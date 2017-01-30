Herbalife Settlement Serves As Harbinger For FTC Guidance To MLM Industry

The multilevel marketing (MLM) industry and the Direct Selling Association (DSA) had a rough 2016:

This all comes on the heels of the 2014 BurnLounge decision that: a) reinforced decades of legal precedence [citing: Holiday Magic, Koscot, Equinox, Gold Unlimited, Omnitrition, and Sunrider]; b) reaffirmed the FTC's approach to analyzing pyramid schemes, [i.e., " an organization in which the participants obtain their monetary rewards primarily through enrolling new people into the program rather than selling goods and services to the public"]; and, c) recognized that while distributors may purchase products for their own consumption, "rewards BurnLounge paid for package sales were not tied to the consumer demand for the merchandise in the packages." In other words, there was no demonstrable consumer demand for the product unrelated to the pursuit of the business "opportunity."

We could spend time reading pieces from authors who "do not pretend to understand the intricacies of the lawsuit," or we could actually do our homework. In terms of Herbalife, while not privy to the negotiation with the FTC, we can conclude that Herbalife blinked, agreeing to increased costs, more transparency, substantial changes in its compensation structure, and years of monitoring. That settlement was a harbinger for guidance provided by FTC Chairman Ramirez.

Here I examine two important issues: a) the decades-long effort by the MLM industry, often through the voice of the DSA, to change the MLM/pyramid scheme conversation so that it would not be about a business model providing part- and full-time income opportunities primarily through sales to customers outside the business venture; and, b) the industry guidance now provided by the FTC.

The MLM Endless Chain Worry and Claimed Unimportance of Sales to Non-Distributors

For the uninitiated, here is an historical overview of the direct-selling industry and the nagging issue of MLM product-based pyramid schemes. The argument used successfully by Amway in 1979 was that its business model sufficiently required and rewarded distributors to sell product to consumers outside the distribution network so as to prevent a pyramid scheme. Industry observers disagree as to whether or not Amway, in practice, was the Amway presented to the FTC at that time. But whatever the reality, this defense was accepted. Thereafter, the FTC brought cases that could not be deemed a close call on any basis and showed that the firm's reward system, in structure and in practice, overwhelmingly rewarded recruitment over retail sales-a showing for which the company had no adequate rebuttal. As the record shows, they either settled or lost. Given a string of such successful prosecutions, one might think that prudent guidance from the DSA to its members would be to ensure the primacy of sales to non-distributors. Prudently indicated indeed, but not the path chosen by the DSA.

Instead, the industry has sought to downplay sales to non-distributors and weaken endless chain laws (e.g., Louisiana). The logic is as follows. If an MLM does not have consumer demand driving the business model per BurnLounge, then distributor rewards are derived from ongoing recruitment where each recruit purchases products while facing an expanding, unknowable competitive environment-and an unknowable probability of success. Information about success is asymmetric as the MLM has (but does not make public) data on who receives rewards and the extent to which these same winners persist year after year.

The DSA's recent effort was to support and promote H.R. 5230-a bill designed through definitions to remove any required sales beyond the distributor network, and a position wholly contrary to forty years of court decisions. No doubt this year there will be a similar bill. One has to wonder to what extent congressional sponsors know the track record of an industry that expresses concerns for distributor success but, through its own data, shows average distributor earnings at less than $2,000 gross annually-a figure that excludes required product purchases and general business expenses. More, this gross amount remains unchanged over twenty years (see previously noted historical overview). Do congressional sponsors know the impact on distributor earnings when a few top earners garner the vast majority of earnings year after year?

Essentially, the DSA appears to make and/or support numerous arguments, each intended to undercut well-documented pyramid scheme court decisions. For example, here the DSA reported that the BurnLounge court was unconcerned with the "ultimate consumer" despite the court's conclusion that BurnLounge was a pyramid scheme that could not document "consumer demand" beyond distributor purchases. A DSA commissioned-study equates pyramid schemes with endless chains and repeats the same BurnLounge error. Further, a subsequent paper (again, in error) characterizes a pyramid scheme as a business model that fails to "deliver goods or services of commensurate value," a claim inconsistent with illegal endless chains that have sold everything from shoes (1900), women's hosiery (1920s and 1930s), automobiles (1950s), and a range of consumer products and services. Though the industry might disagree, I include here examples of MLM companies closed under the weight of an FTC pyramid scheme enforcement action.

If an MLM, utilizing ongoing enrollment of new members, does not exist to sell retail products through a network of independent distributors to non-distributor friends, neighbors and coworkers who simply want to buy and use the products, then what is its purpose? What is its business model? Here are some possibilities:

A lottery: In this argument recruits join for the lottery-like "chance" of earning rewards with a probability shaped by the expanding but unknowable number of competing participants. Similar to buying more lottery tickets, a recruit attempts to improve her/his odds by recruiting others. Typically the latter is described as an illegal endless chain due to the fraud-driven geometric growth and propensity to collapse. But what if a combination of geographic expansion and rejoining can sustain the model for years, even decades, with each active recruit hoping to become a winner with a new spin of the wheel? The enduring flaws, of course, are: a) top earner persistence, year after year, effectively tips the wheel at an unknowable angle, further reducing the probability of success for new recruits, and b) the churning of recruits creates a massive number of past and present participants who lose money, including some who may, like in a lottery, join again.

