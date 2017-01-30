CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock

For the year 2016 the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) the total return was 30.2% based on a purchase at the of 2015 at $15.35, the year-end 2016 price of $16.75 and the 2016 dividends of $3.1037. For the one-year period ending January 20, 2017 CEFL has returned 66.3% based on a purchase January 21, 2016 at the closing price of $12.02, January 20, 2017 price of $16.73 and the 12 monthly dividends of $3.2543. These do not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on reinvestment of dividends. January 21, 2016 was the low CEFL close for the year occurring in the wake of the panic that followed the Federal Reserve December 2015 rate increase.

Since the election, CEFL has performed better than might have been expected given the treasury markets behavior, as have two of the other UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged ETNs that I follow. The other 2x Leveraged ETNs are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). Table 1 below shows the daily closing prices of BDCL, CEFL and MORL since the election. In the first month after the election, CEFL far underperformed BDCL and surprisingly underperformed MORL. Since then CEFL has caught up with and outperformed MORL. However, given what the benchmark treasuries have done, as is shown in Table 1 below all three ETNs outperformed. The 10-year treasury has fallen from 101.3 to 95.62 since the election while CEFL, BDCL and MORL have all increased in price.



Table 1. The Post-election Divergence of Selected Securities 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 1/25/2017 change from 11/8/2016 BDCL 16.77 19.08 2.31 13.77% 19.56 23.37% MORL 15.08 16.07 0.99 6.56% 15.68 8.87% CEFL 16.14 16.7 0.56 3.47% 17.08 9.66% *Includes BDCL dividend of 0.7393 with 1/11/17 ex-date *Includes MORL dividends of 0.0324 and 0.7375 with ex-dates 12/9/16 and 1/11/2017 *Includes CELF dividends of 0.2479 and 0.3709 with ex-dates 12/9/16 and 1/11/2017 11/8/2016 12/8/2016 Change Price Change % 1/25/2017 change from 11/8/2016 10-year Treasury 2.0% 11-15-2026 Price 101.3 96.4 -4.9 -4.84% 95.62 -5.68 Yield 1.86% 2.41% 0.55% 2.51% 0.65% 30-year Treasury 2.875% 11-15-2046 Price 105.3 95.5 -9.8 -9.31% 95.92 -9.38 Yield 2.61% 3.11% 0.50% 3.09% 0.48%

All of the three 2X leveraged ETNs fared far better than what could have been expected given what happened to interest rates since the election. However, since the taper tantrum in the Summer of 2013, those 2X leveraged ETNs fared far worse than what might have been expected given the yields on the benchmark 10-year treasury notes. CEFL did not start trading until December 2013, but it had generally underperformed the 10-year treasury note until the election.

Much more remarkable is the performance of CEFL relative to MORL and BDCL during the post election period of stocks rallying and bonds falling. In my article " BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that CEFL was highly correlated to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). While only 5% of the variation in MORL can be explained by the variation in SPY. I pointed out that while BDCL was highly correlated to the equity market, with 72% of the variation in BDCL explained by the variation in SPY, BDCL is not that correlated with CEFL as only 32% of the variation in BDCL can be explained by the variation in CEFL. Thus, a portfolio with MORL, CEFL and BDCL should produce almost as high a yield as MORL with considerably less volatility.

MORL should be the most sensitive interest rates while BDCL should be the least sensitive to interest rates and most correlated to the equity markets. CEFL is based on an index of higher yielding closed-end exchanged traded funds. Some of the closed-end exchanged traded funds contain common stocks, usually the high dividend paying variety. Many of the closed-end funds in the index that CEFL is based on contain high yield bonds. These junk bonds are considered to have some equity-like characteristics. However, to the extent that those bonds are longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates, they are impacted by declines in the overall bond market like that which has occurred since the election. In contrast, it is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates.

