael Weber or Trevor Whitten (see above).

Holding Tick Price %Prt %Tgt Div Yld %Inc Basis Add DGR TDR EPS PE PO S&P CCC Jnsn&J JNJ 113.38 3.5 3.2 3.20 2.8 2.5 67.60 106.67 6.9 9.7 5.88 19 54 AAA 54 Prctr&G PG 86.71 3.3 3.2 2.68 3.1 2.6 78.47 79.41 6.9 10.0 3.45 25 78 AA- 60 3M MMM 177.48 3.4 3.2 4.44 2.5 2.1 149.16 170.77 20.2 22.7 8.16 22 54 AA- 58 Microsft MSFT 65.38 3.4 3.2 1.56 2.4 2.0 46.83 56.73 18.8 2.8 2.13 31 73 AAA 15 Pfizer PFE 31.42 3.2 3.2 1.28 4.1 3.3 29.67 30.48 9.2 13.3 2.20 14 58 AA 7 Apple AAPL 121.72 3.1 2.6 2.28 1.9 1.5 104.78 101.33 9.22 13 25 AA+ 5 Wal-Mrt WMT 65.64 2.5 2.6 2.00 3.0 1.9 62.05 62.50 10.6 13.6 4.59 14 44 AA 43 AutoDta ADP 101.71 2.6 2.6 2.28 2.2 1.5 89.76 92.12 10.5 12.7 3.34 30 68 AA 42 Merck MRK 61.75 2.7 2.6 1.88 3.0 2.0 53.16 57.85 3.4 6.4 3.59 17 52 AA 6 Coca-C KO 41.45 2.1 2.6 1.40 3.4 1.8 42.77 40.00 8.4 11.8 2.00 21 70 AA- 54 Gen Elct GE 30.01 2.3 2.2 0.96 3.2 1.8 27.47 27.43 17.0 20.2 1.00 30 96 AA- Graingr GWW 256.39 2.3 2.2 4.88 1.9 1.1 228.55 201.24 17.2 19.1 10.83 24 45 AA- 45 IntBsnM IBM 177.35 2.3 2.2 5.60 3.2 1.8 137.09 147.37 14.9 18.1 12.41 14 45 AA- 21 Cisco CSCO 30.98 2.0 2.2 1.04 3.4 1.7 24.49 29.05 2.36 13 44 AA- 6 RyBnkC RY 71.90 2.2 2.2 2.52 3.5 1.9 60.36 60.08 3.7 7.2 4.98 14 51 AA- 5 Colg-Pl CL 64.68 1.7 1.6 1.56 2.4 1.0 69.87 57.78 8.1 10.5 2.72 24 57 AA- 53 Nestlé OTCPK:NSRGY 73.40 0.5 1.6 2.32 3.2 0.4 72.02 70.31 12.9 16.1 3.25 23 71 AA- 20 Trnto-D TD 51.90 1.7 1.6 1.67 3.2 1.3 43.72 44.59 5.0 8.2 3.44 15 49 AA- 5 Tx Inst TXN 78.03 1.6 1.6 2.00 2.6 1.0 49.83 70.18 23.4 26.0 3.48 22 57 A+ 13 Unilevr UL 41.07 0.8 1.6 1.42 3.5 0.7 40.69 40.24 2.01 20 71 A+ 20 Gn Prts GPC 96.67 1.6 1.6 2.63 2.7 1.1 60.35 92.28 8.2 10.9 4.83 20 54 NR 60 VF Corp VFC 50.77 2.0 1.6 1.68 3.3 1.6 55.43 48.00 17.0 20.3 2.88 18 58 A 44 Pub Str PSA 216.57 1.7 1.6 8.00 3.7 1.5 203.68 202.53 16.3 20.0 9.34 23 86 A 7 Southrn SO 48.48 1.9 1.6 2.24 4.6 2.1 44.33 44.80 3.6 8.2 2.89 17 78 A- 16 PPL Inc PPL 34.27 1.5 1.6 1.52 4.4 1.7 32.55 32.00 2.8 7.2 2.60 13 58 A- 15 Duke En DUK 76.94 1.6 1.6 3.42 4.4 1.7 78.62 72.00 2.2 6.6 3.97 19 86 A- 12 WEC En WEC 58.23 1.5 1.6 2.08 3.6 1.3 48.28 53.33 16.9 20.5 2.73 21 76 A- 14 BCE Inc BCE 44.81 1.2 1.6 2.08 4.6 1.3 43.69 44.14 5.9 10.5 2.40 19 86 BBB+ 8 Ventas VTR 61.07 1.6 1.6 3.10 5.1 2.0 60.24 56.88 8.8 13.9 3.74 16 83 BBB+ 7 Rlty Inc O 59.44 1.5 1.6 2.53 4.2 1.6 56.48 53.74 5.6 9.8 2.88 21 88 BBB+ 24 Ent Prod EPD 29.09 1.7 1.6 1.64 5.6 2.4 24.51 24.30 5.7 11.3 2.00 15 82 BBB+ 19 Bk Infra BIP 35.58 1.7 1.6 1.56 4.4 1.8 30.47 30.29 14.0 18.4 3.97 9 39 BBB+ 9 Avangrd AGR 37.95 1.5 1.6 1.73 4.6 1.7 42.99 35.27 2.73 14 63 BBB+ WP Car WPC 61.35 2.4 1.6 3.96 6.5 3.8 34.97 49.50 13.6 20.1 4.35 14 91 BBB 20 Bk Ren BEP 29.84 1.5 1.6 1.78 6.0 2.3 28.69 25.43 1.69 18 105 BBB 5 PattrnE PEGI 19.75 1.5 1.6 1.63 8.3 3.1 17.99 18.14 1.67 12 98 NR 2 HanArm HASI 18.96 1.5 1.6 1.32 7.0 2.5 19.10 17.60 1.17 16 113 NR AppleHs APLE 20.42 1.6 1.6 1.20 5.9 2.3 18.05 17.14 1.51 14 79 NR 1 Monroe MRCC 15.39 1.6 1.6 1.40 9.1 3.6 15.12 11.67 1.14 14 123 NR *Bouldr BIF 9.05 1.6 1.6 0.40 4.4 1.8 8.38 8.00 11.16 18.9 NR Total 79.9 80.0 NAV Disc

