Will Gilead Sciences End Up Like Valeant Pharmaceuticals?

Last week a client asked me the following.

"With Gilead Sciences having fallen so much, is there a chance that it can end up like Valeant Pharmaceuticals and go down like it did?"

In my opinion such a scenario is "not possible" because even though both companies are pharmaceutical firms, each is managed in a completely different manner. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) business model was designed for growth through acquisition, but its fall from grace was a direct result of buying too many companies, too quickly. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on the other hand, concentrates on certain diseases and works toward becoming the market share leader in treating each.

Gilead Sciences has a unique problem in that it actually cures its HEP-C patients and therefore loses each patient as a future source of revenue. This is unfortunate for its revenue stream, but very fortunate for its patients. HEP-C is one of the deadliest diseases out there:

" Hepatitis C is a global disease. While not every nation in the world has had adequate means to survey its population for incidence of the virus, enough statistics have been compiled to demonstrate the enormous threat posed by hepatitis C. Hepatitis C, in combination with hepatitis B, now accounts for 75% of all cases of liver disease around the world."

The amazing thing is that this disease keeps spreading, as more cases are discovered every year, which adds millions more cases to the figures in the table above. Thus Merck(NYSE:MRK), Gilead Sciences and ABBVIE (NYSE:ABBV) will have some 200 million cases to cure one day and if prices for the treatment were let's say dropped to (worst case scenario) $1,000, the three companies mentioned above would still operate in a $200 Billion market place.

Now when the disease is not treated it causes severe liver disease and even with the very high costs associated with Gilead's cure, the total cost is much less than what a liver transplant would cost:

" A liver transplant is done to treat liver failure, which can have many causes, including chronic hepatitis B or C, fatty liver disease, alcoholism, and autoimmune liver disease. A donated liver can come from a living donor, who gets part of his or her liver removed, or a deceased donor. Typical costs: For patients covered by health insurance, out-of-pocket costs for a liver transplant typically consist of doctor visit, lab and prescription drug copays as well as coinsurance of 10%-50% for surgery and other procedures, which can easily reach the yearly out-of-pocket maximum. Health insurance will typically cover a liver transplant. For patients not covered by health insurance, a liver transplant typically costs up to $575,000 or more for the procedure, including follow-up care and medications for the first six months after the procedure. According to Vimo.com, a health care cost comparison website, the average list price for a liver transplant is about $330,000, while the average negotiated price, through an insurance company, is $100,400. "

Wall Street operates with a "what have you done for me lately" mindset and does not view Gilead Sciences as a unique special situation for the long term. Therefore, investing in the pharmaceutical/biotech industries is not for the faint-hearted as it requires one to take on more risk, as there are usually many more uncertainties and surprises involved in such investments than investing in a Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), for example.

Gilead Sciences is one of the most profitable companies on earth as measured by my FROIC ratio, which is defined as Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital. This is how I calculate it:

FROIC means " Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate))- (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long Term Debt + Shareholder's Equity)

What this ratio does is tell you how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street, relative to how much capital it is employing. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is a key method I use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is my belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

Here is the FROIC history for Gilead Sciences and Valeant Pharmaceuticals over the last ten years.

As you can see Gilead Sciences is extremely successful from a FROIC point of view and I could only find one other company that can match it and that is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), which I also own for my clients.

I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha about United Therapeutics and you can read it by going HERE

Despite the amazing numbers that United Therapeutics has put up on Main Street, it is incredibly one of the most shorted stocks and only recently have short sellers been squeezed into covering. Here is a chart that documents what long term investors in United Therapeutics have had deal with, over the last few years.

Again, investing in this industry requires a strong stomach, as the volatility at times can be excessive, but when one takes a long-term approach and understands what is happening on Main Street, one can eventually do well. Companies like Gilead Sciences and United Therapeutics continue to do very well on Main Street and that success should eventually show up on Wall Street.

Now let us proceed in analyzing Gilead Sciences vs. Valeant Pharmaceuticals, so I can show everyone why there is little fear of Gilead Sciences shares ending up like Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares did.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of both companies employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on our results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Let us begin our analysis of Gilead Sciences by doing a TTM (trailing-twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Gilead Sciences

Market Price Per Share = $71.26

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $21,425,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $11,073,000,000

Working Capital = $10,352,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $26,371,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 1,339,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $71.26 - (($10,352,000,000 - $26,371,000,000)/ 1,339,000,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $71.26 - ($-11.96) = $83.22

Since Gilead Sciences has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $83.22 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $83.22

Net Income per diluted share = $15,076,000,000/1,339,000,000= $11.26

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,144,000,000/1,339,000,000= $0.85

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-745,000,000/1,339,000,000= $-0.56

$11.26 + $0.85 + ($-0.56) = $11.55

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $83.22/$11.55 = 7.21

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 7.21 is an excellent result.

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for Gilead Sciences over the last ten years:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, Gilead Sciences comes in with the most attractive score that it has ever had and can be considered an extreme bargain.