CEFL investors should be prepared for a shock when the February 2017 monthly dividend is announced. My projection is that the February 2017 dividend will be $0.115. This is down 69% from the January 2017 dividend of $0.3709. This decline is due to two factors. There was a rebalancing after the beginning of 2017. The February 2017 dividend will be the first month where the new composition of the index is used to compute the dividend. Among others, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GGN) has been removed from the index. Previously GGN had an extremely high yield that boosted the CEFL dividend. The January 2017 CEFL dividend included a contribution from GGN based on an annual dividend rate of $0.84 which was a 15.9% yield based on the $5.27 GGN price. GGM has since reduced its' monthly dividend from $0.07 to $0.05. Some CEFL shareholders were glad to see CEFL go since the entire GGN dividend has been from return of capital from earlier than a year. In addition to the rebalancing, the February 2017 monthly dividend is impacted by seasonal factors.

Even though 27 of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and YYY is based pay monthly dividends, there is a seasonal factor involved with the CEFL dividend, especially for the January and February dividends. Only the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE: EDD), Templeton Emerging Markets Inc Fund (NYSE:TEI) and Liberty All Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) now pay quarterly dividends. None of the three quarterly paying components have ex-dividend dates in January 2017 so they will not contribute to the February 2017 monthly dividend. The February 2017 monthly dividend is always the smallest of the year. The rebalancing exacerbated the seasonal factors as previously. This hurt the February 2017 monthly dividend both in terms of comparison with the January 2017 dividend and the year ago February 2016 dividend. Previously, there were only components that paid quarterly and both the components that pay quarterly were included in the January 2017 dividend

In addition to having both the components that pay quarterly and those that pay monthly included in the January 2017 dividend, other factors boosted it as well. Some of the components had two dividends with ex-dates in December 2016 that both contributed to the January 2017 dividend. Many of the components that had two dividends with ex-dates in December 2016 did not have any monthly dividends with January 2017 ex-dates. Thus, they did not contribute to the February 2017 monthly dividend. The practice of having two December and no January dividends is common as it can facilitate compliance with various investment company regulations.

The combination of the season factors and the rebalancing resulted in my projected February 2017 monthly dividend of only $0.115. This is down 46% from the February 2016 dividend of $0.2109. My previous procedure was to use three-month trailing dividends to calculate the annualized compounded yield. This would eliminate the season effect, since all of the components dividends would be included in any three-month period. Because of the rebalancing's significant impact this year another procedure should be used to calculate the annualized compounded yield. What I have done is to calculate an annualized monthly dividend for each component. Thus for those components that paid monthly dividends with January 2017 ex-dates those dividends were used. For the quarterly dividend payers one third of the quarterly dividend is used an annualized monthly dividend. For those with no January 2017 ex-dates the monthly dividend is used. This procedure results in an adjusted annualized monthly dividend of $0.2139. This isolates the seasonal factors and only takes into account the effects of the rebalancing. It might underestimate the annualized monthly dividend since it does not account for any special December 2017 extra dividends that might occur.

This procedure implies annual dividends of $2.5668. This is a 15.03% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $17.08. This is lower than the annualized current yield of 20.68% shown on the UBS ETRACS CEFL website which is computed using three-month trailing dividends to calculate the annualized current yield. On a monthly compounded basis, the effective annualized yield using my adjusted annualized monthly dividend of $0.2139, is 16.11%.

The factors that will determine future returns from securities can be categorized as: 1. cyclical/political factors; and 2. savings and investment/ supply and demand of loanable funds factors. For CEFL a third factor is the discount to net asset value that the closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based trade at.

Most market participants pay much attention to the cyclical/political factors. These include economic variables such as unemployment and inflation. Political factors include policy variables such a government spending and deficits as well as monetary policy. Much less attention is paid to the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. However, I think they can be very important. Those who focused only on the unemployment rate would have been surprised that the decline in the unemployment rate from 10.0% in October 2009 to 4.7% now would have been accompanied by a decline in the interest rate on the benchmark 10-year treasury note from 3.60% in October 2009 to 2.51% now. However, the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors would have suggested such a decline in interest rates.

