Market Volatility Bulletin: New Trade Set-Up

Pre-market action is sleepy for S&P futures this morning, with a five-point range (overnight futures gapped lower at open). In today's market, that just might qualify as a panic.

Spot VIX reached a fifty-two-week low of 10.30 on Friday afternoon before rocketing higher to close at 11.25

All joking aside, that does signify a 9.2% increase over the course of just a couple hours. More on this below.

Article Shout-out

Marc Chandler makes frequent contributions on Seeking Alpha. One point we appreciate about his work is that it is brief and highly readable. This piece will take all of three minutes to get through, but it highlights several ways in which monetary policy may clash with fiscal policy and the new US administration generally.

To whet your appetite, here are the summary bullets from the article:

Now, in reading this and several past articles by Chandler, we are not exactly under the impression that he was a staunch Trump supporter during the election. Politics aside, the points he brings up point us to the notion that volatility feels awfully mispriced here. It is astonishingly tranquil in the VIX given the actual lack of clarity on policy, whether or it be monetary, fiscal, or just the direction of the nation. Sure we may not warrant a VIX of 30, but 11?

Thoughts for Volatility Traders

Frequently those who trade VIX pay little attention to what is happening in the ES options market (and vice versa). We believe this to be a mistake. Furthermore, we think a basic understanding of VIX to be useful for those who are considering making equity allocations to their overall portfolio.

More research on this to come, but adding to stock positions seems to be sensible when the VIX is in backwardation, while holding off new contributions when the VIX is in deep contango appears to have been a sensible contribution scheme over the past several years.

Today in our "Tracking the Trade" section we're going to recommend a trade that is long volatility, but also doesn't deal with the nasty contango currently embedded into the VIX.

As a fun aside, followers of S&P and VIX might be interested to know that on Friday afternoon, ES at-the-money options for end-of-day close (Jan27) traded down to a low of 1.8% implied vol (per the Interactive Brokers trade platform).

It is nothing all that spectacular for options that expire in a couple hours to trade with really low vol when the market is flat-lining, as it did on Friday. We've seen same-day options vol trade down to 5%, even 3.5% before. But 1.8% is the lowest we remember seeing in our years of trading.

We bring it up because we find it interesting that while vol for the next couple days is basically dead, spot VIX simultaneously managed to kick higher by 9.2% in just a couple hours while the super near-dated ES options were still sleeping.

Now, a look at VIX term structure.

A quick observation: the Feb 22 contract closed with a really wide bid-ask that caused a funny shape for the "mid" which is the blue line. Other than that, we'd point out that over the last couple weeks, F1-F2 month contango has been trending lower, while F4-F7 contango has been steadily pushing higher.

Perhaps the market sees a couple storm clouds on the horizon in the near term? Our view is when front VIX flattens, the market is anticipating some action.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures):

As we write this near market open, ES trades at 2283, about half a percent from its all time high, set after hours on Wednesday evening (2299.50).

We wrapped up discussion on our collar trade last Friday. As we move on to something new, we'd recommend taking a look at how we wound down the last sim position.

We bring this up with some regularity, but as we begin a new trade to analyze, we want to emphasize that these trades are to demo how to bring together strategy ("What's my thesis?"), tactics ("What's the best way to take action?"), and mechanics ("How do I open and close positions?").

We are not specifically recommending these individual trades. Pricing can change rapidly between the time we write this and the time you read it. Furthermore, we don't choose them because we believe this is the best trade on the table, but because this can be a good solid trade for you the reader to follow and learn from. The goal here is for you to have an educational experience that can expand your skill set and perspective.

This disclaimer is particularly important today for two reasons. First, we are here assuming that we have no ongoing position in the former sim collar we've been tracking (closed it down on Friday). Accordingly, we are now taking the position of someone who is just long a basket of stocks and would like to diversify and/or hedge.

Thesis (Strategy):

Buy-the-Dip is still alive for now, but the market has over-reached. VIX could likely pick up soon, but it may yet be a couple weeks. We hypothesize here that any meaningful pullback would be instinctively bought up, at least initially. Therefore our downside may be limited due to market knee-jerk reactions built in over the past four years to buy any weakness.

We'd like to "leg into" a long-volatility play whose sensitivity to time is positive rather than negative. In other words, rather than enduring a nasty contango, we could get positive exposure to both volatility and time.

For those who do not know, "legging into a trade" refers to the popular practice of gradually building into the overall position rather than trading all the desired options legs at once.

Tactics (How to Play it)

We'll set a trade that we can watch play out over the next couple weeks, so that we can examine its features and behavior in bite-sized pieces.

As an initial position that we'd like to build into, we recommend the following:

Sell the Feb 2300 call against the end-of-Feb 2320 call for a modest credit. Pair it with a sale of the Mar 2175 put

Below is what the P&L exposure looks like today (solid line) and at the Feb expiration (dotted line).

" Isn't this unlimited downside?"

Sorta. The truth is that this is less risky than just being long the S&P 500, which most people do not view as inordinately risky. That said, position sizing matters, whether for traders or investors. As long as you size your trade appropriately, this should not be overly frightening, as dollar-for-dollar it is less risky than just owning stock.

More importantly however, recall that we are slowly legging into a different position. We're not going to leave it like this. Just open.

"Why Does the dotted Line form a corner at 2300?"

At expiration, the best place the underlying can settle (from the standpoint of the short) is right at the strike price you sold. Because the Feb contract expires earliest, and because we sold it, this currently represents the highest profit profile on this trade.

Remember, the goal is to work with what the market gives us, and leg into this position over time.

Mechanics (Entering the position)

When entering an options position, making use of limit orders is frequently a good idea. This is especially true when:

you have no dire need to get filled on an order

you are filling multiple orders where the early fills are important but the duplicate fills not so much so.

Say for example you really want to reduce risk. Well then, you cannot be overly picky on price. Take market, or close to market.

Or suppose that you want to trade five of a particular position. It may pay to layer in to your position at increasingly attractive prices.

So you're not so picky on the first order, and you set stingier and stingier limits as you add to your desired total.

Because we are opening and legging into this trade, we can wait to get filled at an attractive price.

For the purposes of this sim trade, we'll break the trade into two pieces. The diagonal:

and then, the individual March put sale:

This is a credit spread - a spread that you get paid upfront to make. You might expect to get filled on the overall trade at approximately $13.00. With the 50x multiplier that ES carries, this amounts to $650 per spread. IB would charge you $4.23 in commission to make this trade.

For the purposes of this exercise, let's assume that we leg in for now with just one spread.

Note to readers: we are comfortable with the tools and pricing available on IB for trading ES options. We do not represent Interactive Brokers in any way, and are not compensated by them for any kind of marketing, etc. If you know of a better platform or broker for trading ES options, shout it out in the comments section. This kind of thing matters for trade mechanics, and makes us all better!

Tomorrow we will examine the exposures this trade currently has to time and to volatility. This may be of particular interest to those who follow VIX products.

Hopefully by continuing to read, you will learn some of the ideas behind the strategies, tactics, and mechanics. We hope you come to view these bulletins as a valuable resource that advances the way you understand markets.

