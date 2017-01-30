31 Dividend Increases: January 23-27, 2017 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. In the past week, 31 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including 3 of the stocks I own.

Part 1 of this article presented Financials sector companies and MLPs (master limited partnerships) that raised their dividends. The table below presents the remaining stocks that announced dividend increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Founded in 1955 and based in San Antonio, Texas, VLO is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company operating in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company's refineries produce conventional and premium gasoline, including gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board. VLO's ethanol segment produces ethanol and distillers grain. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 16.67%, from 60¢ per share to 70¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 7 to shareholders of record on February 15. VLO will trade ex-dividend on February 13.

• Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ROL is a service company that provides pest and termite controls services to residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia, as well as in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico. The company's pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services.

ROL was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. On January 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 11.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 15.00%. The dividend is payable on March 10 to shareholders of record on February 10.

• Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBC Universal. Its Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Its NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

CMCSA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On January 26, the company declared a dividend of 31.52¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 14.62% increase. The dividend is payable on April 26 to shareholders of record on April 5.

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD is a supplier of hydrogen and helium. It also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

APD serves technology, energy, industrial, and healthcare with a unique portfolio of products, services, and solutions that include atmospheric gasses, process and specialty gasses, performance materials, equipment, and services. Recently, the board of directors of APD declared a quarterly dividend of 95¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 10.47%. The dividend is payable on May 8 to shareholders of record on April 3.

• Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

CNI was founded in 1922 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Together with its subsidiaries, the company operates the largest railroad in Canada and the only coast-to-coast railroad in North America. CNI offers transportation services that include rail, intermodal container, and trucking services; and supply chain solutions, including warehousing and distribution, logistics parks, freight forwarding, customs brokerage service, industrial development, and marine services. On Tuesday, January 24, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 10.00% to C$0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is March 8 and the dividend will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record on March 10.

• Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, D produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company provides electricity, natural gas, and related services to residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers in Virginia and North Carolina. D also sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets.

Recently, D increased its quarterly dividend to 75.5¢ per share, an increase of 7.86% over the prior dividend of 70¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 20 to shareholders of record on March 3. The ex-dividend date is March 1.

• SJW Corporation (NYSE:SJW)

SJW is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides water utility services in the United States. SJW produces, purchases, stores, purifies, distributes, and sells water. Additionally, the company provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna leases. The company was formerly known as SJW Corporation and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016.

SJW was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SJW will pay a quarterly dividend of 21.75¢ per share, an increase of 7.41% over the previous quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 6. The ex-dividend date is February 2.

• NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, NI is an energy holding company that provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services in the United States. The company serves more than three million natural gas customers and nearly 500,000 electric customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. NI was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc., and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999.

On January 27, the company declared a dividend of 17.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 6.06% increase. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 17 to shareholders of record on February 10. The ex-dividend date is February 8.

• Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

PII, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures and markets off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles and small vehicles. These products are sold through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Mexico. The company also produces and supplies replacement parts for its product lines. PII was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota. On Thursday, January 26, PII increased its quarterly dividend to 58¢ per share, an increase of 5.45%. All shareholders of record on March 1 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 15.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Using advanced technologies in natural and synthetic fibers, non-wovens, and absorbency, KMB manufactures a range of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. Key brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, WypAll, Kimberly-Clark, and On-Q. The company sells its products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce.

KMB was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On January 24, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 92¢ per share to 97¢ per share, an increase of 5.43%. The dividend is payable on April 4 to shareholders of record on March 10. The ex-dividend date is March 8.

• Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Founded in 1907, PX was the first company in the United States to produce oxygen from air using a cryogenic process and continues to be a major technological innovator in the industrial gasses industry. The company produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gasses, and high-performance surface coatings in North and South America, Asia, and Europe. PX is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut. The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 5.00% to 78.75¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 3, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on March 15.

• GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GATX leases, operates, manages, and markets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company, and Portfolio Management.

As of December 31, 2015, GATX operated a fleet of 17 vessels, a fleet of approximately 106,100 cars, a fleet of 18,400 boxcars, and a fleet of 611 older four-axle and 26 six-axle locomotives. On Friday, January 27, GATX increased its quarterly dividend to 42¢ per share, an increase of 5.00%. All shareholders of record on March 10 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 31.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

PH is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The company markets its products through direct sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Customers include original equipment manufacturers and end users in industries such as manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, and equipment industries.

PH was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, PH increased its quarterly dividend by 4.76% to 66¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 3 to shareholders of record on February 10. The ex-dividend date is February 8.

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JBHT provides surface transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals.

JBHT was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.55% to 23¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is February 8 and the dividend will be paid on February 24 to shareholders of record on February 10.

• California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CWT is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company produces, purchases, stores, treats, tests, distributes, and sells water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company is also involved in the non-regulated water-related services, including operating water and waste water systems.

CWT was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. On Thursday, January 26, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 4.35% to 18¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 17 to shareholders of record on February 6. The ex-dividend date is February 2.

• Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Founded in 1923, AIT is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, supplying customers in a range of industries with products, including bearings, power transmission components, fluid power components and systems, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, and general maintenance and mill supply products.

AIT is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. AIT will pay a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share, an increase of 3.57% over the previous quarterly dividend. The ex-dividend date is February 13 and the dividend will be paid on February 28 to shareholders of record on February 14.

• Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ALE is an energy company, which, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity from coal, hydro, wind, and biomass. It is involved in the retail and wholesale of regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. Recently, the board of directors of ALE declared a quarterly dividend of 53.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.88%. The first payment will be on March 1 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date is February 13.

• Las Vegas Sands Corporation (NYSE:LVS)

LVS develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao, Singapore, and the United States. The company's resorts offer accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities.

The company also offers players club loyalty programs at its properties, which provide access to rewards, privileges, and members-only events. LVS was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. LVS will pay a quarterly dividend of 73¢ per share, an increase of 1.39% over the previous quarterly dividend. All shareholders of record on March 23 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 31.

• Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN)

Founded in 1970, HCN is an independent equity real estate investment trust headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. The company invests in senior living communities, medical office buildings, inpatient, and outpatient medical centers and life science facilities. HCN owns more than 1,400 properties in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

HCN was formerly known as Health Care REIT, Inc. The board of directors of HCN has declared a quarterly dividend of 87¢ per share. The new dividend is 1.16% above the prior dividend of 86¢ per share. The dividend is payable on February 21 to shareholders of record on February 7.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of the dividend raisers, JBHT, which yields only 0.93% but has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 11%.

The stock's price line (in black) is just above its normal P/E ratio of 25, so it is trading at about fair value. According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, an investment in JBHT 10 years ago would have returned 17.9% on an annualized basis.

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.