A buyers club: In this argument a recruit joins primarily to purchase her/his products at a discount, with some recruits actively recruiting others to do the same. Let's follow that logic. Why would any consumer products company build a business model based on rewarding people to recruit others to enjoy valued, discounted products? Once the value becomes known, wouldn't consumers naturally join without being recruited? Isn't voluntarily joining the club precisely what drives Costco and similar retail club models? Or, is ongoing recruitment necessary because consumers do not stay despite the discount; if so, why are they not staying? Does a discount insufficient for the value offered explain the large amount of consumer churn? The very reason investors find MLMs attractive-i.e., profit margins well above the norm for consumer products-undercuts a proposed buying club argument.

A franchise-style business opportunity: In this argument a recruit pursuing the business opportunity seeks to build her/his own business. But unlike franchising, a model heavily reliant on contractual terms that shape the competitive environment, the MLM model present recruits with all-against-all competition of unknowable scope. If retailing to non-distributors is not the primary driver, then what is the driver and what are recruits told about incentives for joining? No franchise that I know of has survived by driving growth at the expense of the franchisees' success (Boston Chicken serves as a warning to investors)

If an MLM is not driven primarily by sales to non-distributor customers and cannot show itself to be a legal lottery, buying club, or franchise, then what is it? This perpetual question explains why the MLM industry and the DSA try desperately to distance themselves from an endless chain label. That communication challenge corresponds with working to have state authority remove or weaken the prohibition against endless chains (e.g., Louisiana, legislation that repealed the 1926 `endless chain' statute; and potentially any new version of H.R. 5230).

FTC Guidance to MLM Industry

To assist the industry, the FTC provides badly needed guidance starting with the Herbalife settlement. Since early 2013 I have had the pleasure of talking with a number of investors. Those long on Herbalife who shared their views expressed confidence in the company's ability to demonstrate sales beyond the distribution network. After a two-and-a-half-year investigation the FTC concluded, "In reality, however, Defendants' program does not offer participants a viable retail-based business opportunity. Defendants' compensation program incentivizes not retail sales, but the recruiting of additional participants who will fuel the enterprise by making wholesale purchases of product." [and] "The retail sale of Herbalife product is not profitable or is so insufficiently profitable that any retail sales tend only to mitigate the costs to participate in the Herbalife business opportunity." To what extent would a similar description fit other MLM companies?

In a January 2017 letter responding to a DSA request regarding guidance, FTC Chairman Ramirez is crystal clear, providing more guidance to the MLM industry than any previous FTC chair. Her main points are as follows:

An MLM "must incentivize real sales," that are profitable, verifiable, and primarily to customers outside the distributor network.

Distributor compensation must be driven by these "real sales.

An MLM should track sales to "customers outside the MLM network to ensure that compensation to their member is linked to actual retail sales rather than the recruitment of additional participants."

The FTC and the courts demonstrated "skepticism regarding 'internal' and 'personal' consumption," and called on MLMs to develop transparent limits on distributor compensation paid based on distributor personal consumption. Specifically, "while it is certainly true that salespeople may enjoy purchasing the products they sell at retail, they are compensated only for sales made to retail customers, not for buying the product themselves."

An MLM should have effective monitoring programs to ensure earning claims are "truthful and non-deceptive or misleading," and eliminate from the recruitment process "unrealistic 'lifestyle' testimonials that are true for only a tiny minority of participants."

Now a quick word about "guidance" as some may discount the words of a departing FTC chairman. Beginning in 2004 the industry embraced selective language in the 2004 Staff Advisory (a document that did not require Commission approval), and in 2011 celebrated the MLM exclusion in the revised Business Opportunity Rule (a document that did require Commission approval). Let's see how things played out. Subsequent FTC actions in FHTM and VEMMA demonstrated that "internal consumption" regardless of level will not immunize an MLM from a successful pyramid scheme charge, as some argued based on the 2004 Advisory. At the same time, the Herbalife Settlement requires considerable new data collection and reporting, though the 2011 Business Opportunity Rule concluded, "MLMs would not be burdened with unworkable disclosure requirements was similarly prompted by concern that any potential benefits would be outweighed by compliance costs" (see footnote 124).

Finally, some may be sanguine about the new regulatory environment shaped by a U.S. president previously associated with the MLM industry. Elevating or protecting an industry that constitutes less than one percent of total US retail sales (again, refer to historical overview) and proven to contain pyramid schemes seems an unlikely priority. In any case, the FTC rightly takes a long-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no financial connection to the firms involved.