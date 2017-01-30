India's Sovereign Debt Could See An Additional Boost

Thesis

The effects of demonetization and growing non-performing loans portfolios among banks represent the biggest problems currently facing India's economy. While the latter issue remains thorny, demonetization is likely to present just a temporary headwind to economic growth. To counteract these issues, the Reserve Bank of India may be likely to drop its benchmark rate at its February meeting and the central government will be inclined to engage in additional public spending. This is expected to give a further boost to the prices of the country's sovereign debt.

Overview

India's (NYSEARCA:PIN)(BATS:INDA)(NASDAQ:INDY)(NYSE:IFN) introduction of demonetization policy on November 8, 2016 was unexpected yet potentially rewarding for the country's banking sector. The government's decision to take the INR500 (USD$7.34) and INR1000 (USD$14.68) notes out of circulation was designed to curb black market and other informal economic activity. The policy should work to shift more economic activity into traceable and declarative form, and consequently broaden the government's tax base and ease of collection. The same is also the central intention of India's intended implementation of a goods and services tax ("GST") that will unite various state-level taxes into a single system. Overall, this will be positive for government revenue over the long-run and boost the country's credit quality.

However, for some industries, such as consumer retail, demonetization will limit economic growth in the short-term due to consumers' diminished purchasing power. In industries where diminished purchasing power is most relevant, the slump could last for the majority of 2017 as part of an ongoing adjustment period. The effect has been prominent in the data, with lower PMI and falling auto sales. The PMI reading dropped nearly eight points in one month. Automobile sales fell from 2.3 million in September to 1.2 million by December, representing a plunge from an all-time monthly high to a monthly low not seen since 2010. It will take customers some amount of time before non-cash transactions become more prevalent. But so long as there is no material drop in consumer sentiment or a drop in wealth, the compression will likely be short-term.

To offset for this effect, the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") may choose to reduce the country's benchmark rate to 6.00% from 6.25% at its next meeting on February 7, which would be its first rate decrease since October.

This will work to provide stronger incentives to borrow and offset the disinflationary bias currently observed from lower food prices. Moreover, the central government will attempt to compensate for lower amounts of corporate capital expenditures (in response to lower anticipated free cash flow) by upping public capital spending. Stronger borrowing incentives can also work to boost bank profits despite the tighter yield curve spreads that would likely result.

For sectors where electronic payments are becoming increasingly common, such as banking, the demonetization policy can produce more immediate benefits. With the increasing electronic presence of banking transactions in wealthier developing markets, the initiative could help boost demand for India's commercial banking services. This could lead to new deposit inflows and improve the capacity for banks to lend.

The main issue is that Indian banks have an increasing number of non-performing assets on their balance sheets, which has grown each year since 2009 and is nearly four-fold the total as a percentage of total loans as of seven years ago (close to 8% currently), according to data from the International Monetary Fund. This is the highest total since 2003 and is on a current pace of increasing by 150-200 basis points per year. Even if commercial banking activity increases among individuals, the persisting trend of increasing amounts of risky loans present on banks' balance sheets remains a negative to the country's credit standing. Corporate lending activity is down and risky loans are highest among companies inherently tied to cyclical industries, such as homebuilding, infrastructure, and mining.

Even so, the larger the amount of non-performing assets, the greater the capitalization requirements. In the event of a credit crunch, if loan default rates overwhelm a bank's capacity to absorb these losses due to insufficient capitalization, it presents a systemic risk to the entire economy. As a result, as non-performing assets rise in quantity - and as a proportion of loans generally - more equity capital is needed to protect against potential adverse credit shocks.

The issue is more prominent in public sector banks than private sector banks. A large part of the problem is the government's favoring of certain sectors over others as part of its political goals. The lack of an explicit free market mechanism in public lending activities can restrict efficiency relative to practices that might transpire among private banks. Nonetheless, prospects among private banks aren't materially better as a whole, with only two institutions currently possessing investment-grade ratings from the big three rating agencies.

Conclusion

Problem loan growth and demonetization represent challenges to one of the fastest growing large economies. As electronic payment sources are adopted, the current economic slowdown will likely dissipate and a greater portion of economic and financial activity will be integrated into the tax base. So long as the broader macroeconomic forces of consumer confidence don't change, any effects of demonetization are likely to be temporary with a 1-3 quarter adjustment period. Consumers will gradually adopt digital payment methods to maintain their required consumption habits.

To counteract the slowdown, the RBI is likely to lower rates by 25 basis points at its February meeting. The Indian government is also likely to increase public capital expenditures to compensate for reduced spending by private sector corporations due to the demonetization-related lull. This should help Indian sovereign debt prices rise even further despite the slowdown. At a 6.4% yield to maturity, 10-year Indian bonds are trading at around 8-year highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INDIA 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.