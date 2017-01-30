3 Reasons Why Apple's 1Q17 Results Will Be Better-Than-Expected

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is about to release its fiscal 1Q17 results- and the market is keen to see how the quarter played out for the tech giant. For the first quarter of fiscal 2017, Apple forecasts revenues of $76- $78 billion with adjusted EPS of $3.22. Most market estimates fit within these two parameters with Barclays predicting $76.6 billion revenue and a slightly more bullish UBS predicting revenue of $77.8 billion. We think that the results will beat market expectations. Why?

1. Apple's other drivers- while Apple has seen iPhone growth slow (iPhone production volume down 11.5% annually to 209 million units in 2016) due to a number of factors such as reduced demand in China and US, Chinese competition (e.g. Huawei) and consumers delaying purchases until the iPhone 8, Apple has a number of other business drivers up its sleeve. For example, Apple recently announced that the App Store realized sales of over $20 billion for developers in 2016- an increase of 40% from 2015. As Apple retains 30% of these sales this is a successful revenue driver for the company. It's also interesting to note that China's app store sales are 90% higher y-o-y.

2. Apple's services business- Apple's service business is huge- in fact it could already be the size of a Fortune 100 company- and analysts are saying that it could drive significant gross margin expansion for the company. In its fiscal 2016 Apple revealed that its services business unit was the second largest (after the iPhone), bringing in $24.3 billion in revenue which is equivalent to 11.3% of total revenue. Furthermore Apple CEO Tim Cook has already made the astute point that Apple Services can grow even as iPhone sales plateau, due to existing iPhone users (already 1 billion in 1Q16) increasing their spending on services with their iPhone. And the fact remains that even if the pace of growth is slowing the total number of iPhone owners in the world continues to rise.

3. Emerging markets- Apple has been busy making its mark in the Indian smartphone market. It sold 2.5 million iPhones in India in 2016 which represents 62% of sales in the Indian premium smartphone market (i.e. smartphones that cost $450+). Smartphone shipments to India were also up 18% in the year. The challenge is that India is awash with cheap smartphones that cost less than $150. It's possible that Apple's plans to open a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India will help bring prices down to a friendlier price for the Indian market, especially as it would enable Apple to take advantage of tax concessions for India-based manufacturing.

On Jan. 30, analyst Amit Darayani of RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating on Apple and his price target of $125. Darayani explained that he is anticipating modest downside to March estimates but that this should not derail the iPhone8 supercycle thesis. Amit Darayani has rated Apple 42 times since July 2012, earning a 76% success rate recommending the tech giant with a +14.2% average return per AAPL recommendation. Overall, TipRanks shows that Darayani has a 68% success rate recommending stocks with a +10.2% average return per recommendation.

Separately on Jan 30, Cown & Co analyst Timothy Arcuri reiterated his Buy rating for Apple with a $135 price target. Arcuri is optimistic about the future of Apple and sees "Street revs/EPS as okay if not slightly conservative given stable supply chain through CQ4 and strong mix to 7+ (we estimate an incremental ~8MM units Y/Y on overall iPhone sell-in that is largely flat."

Overall, Arcuri has a 66% success rate recommending stocks with a +16.0% average return per recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.