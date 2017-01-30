Callaway Golf - It All Depends On The Future Of Golf

However, golf as a whole is dwindling in the United States and the emerging markets of India and China are still too risky to judge.

ELY has yet to tap the emerging markets of China and India which may prove to be an effective avenue for growth.

Analyst: Balreet Bhangoo

Company Profile

The Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality golf equipment and accessories. ELY is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. The company's products are sold in over 100 countries and it employees approximately 1700 people. ELY sells its products through retailers, directly online and through its pre-owned and trade in services.

Thesis

ELY is a financially stable company, with established cash flows and no long-term debt. In addition, they will benefit from increasing baby boomers retiring rates in the United States. Further, China and India are two untapped markets which ELY has yet to take control of. Last, potentially reduced middle class tax rates under President Trump's administration will lead to an increase in disposable income. All these factors signal positive trends for key revenue drivers. However, golf as a whole is dwindling in the United States. Golf does not yet capture the interests of consumers in Asia and there are no guarantees President Trump's administration will change tax rates. ELY's growth in the foreseeable future will almost entirely be determined by macro factors out of their control.

Valuation & Recommendation

We determined the target share price for ELY to be $10.00 using a 50% weight on out DCF analysis alongside a 50% weight on our comparable company analysis. Given ELY's current share price and our target share price, we believe the market is pricing the company relatively higher than it should be. We do not believe there is hard-hitting short or long thesis on this name. Due to the reasonably fair market price, we decided to place a hold rating on ELY. That said, a healthy dividend may attract dividend-focused investors.

Business Overview/Fundamentals

Revenue Streams & Products

ELY has two main broad product categories which it derives revenue from, the first being 'Golf Balls', and the second being 'Golf Clubs & Others.' The product category of Golf Clubs & Others can further be broken down into Woods, Irons, Putters and Accessories.

Woods comprise the company's drivers, fairway woods and hybrid products sold under the Callaway Golf brand. These products are generally made of metals (titanium and steel) or a combination of metals and a composite material. Woods accounted for $222.2 million in revenue during FY 2015.

Irons comprise the company's irons and wedges, sold under the Callaway Golf brand. Irons are generally made of metal (either titanium, steel or special alloy) or a composite material (combination of metal and polymer). Irons accounted for $205.5 million in revenue during FY 2015.

Putters comprise only the sale of putters which are sold under the Odyssey brand. Putters accounted for $86.3 million in revenue during FY 2015.

Woods, Irons and Putters are all available in a variety of specifications to accommodate preferences and skill levels of all golfers.

Golf Balls comprise only the sale of golf balls, sold under both the Callaway Golf and Stara brands. The balls are generally either a 2-piece golf ball (consisting of core and cover) or a multiplayer golf ball. The golf balls include covers with a tradition dimple pattern as well as new innovative designs such as lattice of tubes which form hexagons and pentagons. Golf balls accounted for $143.1 million in revenue during FY 2015.

Accessories and Other comprise sales including packaged sets, golf bags, globes, footwear, apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear and additional accessories. All sales of pre-owned products are included in this category. Additionally, royalties from licensing the company's trademarks are also included in this category. Accessories and Other accounted for $186.7 million in revenue during FY 2015.

Revenue Distribution

The pie chart shows the distribution each product contributed to the total revenue in fiscal year 2015. Geographically, the United States delivers the most revenue accounting for 52.9% in 2015. This is followed by Japan and Europe, respectively contributing 16.3% and 14.8%. The majority of international sales are made through wholly-owned subsidiaries located in Japan, Europe, Korea, Canada, Australia, China and India. A network of distributors helps reach all other countries.

Supply Chain

ELY's primary golf club assembly facility is located in Monterrey, Mexico. ELY also maintains limited golf club assembly lines in its facilities in Carlsbad, California. Golf clubs are also assembled in China, Japan and other local markets based on demand for custom clubs in these regions. Additionally, ELY contracts golf club production to manufacturers in China. Since 2013 most of the golf club production volume has been made in countries outside of the United States.

