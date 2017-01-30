Allocating Assets Within A Retirement Plan

The global market portfolio within the G&L portfolio diversifies away specific business risk; market risk is limited by restricting the portfolio size to the upside available on the balance sheet.

Since the Growth and Legacy portfolio goal is long-term growth, only growth assets (stocks) are used; risk-free income assets are used in the Lifestyle and Longevity portfolios.

The financial logic from the client’s own household balance sheet drives the allocations to the four risk management portfolios - not formulas, investment theories, or feelings about risk.

The goal is to manage the major risks to retirement by aligning asset allocation with major risk exposures using four portfolios which are managed in different ways.

When I create a retirement plan, I set up four different long-term portfolios, each designed to manage a different set of risks that otherwise threaten a successful retirement.

Most investment managers focus on just one investment portfolio, which corresponds to the Growth and Legacy or upside portfolio in my plans. They devise complex strategies for managing investment risk within this portfolio, with the aim that it be an all-weather solution, but do not fully address other risks. In so far as they succeed, such a portfolio may deliver significant returns and protect the portfolio in varying economic conditions, but it may not protect from other lifestyle risks and support the retiree during what may be a long retirement period.

An investment portfolio and retirement are two different things. They are related, but they do not fully overlap. The risks to retirement are broader and more numerous than the risks to an investment portfolio, so investments should be broadly positioned to manage all significant risks and not just focused on total return. A comprehensive retirement plan spreads savings and investments over four portfolios-1) Growth and Legacy (Upside), 2) Lifestyle (Floor), 3) Longevity, and 4) Spending and Reserves (Liquidity)-each designed to manage a set of risk exposures using specific risk management techniques.

I'll discuss the rest in future posts, but today I will focus on the Growth and Legacy portfolio and how it compares with a traditional investment portfolio.

Risk Allocation vs Asset Allocation

First of all, the relative size of the four portfolios in a full retirement plan-the allocation of financial assets between the four portfolios-flows from the household balance sheet and its strengths and weaknesses relative to major risk exposures (business risk, market risk, inflation, regulatory risk, longevity, liquidity, health and long term care expenses, life shocks and other expense risks). The client's assets are allocated to manage the client's exposure to lifestyle, longevity, liquidity, and growth risk. Here the goal is to manage the major risks to retirement by aligning asset allocation with major risk exposures using four portfolios which are managed in different ways.

In a traditional investment portfolio, the asset allocation to stocks (risky) and bonds (less risky) is used to balance market risk according to arbitrary formulas or quizzes about the client's attitudes towards risk, defined as the loss of principal. The less the client worries about downturns, the higher the allocation to risky assets. Some will use time horizon as part of their allocation formula-the longer the time horizon, the higher the allocation to risky assets. Here the goal is maximum total return, and asset allocation is simply the balance between total return and the risk of loss. The total return is simply used as a source of income, and other retirement risks are addressed separately if at all, using the abundance of income the total return is intended to provide.

Asset allocation in a traditional investment portfolio is related to how much pain the client can stand, and for how long. The higher the pain threshold and the longer the client can bear it, the higher the allocation to risky assets, and the higher the expected return. The acid test for this approach is the Monte Carlo analysis, which models how high the pain threshold has been set by showing the percentage of times the portfolio fails out of a sizable series of random runs, and the Monte Carlo model is Dr. No's dial for dialing up the amperage. In a sense, asset allocation in a traditional investment portfolio is akin to waterboarding. No wonder many people rank investing and financial advisors below going to the dentist! Or like a trip to AC.

Using the Balance Sheet to Manage Household Risk Exposures

How does using the household balance sheet as the basis of a retirement plan differ?

The balance sheet identifies how much of a client's savings and investments are needed to cover all expected future expenses (the "floor") which should be invested in safe assets hedged or insured against market risk, and how much is surplus (the "upside") that can be exposed to market risk for long-term growth without jeopardizing the client's lifestyle.

A client may need more savings to build a secure retirement plan based on the client's household balance sheet than a typical financial advisor might put at risk in an investment portfolio, but it may be imprudent to bet a high-allocation of the client's life savings on the market if the client's balance sheet is weak and underfunded. Such an unwise move increases the client's risk exposure and the potential for failure, defined as a reduced lifestyle that savings can no longer support. Or in colloquial terms, it increases the chances the client may run out of money.

How does allocating risk from the balance sheet work? By matching income and financial assets to expenses and liabilities, the balance sheet provides an allocation for managing risks to lifestyle, longevity, liquidity, and growth/legacy.