Let us now compare those results to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Here is our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Analysis for Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Market Price Per Share = $13.47

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $5,673,800,000

Total Current Liabilities = $3,896,800,000

Working Capital = $1,777,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $30,386,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 349,500,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $13.47 - (($1,777,000,000 - $30,386,000,000)/ 349,500,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $13.47 - ($-81.86) = $95.33

Since Valeant Pharmaceuticals has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $95.33 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $95.33

Net Income per diluted share = $-2,280,300,000/349,500,000= $-6.52

Depreciation per diluted share = $3,502,400,000/349,500,000= $10.02

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-252,600,000/349,500,000= $-0.72

$-6.52 + $10.02 + ($-0.72) = $2.78

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $95.33/$2.78 =34.29

34.29 is considered a poor result for this ratio and here are Valeant Pharmaceuticals results for the last ten years.

Why did Valeant Pharmaceuticals go up so much in share price and then come crashing down so severally?

A lot had to do with Hedge Funds being fooled into the stock by investing through pure emotion (after witnessing the massive run up Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares were having, each did not want to miss the action) and because most jumped in so quickly, most did not have time to do the due diligence required to identify the mistakes that management was making. Momentum set in and all these Hedge Fund investors operated in a herd fashion, which (when the truth came out) had all selling at the same time (acting like lemmings) at an even faster rate then each piled in. "Panic in and Panic out" is not my idea of investing properly, but because these investors are not fiduciaries, each can get away with betting the farm and no one can hold them accountable.

The major mistake that Valeant Pharmaceuticals management made was in buying other companies so quickly, for way more than each was worth, which in turn resulted in booking excessive Goodwill. We identified these mistakes quite early and stayed away. The way we identified the problems so early, is because we have an original ratio that we use called "Badwill to Price".

BADWILL = Is a way in which our Friedrich Research identifies management mistakes. When companies do a lot of mergers and acquisitions each tends to book a lot of Goodwill.

BADWILL = (Goodwill + Intangible Assets)/ Diluted Shares Outstanding.

When the Badwill to Price is 33% or greater than the company's stock market price, then that is a bad thing.

Here is our Badwill Price Analysis of Valeant Pharmaceuticals:

For those unfamiliar with Goodwill here is an excellent definition from Investopedia:

"The value of goodwill typically arises in an acquisition when one company is purchased by another company. The amount the acquiring company pays for the target company over the target's book value usually accounts for the value of the target's goodwill. If the acquiring company pays less than the target's book value, it gains "negative goodwill," meaning that it purchased the company at a bargain in a distress sale."

The Valeant Pharmaceuticals experience should be a lesson for all investors not follow Hedge Funds into quick investments without doing one's own due diligence, because as quickly as Hedge Funds get in to new positions, each can get out just as quickly and the small investor usually ends up like a deer in the headlights. I learned this lesson through investing in the 1999-2001 market environment, where there were tons of Valeant type games being played. Investing in Valeant Pharmaceuticals from 2010 on was pure gambling and this is what it looked liked on a daily price chart.

Going forward, We believe that Gilead Sciences share price is suffering because the company keeps curing its patients and thus loses them forever as customers and the revenue that comes with each. That is a complex problem to have and is unique. Imagine being in business and then every time you transact with a customer, it ends up being the one and only time you will do so.

We believe that Management should not go looking to buy other companies right now, but instead should take all its free cash flow and buyback its shares through massive buyback plans. In our opinion Gilead Sciences is an extreme bargain right now so buybacks would be the smartest investment management could make. This is not a new idea as Warren Buffett is always happy to use Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) free cash flow to buyback its shares when he believes those shares are trading at a discount to the company's Main Street price.

That is the smartest move that Gilead Sciences management can make right now and it seems that is what it is doing. Obviously buying outside revenue growth did not work well for Valeant Pharmaceuticals and in an overvalued market why not wait for a correction and then buy bargains? Gilead Sciences Badwill to Price is only 11% despite the fact that the company is taking on more debt. That debt along with its amazing free cash flow is obviously being used to buy back its own shares as the table below clearly shows.

No one can know what Wall Street's reaction will be when the company reports on February 7th , but there is a good chance you may see management up its buy back program instead of buying some other company, as management must see the same thing that our Friedrich Research does, in our classifying Gilead Sciences as an extreme bargain. The long term picture seems very bright for the company as there are some 200 million HEP-C and HEP-B patients in the world and Gilead Sciences has a pill that will not just treat, but will "CURE" them.

As for Valeant Pharmaceuticals, the company is now trading at more than 800% its Badwill to Price and its Debt to Price comes in at about 650%, so its new management has its hands full just making sure the company can survive. Clearly from the analysis results I have presented here, Gilead Sciences has zero correlation to what happened to Valeant Pharmaceuticals and one just needs to practice patience until Wall Street realizes that it made a mistake in allowing Gilead Sciences shares to trade at this extreme bargain level.

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more comparative case studies like this one in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, UTHR, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.