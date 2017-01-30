Deluxe Corporation's Transition From Checks To Small Businesses

Check payments in the U.S. fell at an annual rate of 4.4 percent by number or 0.5 percent by value from 2012 to 2015.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) began providing customers with payment solutions over 100 years ago. Today, it finds itself in a unique position as it attempts to pivot its business model and evolve to continue meeting customers' needs. Since its inception, Deluxe has built itself as the foremost provider of written checks. While that simple fact, combined with the growing shift towards paperless payment solutions, is enough to scare many investors away from the stock, the company is undergoing a transition that promises to not only keep them in business but usher in a new era of growth.

Deluxe breaks its revenue into four main segments; Checks, Marketing Solutions and other services, Forms, and Accessories and other products. Recently, the company has started to shift its focus away from checks and towards its small business solutions segment. With the future of written checks looking bleak, the company has used a rapid succession of acquisitions to position itself as a presence in the small business world. Marketing Solutions currently makes up 30% of the company's revenue but the company expects this number to hit 40% by 2018.

Deluxe Revenue by Business Segment

2013 2014 2015 Checks 55.8% 52.0% 49.3% Marketing Solutions and other services 21.6% 25.5% 30.0% Forms 12.7% 13.0% 12.7% Accessories and other products 9.9% 9.5% 8.5%

Checks

Although the company has started to shift away from checks, it remains one of the largest providers of checks in the United States with the segment still accounting for almost half of its revenue. This segment is the largest area of concern for the company as the most recent Federal Reserve study released in December calls into question the future of written checks in the payment industry. It shows that check payments in the U.S. fell at an annual rate of 4.4 percent by number or 0.5 percent by value from 2012 to 2015. It is also stated that the Federal Reserve believes that the number of written checks had peaked sometime in the mid-1990s. The only possible bright side from this report was that the decline in checks over the measured period was slightly lower than in previous years as the Federal Reserve placed the annual rate of decline at 8.8% per year between 2009 and 2012.

In the company's annual report, Deluxe addressed the growing problem in its key business segment stating that although the rate and extent to which alternative payments will replace checks cannot be predicted with certainty, it expects that "the number of checks written will continue to decline due to the increasing use of alternative payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, wire transfers and internet-based bill paying services, as well as automated teller machines, which make cash a more readily available alternative."

The Federal Reserve Payments Study 2016

With it becoming increasingly clear that the company's main source of revenue was unsustainable going forward, the company was faced with a choice; either adapt and find a new way to meet customers' needs or slowly disappear just like the use of written checks. So management developed a strategy to keep the 100-year old company relevant in the new world. First, the company plans to continue producing checks for as long as it can, using this revenue to finance growth in other aspects of the business. Second, the company began to slowly pivot its core business towards the Marketing Solutions and other services segment, which it believes represents its most significant revenue growth opportunity.

The move away from checks overall was seen in the company's most recent 10-K filing in which management commented,

"The decrease in revenue for 2015, as compared to 2014, was due to a reduction in orders stemming from the continued decline in check usage, as well as eliminating marketing expenditures that no longer met our return criteria. Partially offsetting the volume decline was higher revenue per order, driven by better e-mail marketing conversion rates and an improved call center incentive plan, as well as price increases."

Marketing Solutions and Other Services

In its Marketing Solutions segment, Deluxe aims to partner with small business and financial institutions to provide them with the products, services, and advice they need to grow. This can take the form of logo design, web services, search engine marketing, and much more. Overall, it hopes to help guide small businesses grow larger and expand its overall customer base. Currently, the company has 4.5 million active small business customers and 5,517 financial institution clients. To help grow this segment of the company, Deluxe has recently undergone multiple acquisitions purchasing leading business brands including Bags & Bows®, NEBS®, McBee®, PartnerUp®, LogoMojo®, Hostopia®, MerchEngines, Safeguard®, Orange Soda and more.

Deluxe continued to add to this growing segment on January 6, 2017, when it announced its plans to acquire First Manhattan Consulting group (FMCG Direct) a marketing services company that specializes in marketing analytics and insights. Based in New York City, FMCG provides clients with financial expertise and proprietary research and Deluxe hopes that it can synthesize these strengths with its growing Marketing Services segment. Deluxe made the acquisition for $200 million dollars and is expecting the deal to return approximately $80-85 million in the next year of operation.

When asked about the deal Lee Schram, chief executive officer of Deluxe Corporation said,

"FMCG Direct further enhances our data-driven marketing services portfolio, and creates a one-of-a-kind suite of capabilities for top tier financial institutions to acquire, cross-sell and retain consumer, small business and commercial relationships. The solutions FMCG Direct brings to market are complementary to Deluxe, continuing to strengthen our value proposition and market position."

Bob Tetenbaum, the president and co-founder of FMCG Direct, later added,

"Deluxe has a proven track record of exceptional results with expanding data and analytics capabilities. After surveying our common capabilities and approaches to adding value to clients, we found that FMCG Direct's analytical approach to marketing services is the perfect fit to further enhance the Deluxe Marketing Services portfolio. We're excited to become part of the Deluxe family."

