Buy Kroger Before Inflation Returns

The past year has been a rough one for Kroger (NYSE: KR) as food prices have experienced a period of commodity driven deflation which is impacting the entire food retailing industry. Even though Kroger is the best operator in the grocery space, with 52 consecutive quarters of positive ID sales and $110 billion of revenue, they have not been immune to this deflation.

Grocery stores generate gross margin by putting a flat mark up, depending on the department, on their purchases. When they experience cost deflation, it passes through to the consumer in the form of lower prices. Producer prices, driven by lower oil prices, began to turn negative towards the end of 2015 and continued to be negative throughout 2016. For anyone looking with a long term view, deflation is obviously the exception rather than the norm. Looking at a chart that dates back to the 1950's we can see that ever since the United States broke away from the gold standard in 1971, food prices have been on a very steady, consistent uptrend.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Only three times in the past thirty years have we experienced any food deflation at all. The most obvious other time this happened was in 2009/2010 when the price of oil plummeted due to the global financial crisis. Once oil prices and economic activity picked back up, food price inflation returned to normal. This current period of deflation is also being driven by lower oil prices, although the decline is supply related as opposed to being from a collapse in demand. As oil prices decline, input costs for producers decline. They are able to be more competitive and promotional and therefore prices decline. Once this happens, grocery stores follow with lower prices and sales growth slows, gross margin declines, and profits are impacted negatively.

From the prepared remarks of the last conference call CEO Rodney McMullen made the following comments:

"As expected, deflation persisted during the third quarter. And as we've said before, transitional periods create a difficult operating environment. This is the third time we've had deflation in 30 years, and in previous instances deflation lasted from three to five quarters in a row. We're in the middle of the cycle right now, and it's not fun. Still, our tonnage continues to grow, our total market share continues to expand, and we're focused on executing our strategy. "

So if most periods of deflation last between three and five quarters and commodity prices seem to have bottomed, then this time should be no different. Producer prices may be bottoming as we speak which means they should filter through to retail prices in the next six months or so. If this is indeed what is happening then now is the time that the stock market would naturally be pricing in better days ahead, as the stock market has a tendency to look six to nine months into the future.

If we indeed have already seen the bottom, that would explain Kroger's stock price bottoming last October at $28.71. If prices continue to fall, we will likely see a further price decline in Kroger's stock price and if we do, investors need to be prepared to "stockpile" shares. The idea of stockpiling comes from the Phil Town book Payback Time where investors "use down to go up". The logic is very similar to the book Stocks for the Long Run by Jeremy Siegel where he talks about how "bad news for a firm becomes good news for investors". Very smart investors and well run companies always come out of rough periods better than ever. Kroger is no different. They have enormous scale, assets, cash flow, and they are smart capital allocators.

Investors would also be wise to look beyond pure headline statistics in this deflationary cycle. For example, Kroger is growing "tonnage" which is a measurement of unit sales volume that excludes price changes. In addition, Kroger CFO Mike Schlotman said on the above presentation that Kroger has increased the number of remodeled stores and total new stores when compared to last year. This matters because the measurement of ID sales excludes new stores and stores that have been recently expanded or relocated. These new and relocated/expanded stores are performing well, but because of the way they are accounted for, they are creating an additional headwind to Kroger's ID sales on top of the headwind from deflation.

Real Estate & Gasoline

Kroger owns about 42% of its stores. They are following in the footsteps of Safeway who began to get directly involved in the development of their own real estate, retaining ownership of entire shopping centers where they are the anchor, and leasing the outparcels around their stores. This is the type of genius thinking that I love. After all, if Kroger is the reason that a shopping center draws significant traffic, then they are wise to capture the premium rent that they themselves have created.

Kroger has also continued growing the number of fuel stations that are attached to grocery stores. Over the past five years, Kroger has increased the number of fuel stations from 1,090 to 1,387. In addition, Kroger also owns 784 convenience stores which sell fuel and basic items. 54% of these stores operate in company owned locations. Looking at the most recent 10K, We can see that the total value, at cost, of Kroger's land and buildings is $13.5 billion dollars. These assets provide long term oriented investors a nice level of protection going forward.

Capital Allocation

Looking at this chart, we see a breakdown of CapEx which shows that Kroger continues to increase the amount of money it spends on nearly every category, from technology and minor remodels to major projects, Kroger knows that the only way to stay relevant in the eyes of the customer is to constantly refresh their stores.

Source: Kroger Investor Presentation

Total Cap Ex over the past seven years totals $17.5 billion, while cash from operations totaled $26 billion. Kroger, over time, has increased its dividend consistently and also allocated a ton of money towards share repurchases. Given the share price decline, Kroger has been wise to increase the spending on share repurchases in 2016. They know that this period of deflation is not going to last for long, and they are buying in as many shares as possible while the shares are down. In the past seven years Kroger has spent $7.35 billion on share repurchases, or 24% of the current market value of the company. Kroger has spent $2.2 billion on dividends over the same time period.

Year Cash from operations CapEx Dividends Share repurchases 2010 $3,336,000,000 $1,919,000,000 $250,000,000 $545,000,000 2011 $2,658,000,000 $1,898,000,000 $257,000,000 $1,547,000,000 2012 $2,954,000,000 $1,992,000,000 $267,000,000 $1,261,000,000 2013 $3,573,000,000 $2,330,000,000 $319,000,000 $609,000,000 2014 $4,163,000,000 $2,831,000,000 $338,000,000 $1,283,000,000 2015 $4,833,000,000 $3,349,000,000 $385,000,000 $703,000,000 Q1-Q3 2016 $3,456,000,000 $3,025,000,000 $316,000,000 $1,401,000,000

Source: Kroger 10K & 10Q filings

These are the types of numbers growth investors love to see, and they are coming from a company which is now priced at a level that attracts value investors.

To summarize, Kroger is a wonderfully consistent company that is suffering from a temporary problem. The company has grown sales, earnings, cash flow, and dividends while shrinking shares outstanding for many years. Rarely do investors get an opportunity to buy a wonderful growth company at a value price, but Kroger's stock is offering this right now.