My view is that the persistence of low rates despite the enormous decline in unemployment can be explained by the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. There is considerable uncertainty regarding cyclical/political factors. Worldwide there has been a surge in populist political power exemplified by the Brexit vote and the election of President Trump. The cyclical/political implications of a Trump administration are hard to predict although many bond market participants consider that the Trump administration will be highly inflationary. There may be some flaws in their premise, which is essentially a Keynesian analysis, which posits that: extra Federal government spending on infrastructure, law enforcement, border security and the military will significantly inflate the economy. This additional spending combined with tax cuts would balloon the Federal deficit. Higher spending and lower taxes will result in higher economic activity and prices, just as Keynes said. I explained why the inflationary scenario might not occur in: Leveraged ETNs Are Still Attractive With Yields As High As 22.9%.

The outlook for CEFL depends on the level of interest rates and the equity markets. The equity markets themselves seem to usually be dependent on the level of interest rates. Many of the closed-end funds in the index CEFL is based on hold bonds and borrow money and thus do better when interest rates are lower. Short-term rates in particular, will influence the returns on CEFL since the imputed cost of borrowing on the leveraged aspect of CEFL is based on LIBOR.

Everyone knows that short-term interest rates can be controlled by central banks. In many industrialized countries the rates set by the central banks are negative. The USA is an exception in the industrialized world in that the Federal Reserve has increased the rate it pays banks on their excess reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve to 75 basis points. In most other industrialized countries the deposit rate, which is their equivalent of the rate paid to banks on excess reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve, is negative. What does not get much attention is the question of what risk-free interest rates would be if there were no central bank intervention.

The supply and demand for assets that are risk-free in terms of credit is much narrower than the total supply and demand of loanable funds. Only governments can generally issue or guarantee bonds or deposits that are without credit-risk. Highly rated private corporations and financial institutions can issue debt that is considered close to credit risk-free. It is the risk-free or close to risk free credit markets where most central banks intervene. That many lenders and investor are accepting negative interest rates give us a pretty good indication regarding the supply and demand for loanable funds in the risk-free sector.

While much attention is paid to how markets and institutions are dealing with negative interest rates, little attention has been focused on why there is such an imbalance between the supply and demand for loanable funds in the risk-free sector. My view is that the enormous shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class world-wide has put much more loanable funds into the hands of the wealthy who have a relative low marginal propensity to consume and a corresponding high marginal propensity to save.

The laws of supply and demand apply differently to the market for loanable funds as compared to commodities. With commodities, equilibrium reached when the quantity supplied is equal to the quantity demanded. The debt or loanable funds market is more complex. A simple example illustrates this. An increase in government deficits accompanied by a commensurate increase in the issuance of government debt would normally be thought of as causing an increase in interest rates. However, the cause and/or purpose of the government deficits have a tremendous impact in terms of how interest rates are affected.

A government deficit for the purpose of funding a tax cut for those with high propensity to save has a much different impact on interest rates than the a deficit of similar magnitude who purpose is to fund an increase in social or defense spending. When the Federal government sells bonds and uses the proceeds to cut taxes on the wealthy, who in turn now have more money to lend, the net effect is to push down interest rates. This is especially true when the central banks are the buyers of much of the government debt.

As long as there is a much greater supply of loanable funds than the demand for them in the risk-free credit market, risk-free and near risk-free interest rates should remain low. Attempts by the Federal Reserve to push risk-free rates higher than what supply and demand would otherwise indicate, will only result in weaker economic activity. Whether Janet Yellen and the other Federal Reserve officials realize this is another question.

Even prior to the election, those advocating that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates had somewhat played down their projections that low interest rates will debase the dollar and cause ruinous inflation, after being so wrong for so many years. They now more often argue that low interest rates are harming savers. Aside from the question of why those who bear no risk by holding insured bank deposits or treasury bills, should be subsidized by having the Federal Reserve raise rates, their argument also fails on the evidence so far.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates twice since December 2015 by a total of 50 basis points. However, the supply of loanable funds so far exceeds the demand, that the rate paid to small savers has not increased in many cases. I follow the rates on retail certificates of deposit paid by Citibank (NYSE:C). They can be seen as of January 27, 2017 below: These rates have not changed in response to the Federal Reserve's rate hikes

