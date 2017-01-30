Banco Santander's Price Isn't Reason Enough To Ignore This Value Investment

Investing in a stock which is near its 52 week high as a value investor is debatable to say the least. However, lately the stock price of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) has been booming to the point of breaking the 52 week high and I believe the current stock price is no reason to discard Banco Santander entirely as an investment opportunity, other reasons might be more pressing.

The 52 week high is just not that high

Let's take a look at the bigger picture. In the long run perspective Banco Santander's 52 week high is still relatively low. It is even comparable to its stock price right after the banking crash ending in March 2009. So while the stock price has had a successful run over the past year, it isn't likely to have reached its full potential yet.



The stock price in itself however is of little value without the underlying fundamentals to back it up.

Fundamentals and three year progress

At first glance Santander's 3 year income statement looks OK at best. A further investigation reveals that key metrics have significantly worsened over the past three years. Within three years operating income has stagnated, net income decreased with 700 million and outstanding shares have increased by over 3 billion.

The balance sheet on the other hand, exposes a significant decrease in total debt of a little under 100 billion at the cost of decreasing total assets. The short term debt has decreased by 80 billion but the long term debt has increased by little over 180 billion. The at a different capital allocation approach but I see no real reason for concern. The real issue is related to the income statement. The increase in outstanding shares which has diluted shareholder value.

Diversification, merit or risk?

Banco Santander is geographically well-diversified with especially large segments in the U.K., Brazil and Spain and Portugal. A large portion of profit is also attributable to SCF or Santander Consumer Finance which is located in the Benelux. Because of economic environment in both Spain and the U.K. future profits are uncertain and present profits have stagnated. Brazil also presents a challenging environment as the country is in a recession and does not show signs of economic recovery just yet. However the banking sector is affected to a lesser extent than other sectors. The profits in Mexico have suffered from its depreciated currency but are still noteworthy. Especially at this moment however, I believe the well diversified geographical activities are better characterized as a risk than a merit. It seems Banco Santander has placed its bet on all the wrong horses.



Strategy

Banco Santander has a clear, future focused strategy. I personally strongly believe that future focused management is the key to success. The company formulates its strategy as follows: "To be the best Retail and Commercial Bank, earning the lasting loyalty of our people, customers, shareholders and communities."

So what does this entail for shareholders? The pillars of the strategic plan concerning shareholders are reinforced capital and risk management as well as EPS, DPS, TNACPS and RoTE growth. The goal is to increase EPS, DPS and TNAV in 2017 as compared to previous years. Also, Banco Santander set a target to increase ROE to over 10% in 2018. In general to achieve higher ROE a company can take on either debt or issue more shares. The downside of issuing more shares is dilution of shareholder value while issuing more debt decreases the firms credit profile.

Furthermore the company plans to expand its customer base. The digital customers in particular are targeted to expand from 20.9 million in 2016 to 25 million in 2017 and 30 million in 2018. With "fintech" firms on the rise, expanding the digital customer base may be a strategic move to weather the disruptive storm ahead.

Conclusion

Despite being at near 52 week high levels, Banco Santander seems to be priced fairly. The current price is not that steep considering historical levels. Instead, the price seems to even have declined over the past few years due to deteriorating fundamentals and an increased amount of outstanding shares. Santander's diversification only aids to the declining price as it operates in economically challenging geographical locations which lessen profits. Therefore, the decline in stock price over the past three years seems justified.

However, Banco Santander has a strong forward-looking strategy which can help it overcome the challenges it faces. With a little confidence in the management strategy and if the current weak economies it operates in pick up, Banco Santander is a decent investment for the long run. Personally I will stay away from Banco Santander in the near future because of the risk of further dilution of shares and the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