ELY's primary golf ball manufacturing facility is located in Chicopee, Massachusetts. ELY also contracts golf ball production to manufacturers in China and Taiwan. Since 2013 about 60% of total golf ball production volume has been in regions outside of the United States. The golf ball manufacturing process is much more automated than the golf club assembly process.

The company purchases the raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. Raw materials purchased include steel, titanium alloys and carbon fibre for manufacturing golf clubs. Synthetic rubber, thermoplastics, zinc oxide and lime stone are purchases for manufacturing golf balls. With such a large and complex supply chain come multiple risks. Failure of vertically integrating the supply chain is discussed in the Risks segment.

The primary distribution centre for North America is located in Dallas, Texas. ELY also maintains and utilizes distribution centres in Swindon, England and Melbourne, Australia. All other distribution services are handled by 3rd party logistical operations in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul.

Source: EMC.com

Research & Development

In order for ELY to grow revenue from the sale of golf clubs and golf balls, only two options exist. Either ELY must increase its market share for golf equipment or the market for golf equipment must grow. The recent decline in the worldwide golf market has made it nearly impossible for ELY to grow sales. Only the first option exists, in which ELY must steal market share away from other competitors. This can be done in a variety of methods which include but are not limited to exceptional service, exceptional products or new and innovative products. ELY's investment in its R&D has been stagnant throughout the years. Without any real major growth signals in the worldwide golf market, ELY should focus on investing more in R&D to capture more market share from its competitors.

Seasonality of Business

The game of golf is primarily played on a seasonal basis. Weather conditions in most parts of the world, where golf is a common sport, restrict the game from being played year-round. Many of ELY's on course customers close during the cold weather months. ELY begins selling its products into the golf equipment market during the first quarter, which signals the beginning of a new golf season. The initial sell-in continues into the second quarter. The second-quarter sales are significantly under the impact of the amount reordered from the products sold during the first quarter. Third quarter sales also depend on reorder business but are almost always less in comparison to the second quarter, due to the fact many retailers begin decreasing inventory due to the nearing end of the golf season. Fourth quarter sales are generally the least of all quarters due to the end of the golf season in many of the markets ELY sells its products. Third and fourth quarter sales can be skewed from time to time due to new launches of products. However, because of golf's seasonality, a majority of ELY's sales occur during the first half of the year.

Dividend Policy

ELY has maintained a consistent dividend policy following the 2008 financial crisis. ELY pays a quarterly dividend of $0.01 equating to a dividend yield of approximately 3%. ELY intends to continue paying quarterly dividends. Future dividends may be affected by the company's view on potential future capital requirements. ELY's relatively small dividend places it in an advantageous position where the company is not jeopardizing its future. The company currently has no share repurchase program in place.

Macro Environment

Industry Overview

The golf equipment business includes a number of well-established and well-financed companies with recognized brand names. ELY's major competitors include TaylorMade, Ping, Acushnet (Titleist brand), Puma (Cobra brand), SRI Sports Limited (Cleveland and Srixon brands), Mizuno and Bridgestone. With many companies selling essentially the same but differentiated good, there is no seller power in the market. During times of turmoil or prosperity, ELY can only align its product's prices with competitors. Very low prices will lead to the entire industry lowering prices and decreased profits across the board whereas very high prices will simply result in customers switching to another brand. Likewise, with many retailers across the world purchasing the equipment, no buyer power exists.

The real power exists with suppliers of inputs required to produce the equipment. ELY relies on a limited amount of suppliers who custom make inputs specially for ELY. Due to a small number of these manufacturers available and difficultly to utilize alternative suppliers quickly, these manufacturers can easily pass on higher commodity prices to ELY.

While there is no clear advantage in the golf club market share in the United States, the golf ball market share is dominated by Acushnet which controls 50% and maintains a leading position in major regions outside the United States.