More specifically, after calculating the present value of all expected future expenses, and netting it against the present value of earnings, Social Security, pensions, and other income, the result is the floor-the amount not covered by other income that must come from savings and investments to cover future expenses. The floor, the amount needed from savings to cover future expenses net of other income, sets the allocation to the Lifestyle and Longevity portfolios (Lifestyle is hedged floor, while Longevity is insured floor). A third allocation is made to the Spending and Reserves portfolio to provide 1-2 years of liquidity.

What's left over when the Lifestyle, Longevity, and Spending and Reserves allocations are subtracted from savings and investment is The Growth and Legacy portfolio. This is the upside amount that can be prudently exposed to market risk for long-term growth and legacy without jeopardizing the retirement lifestyle.

This straightforward financial logic comes from the client's own household balance sheet and drives the allocations to the four risk management portfolios used in a comprehensive retirement plan. No market theories, allocation formulas, or judgments of the client's feelings about losing money or time horizon. The approach manages risk throughout retirement, rather than taking risk to maximize the portfolio through total return.

Using Market Risk for Long-term Growth

So what is a Growth and Legacy portfolio? Since the G&L portfolio is the amount of savings above the floor not needed to support expected future expenses, and since the floor amount is managed separately and differently in the Lifestyle and Longevity portfolios, the G&L portfolio can be fully exposed to market risk for long-term growth.

The most efficient and prudent way to do that is to use a global equity market portfolio-growth assets held in roughly the same weight as their value in the global markets. This approach is very low-cost and requires little maintenance other than opportunistic rebalancing when individual segments of the global market portfolio move significantly higher or lower than their global weight.

Since this portfolio includes shares of thousands of global public companies, virtually all that are tradeable, it diversifies away the specific business risk of owning individual company stocks, which is not well rewarded by the market (ie, you win only if you are lucky), leaving only market risk and the returns the market delivers year-in, year-out, up or down.

My preference is to use Vanguard ETFs, as shown below, for US total market, US small cap, international developed, and emerging markets. These funds follow CRSP indices for the US market, and FTSE indices for international. The benchmark for the portfolio is the FTSE Global All Cap Total Return index, which is also used to weight the funds in the portfolio. Real estate and commodities are added to the portfolio since they are not represented in the FTSE indices.

Since this is a growth portfolio, only growth assets (stocks) are used. There is no need to use income assets (bond funds) in this portfolio as in a traditional portfolio to moderate market risk. Since the size of the G&L portfolio is based on the upside available on the balance sheet, and since there are separate portfolios dedicated to Lifestyle (risk-free assets) and Longevity (insured income) based on the floor indicated by the balance sheet, this portfolio uses maximum exposure to market risk as the long-term driver of growth-an expected return between 8%-10% with about 15% annual volatility based on the limited tradeable history of this fund lineup.

For the G&L portfolio, specific business risk is managed by owning the whole market, diversifying away specific risk, and market risk is managed by limiting the G&L portfolio to the upside available on the household balance sheet. It's very-low cost, about 0.12% a year for fund expenses, and requires little attention once it is set up. And it provides higher returns than about 2/3 of more expensive, actively managed funds-the overall median of fund returns is lower than the mean of market returns.

Below is a chart showing the total returns for calendar year 2016 for the global market portfolio. These are the returns for the year if fully invested at the start of the year, there was no rebalancing, and no money was added or subtracted during the year (single-period time weighted return). In reality, client portfolios are more dynamic than that, so actual returns will depend on portfolio cash-flow activity (money weighted return). The full portfolio returned about 10.3% in 2016, including about 2.35% dividends, compared to the FTSE All Cap Total Return index return of 8.98%. Based on expected return from limited historic returns, it was an "average" year.

Since the G&L portfolio goal is long-term growth and legacy, it is not expected to be accessed until late in retirement, if at all, so it may have a time horizon of 10-20+ years. It may be used to augment the Lifestyle portfolio, either for discretionary goals or unexpected expenses, or to fund family or charitable legacy goals. There is no requirement that a client fully invest the upside available on the balance sheet in the G&L portfolio-it can be invested in less risky assets for different goals if the client so desires and the balance sheet strength supports those goals.

Its singular virtue, however, is that it takes the arbitrary formulas, risk psychology, and investment salesmanship out of the critical problem of the allocation to risk assets in a retirement plan and instead uses the client's own balance sheet to determine the amount of upside available for exposure to risky assets, without jeopardizing the client's lifestyle.

The G&L portfolio is not about getting rich and beating the market; it's about using the market to prudently and steadily build a long-term growth component to a retirement plan that costs less and delivers better returns than two thirds of professionally managed funds.