3-month 0.05% 4-month 0.05% 5-month 0.05% 6-month 0.07% 7-month 0.07% 8-month 0.07% 9-month 0.10% 10-month 0.10% 12-month 0.15% 13-month 0.20% 18-month 0.25% 2-year 0.25% 30-month 0.25% 3-year 0.35% 4-year 0.35% 5-year 0.50%

There has been very little benefit to the small savers from the rate hikes so far. There have been negative aspects of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rate. The payment of interest on reserves is a direct transfer of billions of dollars from the American taxpayers to the banks. From its inception in 1913 until a few years ago the Federal Reserve never paid any interest on reserves, even in the 1980s when short-term risk-free rates exceeded 20%. In Janet Yellen's testimony to congress a number of congress members were very concerned about the transfer of billions of dollars from the American taxpayers to the banks that paying interest on reserves entailed, Janet Yellen explicitly said that if the Federal Reserve had just raised the target rate on Fed Funds but not began paying interest on reserves, the market rates in the financial markets on loans and certificates of deposit would not have risen enough to accomplish the goals that the Federal Reserve wanted to accomplish by raising interest rates. Congress members were not particularly impressed by that answer. The rates on loans may have increased but not much so for certificates of deposit.

While higher interest rates cost the Federal government billions of dollars due to the payment of interest on reserves, the major impact on the deficit comes from interest payments on the national debt. As we indicated in "The Global Growth Conundrum" there is growing concern over the possible threats posed by growing government debt and the extent that higher interest costs required to service the debt could exacerbate debt problems. Were politicians and pundits to become aware of the these consequences of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, it could lessen the probability of their occurrence.

With regard to the cyclical/political factors. Many are concerned with the threat of possible protectionism in the form of tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax would be very inflationary and could even have Smoot-Hawley type disastrous consequences. The potential horrors of border adjustment tax can be seen in: The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching. At the other extreme desire to discourage imports and promote exports could result in income taxes be lowered with the revenue loss being offset with a value-added tax. This would not violate World Trade Organization rules. This would also promote economic efficiency. Possibly President trump could even say that the revenue received from a value-added tax (paid for by American buyers of goods from Mexico) were paying for his wall.

The uncertainties surrounding the possibility of various policies from a Trump administration makes the timing issue with regard to CEFL even more important. My view that the expectations of high growth, inflation and interest rates from a Trump administration are overblown as described in: MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2% May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates may be correct but markets could behave otherwise. As Keynes said "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

So far we see that cyclical/political factors provide a mixed picture in terms of the future path of interest rates, but on balance the risks of higher interest rates have increased. Regarding the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors, Republican control of all branches of government should increase the savings glut on balance. This should put upward pressure on the prices of financial assets. This consequence of the almost certain shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is described in:" 23% Yield May Be Enough For CEFL To Be Attractive Despite Inflation and Interest Rate Fears" and "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs".

One troubling aspect of CEFL has been the significant amount of the dividends paid by the closed-end funds in CEFL that consists of return of capital. Paying dividends out of capital in many instances can be a precursor to dividend cuts. That concern may have lessened with the most recent numbers since the rebalancing. Using data available as of January 27, 2017 indicated that only 5.2% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital using my adjusted annualized data. My calculation using available data as of December 28, 2016 indicated that 17% of the CEFL dividend consisted of return of capital. It had been even higher in previous months.

I am still cautiously bullish on CEFL despite the price increases this year. The relative underperformance of CEFL as compared to BDCL since the election also makes me somewhat more favorable to CEFL. However, some of the factors that made me bullish previously are not as pronounced as before. Closed-end funds typically trade at either discounts or premiums to book value. On balance, there is a slight bias towards discounts. Because of significant changes in the composition of the index, comparisons of aggregate discounts to book value from previous years are not very meaningful. Although month-to-month comparisons can be useful.

Using data available as of January 27, 2017 the average discount to book value of the 30 high dividend closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL and its unleveraged version, the YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA: YYY), is based was 9.28%. As of December 28, 2016 before the rebalancing it was 9.5%. It was 6.9% on July 28, 2016. This compares to the record 13.8% discount to book value for CEFL on September 18, 2015. Much of the price increase in CEFL since then has been due to the reduction on the discount to book value that the components were trading at.