One of ELY's main competitors, Nike (NYSE:NKE), ceased its golf equipment operations in August 2016, saying it would be "accelerating innovation in golf footwear and apparel [instead of golf equipment]." Furthermore, Adidas is looking to sell its golf equipment brand TaylorMade. Adidas' reasons for leaving the golf equipment marker is extremely similar to Nike, Adidas' CEO stated, "TaylorMade is a very viable business. However, we decided that now is the time to focus even more on our core strength in the athletic footwear and apparel market." Mark King former CEO of TaylorMade stated "The biggest growth opportunities are in running, training, basketball," implying golf equipment doesn't face the same growth prospects as other product categories of Adidas. Both these giants leaving the golf equipment industry offer breathing room for ELY but also signify the poor outlook for the future of the golf equipment business.

Source: Individual Company's Website

Disposable Income

Referred to as the "Gentleman's Game", golf is rather expensive in comparison to other sports. An article published on the popular industry website, StrikeGolfGPS, estimated start-up golf costs to be $700 excluding lessons, as simply being the costs of playing on a golf course and purchasing golf balls. A "luxury" sport, demand is controlled by disposable income, which is based on the individual's ability to purchase the good. A higher disposable income in households leads to more players in the game. With improving economic conditions in the United States and President Trump's promises of lower taxes for the middle class, the disposable income per capita will increase according to Forbes. This increase can potentially lead to a large increase in active golf players in the United States.

Retiring Baby Boomers

The golf equipment market accounts for an estimated 48% of total product revenue in the sporting goods industry, making it the largest product segment according to Ibisworld. The overall segment has posted stable growth over the past five years. The game of golf is popular among the retiring baby boomers, who are driving the demand for golf equipment. Four million baby boomers retire every year, and according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg, these boomers plan to spend more money on golf. Furthermore, boomers also play more rounds of golf than any other age group which drives up demand for golf balls and golf courses throughout the United States. Although the baby boomers will add to the total amount of active golf players in the United States, their addition will not be enough to deviate from the declining trajectory of active golf players.

Lack of Economic Moat

The Callaway Golf Company name offers a great brand image with 30 years of exceptional quality. Unfortunately for ELY, the brand image is the only real source of protection against competitors; ELY lacks an economic moat. Lacking cost advantage, efficient scale, or any intangible assets to keep competitors at bay- ELY holds no source of protection against competitors in a mature and competitive industry. Additionally, as mentioned in the risks, ELY has only control over a fraction of the entire manufacturing process from purchasing raw materials to producing the finish product. Suppliers hold the ability to make ELY bend to their will, for without them ELY cannot produce a majority of its products.

Catalysts

Competitors Leave the Golf Equipment Market

As mentioned above, Nike has left the golf equipment market to focus on golf apparel while Adidas' TaylorMade is currently being shopped around for a potential buyer. This means TaylorMade will remain a competitor, but they will no longer have the full force of the behemoth Adidas driving them. Several private equity firms have looked at TaylorMade but ultimately decided against a bid, citing its losses and the sport's waning popularity, according to sources close to the company informing Thomson Reuters.

The more interesting case is Nike exiting the golf equipment market. Even with two of the biggest names in Golf, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, endorsing Nike. Nike Golf has been the worst performing division for Nike, with sales down 8.2% in the recent fiscal year. Furthermore, after a high of $792 million in 2013 Nike Golf's revenue has been on a downward spiral. Nike's golf equipment division earned revenues of $706 million in the fiscal year 2016.

A question arises: why would Nike leave $700 million dollars a year in revenue on the table? Their outlook on a regressing golf industry combined with their year over year decreasing revenues played a role. Furthermore, Nike believes it's in their interest to focus on apparel. For ELY, this opens up a massive amount of market share which they have the potential to seize.

Emerging Markets

Golf companies are relying on China and India to drive revenues far into the future. However, due to a lack of popularity and golf infrastructure (golf courses and facilities) in the emerging market, golf has not boosted profits in the way golf equipment manufacturers were hoping.

