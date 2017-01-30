A Look At Airbus's Commercial Orders And Deliveries In December 2016

Airbus delivered 688 aircraft in 2016, 18 more than it had guided for.

As part of the annual order and delivery battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSF) ( OTCPK:EADSY), I provide a monthly overview and analysis. The November report can be read here. In this article, I will have a look at the orders and deliveries in December.

Orders

Figure 1: Airbus orders (up until) December 2016 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In November, Airbus booked 15 orders; 1 Wide body order and 14 narrow body orders. In December, Airbus booked 349 orders, a steep month-over-month increase.

At list prices, the orders are valued at $49.6B, but after discounts, the orders have a market value of $23.8B:

An undisclosed customer ordered 2 Airbus A320ceo airframes and 40 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Hong Kong Airlines ordered 9 Airbus A330-300 aircraft. On the same day Hong Kong International Aviation Leasing ordered 5 Airbus A330-300 aircraft, possibly for Hong Kong Airlines. Airbus Defense and Space ordered 2 Airbus A330-200 aircraft. A private customer ordered an Airbus A320neo. Aviation Capital Group ordered 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Go Air firmed up an option for 70 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Iran Air's order for 98 aircraft has been finalized. Details on the order are discussed here. BOC Aviation ordered 5 Airbus A320ceo aircraft. An undisclosed customer ordered 90 aircraft; 10 Airbus A320ceos and 80 Airbus A320neos.

Compared to December 2015, order inflow was almost 6 times higher. In 2016 Airbus received 949 gross orders versus 1139 gross orders in the year prior, a 17% decline.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Airbus deliveries (up until) December 2016 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

While Boeing guided lower, Airbus expects to be able to increase production year over year and has set a target of delivering more than 650 aircraft at the start of the year and increased this to 670 units in October. To meet its delivery target, Airbus will have to deliver 93 aircraft December.

With 111 deliveries, Airbus had a record-breaking month:

Airbus delivered 76 Airbus A320neo, vastly higher than its production rate. Fifteen Airbus A350 aircraft were delivered, falling just 1 unit short of its annual target. 7 Airbus A380 aircraft were delivered; 1 to Qatar Airways, 1 to Asiana Airlines and the remaining 5 to Emirates. 13 Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered.

In 2016 Airbus delivered 688 aircraft setting a record for the company. Year-over-year deliveries increased by 53 units, primarily driven by higher deliveries on the Airbus A320 and Airbus A350 programs.

Book-to-bill ratio

Last year, Airbus had a book-to-bill ratio in excess of 1.5. For 2016, the jet maker initially expected to be able to book more than one order for each airframe it delivers, but lowered this to a book-to-bill target of 1 at the start of November. In December, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.11. Year to date, the book-to-bill ratio is 1.38.

Customer spotlight

In this month's customer spotlight, we have Asiana Airlines. The airline commenced operations in 1988. The airline currently serves a total of 90 destinations with a fleet of 82 aircraft. The airline operates flights from its hubs in Seoul, primarily to destinations in East Asia.

Asiana Airlines has a fleet of 82 aircraft; 29 Airbus narrow body aircraft, 20 Airbus wide body aircraft and 33 Boeing wide bodies. The airline has 58 orders outstanding, all of which are for Airbus aircraft.

Conclusion

Airbus expected its order book to remain stable in 2016 and achieve a book-to-bill of 1.4. After cancellations, the jet maker has a book-to-bill ratio 1.06. In September, Airbus canceled all 89 orders from defunct Kingfisher Airlines….Something that should have happened a long time ago. The European jet maker ended the year with 218 cancellations. Good news is that Airbus seems to be leaving supply chain issues behind.

As I expected Airbus was able to achieve a book-to-bill ratio of at least 1 for both its net order and gross orders.