My calculation projects a February 2017 dividend of $0.115. Adjusting for the seasonal factors gives an adjusted annualized monthly dividend of $0.2139. The implied annualized dividends would be $2.5668. This is a 15.03% simple annualized yield with CEFL priced at $17.08. On a monthly compounded basis, the effective annualized yield using my adjusted annualized monthly dividend of $0.2139, is 16.11%

Aside from the fact that with a yield around 26%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about six years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus CEFL would continue to yield 16.11% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $211,010 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $16,110 initial annual rate to $33,994 annually.

Table 2. Holdings of CEFL and YYY

Name Ticker Weight Price NAV price/NAV ex-div dividend frequency contribution Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund EDD 4.32 7.50 8.36 0.90 12/21/2016 0.1800 q Doubleline Income Solutions DSL 4.29 19.39 20.87 0.93 1/11/2017 0.1500 m 0.011 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund PCI 4.29 20.70 21.39 0.97 1/11/2017 0.1641 m 0.012 Backstone /GSO Strategic Credit Fund BGB 4.28 15.78 17.01 0.93 2/16/2017 0.1050 m Blackrock Multi-Sector Income BIT 4.27 16.98 18.62 0.91 12/28/2016 0.1167 m 0.010 Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend AOD 4.26 7.90 9.21 0.86 1/20/2017 0.0575 m 0.010 Eaton Vance T/a Gl Dvd Incm ETG 4.26 14.98 16.52 0.91 1/20/2017 0.1025 m 0.010 Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fundd GHY 4.26 15.02 16.56 0.91 12/28/2016 0.1000 m Liberty All Star Equity Fund USA 4.24 5.42 6.31 0.86 10/26/2016 0.1200 q Calamos Strat Tot Return Fd CSQ 4.23 10.84 11.73 0.92 12/28/2016 0.0825 m Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund HYT 4.23 11.11 12.05 0.92 12/8/2016 0.0700 m Calamos Convertible Opp&inc CHI 4.22 10.60 10.96 0.97 12/28/2016 0.0950 m Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund EAD 4.21 8.52 9.20 0.93 1/12/2017 0.0680 m 0.011 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc RQI 4.15 12.84 13.49 0.95 1/17/2017 0.0800 m 0.009 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust BTZ 4.08 12.93 14.38 0.90 12/28/2016 0.0705 m First Trust Intermediate Duration Prf.& Income Fd FPF 3.95 23.10 23.65 0.98 2/1/2017 0.1625 m John Hancock T/a Dvd Income HTD 3.78 24.33 25.04 0.97 12/8/2016 0.1380 m Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV 3.53 14.03 15.12 0.93 1/11/2017 0.0867 m 0.007 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi Sector Income Fund ERC 3.27 13.14 14.26 0.92 1/12/2017 0.0923 m 0.008 Western Asset High Income Fund II HIX 3.07 7.21 7.68 0.94 1/18/2017 0.0540 m 0.008 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc AWF 2.87 12.75 13.69 0.93 12/23/2016 0.0810 m Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd TEI 2.63 11.24 12.32 0.91 12/13/2016 0.2000 q Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fd ISD 2.42 15.76 16.79 0.94 12/28/2016 0.1025 m Western Asset High Income Op HIO 2.17 5.14 5.60 0.92 1/18/2017 0.0305 m 0.004 Nuveen Pfd Sec Income Fd JPS 1.98 9.43 9.66 0.98 1/11/2017 0.0620 m 0.004 First Trust High Income Long/short Fund FSD 1.76 16.68 17.97 0.93 2/1/2017 0.1100 m Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund JPC 1.57 9.90 10.30 0.96 1/11/2017 0.0640 m 0.003 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund JQC 1.33 8.73 9.40 0.93 1/11/2017 0.0525 m 0.003 Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund NCV 1.14 6.62 6.88 0.96 1/11/2017 0.0650 m 0.004 Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc DSU 0.91 11.50 12.59 0.91 12/28/2016 0.0630 m

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEFL, BDCL, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.