Forms

Deluxe is a leading provider of printed forms to small businesses, including deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices and personnel forms. This segment has held steady at around 13% of the company's revenue and with the demand for forms not changing as dramatically as checks, management expects it to remain around that number for the foreseeable future.

Accessories and Other Products

This segment of Deluxe's business provides small business owners with the customized documents needed to manage their operations. This includes envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, checks and stamps. Similar to the Forms segment, Deluxe sees this segment holding steady at where it is as it now makes up around 9% of the company's revenue.

Acquisitions

The story of Deluxe is simple. It is a giant in a dying industry and it is attempting to transition into a new one. A by-product of this push has been a wave of acquisition spending, which has significantly inflated its balance sheet. Since 2013, the amount of money put towards acquisitions has more than tripled, as the chart below taken from the company's 10-K shows.

Deluxe has long said that one of its main goals is to strengthen its portfolio of products and services not only through organic development but also through acquisitions. In recent years, the company has acquired numerous new businesses that it hopes will expand the marketing solutions it offers its customers. This has continued in 2016 with its acquisition of First Manhattan Consulting. Before that, the company acquired Datamyx LLC, a software-as-a-service platform and analytic-driven marketing solutions provider, Range and FMC Resource providers both prominent market service providers, Tech Assets, Inc. a website company that utilizes control panel technology, VerifyValid LLC, an electronic check company, in 2015. In 2014, the company acquired parts of Gift Box Corporation of America, a supplier of packaging solutions.

Management has used these strategic acquisitions to help the company navigate the transition from a direct check company to a marketing solutions provider. In the company's 10-K, management touched on its future expectations saying,

"We expect that providing a growing suite of products and services will offset the impacts of the decline in check usage and the contract renewal allowances we are experiencing in our check programs. As such, we continue to focus on accelerating the pace at which we introduce new products and services."

Management then went on to say,

"We also plan to continue to assess small to medium-sized acquisitions that complement our large customer bases, with a focus on marketing solutions and other services."

Overall the message is clear from Deluxe. It is hoping to use a spree of acquisitions to move the company from being a giant in the fading written checks industry into a growth company in marketing solutions provider segment. With the acquisitions of Datamyx, Range, FMC Resource providers, and Gift Box Corporation of America growing the range of options Deluxe can offer its customers and more familiar purchases like VerifyValid helping it update the direct check segment and help it continue to generate the revenue necessary to finance the transition period into market solutions, Deluxe appears strongly focused on the future and its plan for growth.

Goodwill and Impairment

With Deluxe rattling off a long string of acquisitions in the past years, it is not surprising that the company's balance sheet has grown significantly over the time period. A drawback of the aggressive growth strategy can be seen below in the company's 2015 balance sheet.

The amount of goodwill that the company records on its balance sheet has increased dramatically in the past few years. As of 9/30/16, the company had a total of $989.6 million goodwill on a $1.84 billion balance sheet. Making up around 52% of the company's total assets, this line item represents the amount the company paid in excess of the acquired company's book value. Because of this, many analysts have started to worry that impairments to this number are on the horizon. Over the past years, the number reported on the balance sheet as goodwill has risen sharply and the company has reported $37.5 million in impairments since 2008. If more impairments are on the way, the company may prove to be volatile in the future. Nonetheless, management believes that the long-term strategy of acquiring target assets and growing its overall presence is worth the short-term hit to the appeal of its balance sheet.

Consumer Confidence

A bright side for the company going forward is the uptick in the small confidence index. On January 10th, the latest issue of the National Federation of Individual Business "Small Business Economic Trends" was released. It showed that the small business confidence index came in at 105.8, up from 98.4 the previous month. This mark is the highest the index has measured since 2004. Below is an excerpt from the 2017 report.

Small business optimism rocketed to its highest level since 2004, with a stratospheric 38-point jump in the number of owners who expect better business conditions, according to the monthly National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Index of Small Business Optimism. 'We haven't seen numbers like this in a long time,' said NFIB President and CEO Juanita Duggan. "Small business is ready for a breakout, and that can only mean very good things for the U.S. economy."

With the majority of Deluxe's growth aiming to come from the marketing solutions that it offers to small businesses, this report is a good sign for the company's future. With small businesses feeling more optimistic, they will be more likely to take on the extra expenditures that Deluxe offers in order to grow their businesses. In 2015, Deluxe's management stated that the company had been negatively hit by the negative outlook that small businesses held and that it believed this would be a continued detriment to the company's revenue growth in 2016. However, with this sentiment starting to turn positive the company may be able to capitalize on the "better-than-expected" economic climate with "better-than-expected" growth.

Summary

For the past 100 years, Deluxe has prided itself on being the premiere provider of written checks. However, a few years ago, Deluxe found itself at the peak of a dying industry. Rather than waiting for the company to slowly fade away with the usage of written checks, management developed a plan to begin transitioning the company from its spot as a direct check provider into a new industry of marketing solutions. The transition is still a work in process but with the sharp increase in acquisitions over the past few years, it has become clear that the company is going all in on its new plan. With the company growing into a strong partner for small business everywhere and the sentiment within the economy turning positive, management believes Deluxe is positioned to outperform in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.