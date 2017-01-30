Potash: Weak Results Persist

The company needs the Agrium merger to close to make the stock appealing.

For a while now, my investment thesis has suggested that potash was a structurally challenged fertilizer. The last recommendation, though, was to own Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT) on a rally above the 200-EMA in a signal that the market becomes bullish on the Agrium (NYSE:AGU) merger.

Potash Corp. ended the week up at nearly $19. The question is whether the stock is one to own after another big miss.

For Q4, Potash Corp. missed estimates by $0.02 and continued a trend of weak quarterly results. The company produced a quarterly profit of only $0.07. The fertilizer miner continues to see weak prices in potash, nitrogen, and phosphate that led to reduced gross profits in all three nutrients.

Even though potash is the crucial nutrient, nitrogen and phosphate saw nearly equal impacts to the reduced gross profits this quarter.

The guidance for 2017 amounts to the vast majority of gross margin coming from potash at a midpoint of $675 million. Both nitrogen and phosphate might only hit $150 million gross margin combined on the year.

In those regards, potash remains the key. Reviewing the historical shipments by region highlights the lingering issue in the sector.

Despite ramped-up capacity over the last decade, most regions remain far from record levels. India is nowhere near the record of 6.3 million tonnes from 2010, and North America hit a record all the way back in 1997. This year, only Latin America might break a record hit back in 2014.

The high margins from the cartel era drew in extra capacity and attention to the fertilizer that still impacts the supply equation. Along with demand that never grew at the forecasted rates, investors wrongfully think margins will return to historically inflated levels.

The key investor takeaway is that Potash Corp. needs Agrium and the $500 million in estimated synergies to make the stock work from here. The regulatory environment appears more supportive of the deal closing, otherwise the stock is clearly one to avoid based on mid-point guidance excluding merger charges of only $0.50 this year and no signs of the market fundamentally improving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.