The reintroduction of golf in the Olympic Games means greater funding from National Olympic Committees and governments in Asian countries. This additional funding can lead to more public support which increases investments into golf infrastructure which ultimately increases the number active golf players in Asian countries. China and India, with populations 1.35 billion and 1.25 billion respectively, contain a large consumer base which has not been introduced to the sport of golf, a large consumer base of potential revenue

China, one of the fastest growing golf countries in the world, operates 473 facilities. Obtaining information on growth is difficult as the government imposed a ban on golf course construction in 2004 in an effort to protect the country's land and water resources. The ban, still in effect, applies to all areas of China except a major tourist area, Hainan Island. Although it is possible to bypass restrictions by filing golf facilities applications that title the developments as sports training facilities, resorts, or other types of developments. However, the Chinese government is now taking a more active enforcement stance and demolishing courses that were illegally built. Some estimates believe up to 100 illegal courses may be closed. The future of golf in China may seem gloom for resorts, but in terms of consumers it is growing.

As of right now, Adidas' TaylorMade is the preferred choice of golf equipment. Ely cannot sit idle while TaylorMade establishes customer loyalty in a vital market. In order to utilize China & India as a revenue catalyst, ELY needs to invest more into marketing and increasing their brand presence in these emerging markets.

Investment in Topgolf

Topgolf International is a premier entertainment and event venue with unique point-scoring golf games for all skill levels with music, an upscale bar, food and drinks. The underlying theme of the venture is to give a night club appeal which meets the driving range. Topgolf currently has 28 locations with 8 more opening soon, tying in to their aggressive expansion plan. ELY established a partnership agreement where ELY acts as the supplier of all golf equipment at Topgolf facilities. ELY's attempt at diversifying revenue proves to be a solid investment as Topgolf continues to expand and generate revenue. In Q2 2016, ELY agreed to sell a percent of its stake in Topgolf, lowering ELY's ownership in the company to 15%. Although, the sale generated gains of $17.6 million. ELY's total Topgolf investment, prior to this transaction, was $54.6 million. This transaction will represent a 306% percent gain on the initial investment.

Source: Topgolf Website

Management Team

Mr. Oliver G. Brewer III- Chief Executive Officer, President

Oliver (Chip) Brewer joined ELY as CEO in March 2012. Prior to ELY, Brewer brings in company specific knowledge and a vast amount of golf industry knowledge due to his long tenure with Adams Golf. He served as CEO, President, COO and Senior VP of Sales with Adams Golf, gaining valuable management skills. His total annual compensation of $4,305,268 is composed of $750,000 salary, $2,430,268 worth of stock options and all other compensation totalling $1,939,129. Brewer currently holds 253,018 shares.

Mr. Robert K. Julian- Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Robert K Julian joined ELY as CFO in May 2015. Prior to ELY, Julian brings 20 years of financial leadership and experience. Julian gained valuable management skills while positioned in key financial leadership roles with Cisco, Honeywell and Rockwell. His total annual compensation of $2,107,346 is composed of $539,726 salary, $1,286,820 worth of stock options and all other compensation being $857,346.

Mr. Mark F. Leposky- Senior Vice President of Global Operations

Mark Leposky joined ELY as VP of Global Operations in April 2012. Leposky is responsible for all areas of the company's manufacturing, sourcing and logistics. Prior to ELY, Mr. Leposky served as the CEO of Gathering Storm Holding which designed, developed and manufactured products for TaylorMade- Adidas Golf. Furthermore, Leopsky brings in valuable logistics and management experience from prior roles in Coca-Cola, UPS and Fisher Scientific International. His total annual compensation of $1,233,893 is composed of $407,145 salary, stock options worth $377,948 and all other compensation totalling valuing $873,832. Leposky currently holds 56,885 shares.

Risks

Decreasing Number of Active Golf Players

As mentioned previously, over 800 golf courses were closed in the U.S over the last decade according to Bloomberg. Additionally, since 2005 the number of active golf players in the U.S has declined every year according to the National Golf Foundation (NGF). This results from a variety of factors. Golf is a more expensive pastime compared to other sports. Furthermore, golf is not seen as exciting as other sports leading to the biggest drop-off in players among the younger generation- 200,000 players under 35 left the game last year according to the NGF. The game is also having trouble retaining players, those who play it once often do not take up the game again. Millennials are not attracted to golf compared to other more engaging sports, leading to an overall decline in United States consumers of golf related goods.