*I now include Boulder Growth & Income Fund with the individual securities (rather than funds) because Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holdings make up 30% of this closed end fund. Another 12.8% of the fund is invested in banks, so I include BIF among the holdings in the Financials Sector.

The above securities comprise 79.9% of the portfolio. One of my 2017 goals is to move the portfolio toward a 20.0% allocation of seven exchange traded funds. Here are the ETFs, all Vanguard funds, with the target allocation and the current allocation:

Fund Tick Price %Prt %Tgt Dist Yld %Inc Basis Add M* Tot Stk Mk VTI 118.16 0.9 5.0 2.22 1.9 0.4 108.82 110.75 4* FTSE Dev Mk VEA 38.02 1.0 4.0 1.11 2.9 0.7 37.56 39.43 4* FTSE Em Mk VWO 38.01 1.0 1.0 0.90 2.4 0.6 35.00 30.00 3* Hi Div Yld VYM 76.31 3.1 5.0 2.21 2.9 2.2 72.17 73.53 4* MidCap Val VOE 99.47 1.0 2.0 1.86 1.9 0.5 97.54 93.10 4* REIT VNQ 82.34 2.1 2.0 3.98 4.8 2.5 86.88 79.52 3* Utilities VPU 106.58 2.7 1.0 3.41 3.2 2.2 109.60 97.51 4* Total 11.9 20.0

The categories follow the pattern of the individual securities (above). DIST is the amount distributed by the fund in 2016. M* is the Morningstar rating for each fund.

I consider the securities in the two tables above to be core, long-term holdings. As opportunities present themselves, my 2017 plan is to add to the ETFs and to those individual securities that are underweight.

In addition to the above securities, I am holding two preferred stocks and three closed-end funds. I do not consider these long-term holdings, but "available for sale." My strategy is to liquidate these without reducing the portfolio's average monthly income. Since they are higher yielding securities, that will take a combination of price appreciation on their part, unusual buying opportunities among the ETFs and underweight individual securities, and "new money" invested during 2017. Here are the other securities in the portfolio:

Security Tick Price %Prt %Tgt Div Yld %Inc Basis NAV Disc Rate CHS Pfd CHSCM 26.76 2.1 0.0 1.69 6.3 3.2 26.57 NR KKR Pfd KKR.A 25.94 1.3 0.0 1.69 6.5 2.1 25.95 A/BBB+ CohenStr RFI 12.64 1.6 0.0 0.96 7.6 3.1 12.60 13.31 5.0 4* TeklaWrld THW 13.90 1.6 0.0 1.40 10.1 4.0 13.56 14.49 4.1 NR EatonVn ETJ 9.42 1.2 0.0 1.12 11.8 3.6 9.58 10.08 6.6 1* Total 7.8 0.0 16.0

Categories follow the pattern of the first two tables, with the NAV, or net asset value given for the closed end funds. Disc is the discount between the net asset value and the current market price. Rate is the S&P rating for the preferred stocks, where available. A is the corporate rating for KKR, and BBB+ is the rating for the preferred issue. For the funds, the rating is the number of stars given by Morningstar.

The above tables reflect the portfolio as of January 27. Since the January 23 article about BCE and HASI was published, I sold one-third of the KKR.A position at $26.10 and used the proceeds to make small additional purchases of JNJ at $111.54, MMM at $177.34, PFE at $31.00, and DUK at $77.14. I also made a small additions to the UL position at $40.44 and to the VYM position at $75.93.

The current cash position of the portfolio is .4%. The yield is 4.04%. The portfolio is up 1.70% since 12/31/16.

Here are the current portfolio sector allocations, grouped by Morningstar's categories of Defensive, Sensitive and Cyclical, with the 1/27/16 S&P weightings as reported by Fidelity:

Sectors M* S&P %Prt %Inc Holdings Cons Stap D 9.23 10.9 8.3 PG,WMT,KO,NSRGY,CL,UL Healthcare D 13.43 12.6 13.7 JNJ,MRK,PFE,VTR,THW Utilities D 3.08 15.5 17.9 SO,PPL,WEC,DUK,AGR,BEP,BIP,PEGI,VPU Technology S 21.43 15.0 9.3 MSFT,AAPL,ADP,IBM,CSCO,TXN Telecom S 2.51 1.2 1.3 BCE Industrials S 10.33 8.0 5.0 MMM,GWW,GE Energy S 7.30 1.7 2.3 EPD Financials C 14.67 10.5 14.0 RY,TD,MRCC,BIF,CHSCM,KKR.A Real Estate C 2.81 12.4 17.3 PSA,O,WPC,APLE,HASI,VNQ,RFI Cons Discr C 12.27 3.6 2.7 GPC,VFC Materials C 2.95 0.0 0.0 Divers CEF 1.2 3.6 ETJ Divers ETF 5.1 3.1 VTI,VYM,VOE Int ETF 2.0 1.3 VEA,VWO Cash 0.4 0.0 Total 100 100 100

