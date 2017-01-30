Johnson & Johnson Acquisition Makes It Better

It looks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) found something to do with all its money parked in Europe. Last week management announced it was doing a $30 billion acquisition of Actelion, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company formed in 1997. Actelion is known for its original innovations and fruitful R&D culture. J&J will acquire the company and its portfolio, but will also spin off Actelion's R&D business.

This acquisition was done to boost J&J's pharmaceutical portfolio, mostly by diversifying it into pulmonary hypertension drugs, Actelion's specialty, which generated over $2 billion in sales in 2015. J&J's drug portfolio is already quite strong, with many 'late stage' developments. This acquisition diversifies the company's drug portfolio, and it also accelerates its revenue growth. This article takes a look at J&J's acquisition, and whether the company is a 'buy' right here.

Paying up

Courtesy of J&J Investor Relations.

Despite pressure, management of Actelion has held off corporate suitors for years. But with this $30 billion purchase, Johnson & Johnson was ready to pay the price to get the assets. Actelion was acquired at a 23% premium. In paying this premium, J&J adds several new wings to its pharmaceutical portfolio, as the chart above demonstrates.

I am not a big fan of acquisitions done at a frothy value. However, this deal will be accretive. It is expected to increase the company's long-term earnings by between 1.5%-2% per annum. Operational earnings growth is currently expected to be between 4.8% and 7.0% for 2017. Operational sales are expected to grow by between 4% and 5% for 2017, but operational sales are expected to accelerate another 1% per year thanks to this big acquisition. That should bring pro-forma operational sales growth to between 5% and 6%. That's why this deal makes J&J look more appealing.

Courtesy of J&J Investor Relations.

This will all be in addition to J&J's well-stocked portfolio of drugs which are set to drive the company's bottom line, which are shown in the above chart.

I wish that J&J would have acquired Actelion years ago, but that probably would not have even been possible, as management of Actelion have not wanted to sell until they got what they believed was an appropriate price. Furthermore, I do not for one second doubt the ability of both J&J and Actelion to execute on this transaction. The former has a long track record of successful acquisitions into its pharmaceutical business, while the latter has a pool of very talented people working for it in Europe.

Is J&J a buy?

As it is with many acquisitions, time will tell whether J&J is able to make this work. I have every confidence in the world that J&J will succeed.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

But is the company a buy at the moment? I think, shares right now are at the point where, if you want to buy it, you can go ahead and do so. Looking at historical data, J&J trades at a slight premium to its average valuation.

According to data from FAST Graphs, over the last ten years J&J has traded at 15.3 times earnings. Shares currently sit at 16.8 times, a premium of about 10%. Shares have been trading above their ten-year average since 2013, however. Things are a bit costly, and there are better deals among the company's peers, but if you want to buy it, you certainly can, and this acquisition makes J&J more appealing. Personally, I will continue to avoid buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.