Unfavourable Economic Conditions

There is a reason golf is referred to as the "Gentleman's Game": it is more expensive to play in comparison to other sports. Excluding the expensive country club memberships or the pricey one-time play on a course the equipment is fairly costly. Golf balls, clubs, pants, hats and bags all tend to be lavish and on the high end in terms of price. In times of unfavourable economic conditions, the middle class tends to transition away from the occasional game of golf to different, and more economically viable options.

Foreign Exchange Risks

In 2015, approximately 47% of total sales were derived to customers outside of the United States. Conducting business in various currencies worldwide exposes the company to fluctuations in foreign currency relative to the U.S. dollar. If the company is unable to adjust prices in the competitive marketplace in a timely manner, the effects of currency fluctuations could affect financial results adversely. The company participates in hedging activities to mitigate risks in foreign currency fluctuations- the extent to which these activities mitigate risks depends upon the amount of transactions being hedged.

Reliance on 3rd Party Suppliers & Distributors

ELY is dependent on a limited amount of suppliers for its shafts and clubheads. Additionally, some of the company's products require specially developed manufacturing techniques and process which make it extremely difficult to utilize alternative suppliers quickly. Furthermore, many company suppliers are not well capitalized which leads to a risk of bankruptcy during prolonged unfavourable economic conditions. The company also depends on a limited number of suppliers for the materials it utilizes to manufacture golf balls, which are customized for the company. Any delay, interruption or bankruptcy of a 3rd party supplier could have serious negative effects on the company's business. The company also relies on 3 rd party distributors in over 70 foreign countries. A change in the relationship between the company and the distributors could negatively impact the volume of international sales.

Shareholder Base & Liquidity

ELY currently has 94,112,834 common stock shares outstanding. With 80% of the ownership coming from institutions. The largest shareholders include Blackrock with 10.18%, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.44% and the Vanguard Group owning 5.28%. Insider ownership at ELY is miniscule, with only 0.98% of shares held by insides representing approximately $10.5 million in insider holdings. Management showed their solidarity in the company with share buying activity at the beginning of 2016.

ELY's 12-month average daily trading volume is 777,000 shares daily. Considering the capitalization of the stock, this trading volume is healthy and supports large trades. The short interest as a % of the float sits at 2.14.

Comparable Company Valuation

Acushnet Holdings Corporation (GOLF:NYSE)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products through its subsidiaries.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT:Nasdaq)

Johnson outdoors Inc. designs, manufacturers and markets outdoor recreational products.

Nautilus, Inc. (NLS:NYSE)

Nautilus, Inc. markets, develops and manufactures health and fitness products alongside related accessories.

Brunswick Corporation (BC:NYSE)

Brunswick Corporation manufactures consumer products serving the outdoor and indoor active recreation markets.

Comparable Company Valuation Summary

The comparable group output must be viewed with caution. Excluding Acushnet Holdings Corporation, the other peers produce products which are growing segments in the United States. That said, ELY maintains a relatively overvalued position in relation to its peers. Although, the extent of this overvaluation is not extreme and the comparable company analysis will be weighted 50%. The comparable company valuation produced a valuation of $9.50/share.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

Assumptions

We assumed the company will operate in the same capacity throughout the foreseeable future, leading to relatively constant assumptions. No evidence exists for reasoning any drastic actions which would change the current operating trajectory of ELY. We utilized historical values from the past years and made future values align through a linear fashion. Lastly, we assumed there will not be a change to share capital in the foreseeable future.

Revenue

Due to ELY's steady production capacity and growth, we felt it was reasonable to forecast revenue growth rate in a linear fashion. We increased ELY's revenue projection for the 2017 fiscal year due to the fact Nike left the golf equipment market and opened up over $700 million dollars of golf equipment market share to competitors. We also decided to reduce revenue projections in future years due to the fact golf participation numbers are currently on a dwindling path downwards in the United States, a country segment making up 50% of ELY's total revenue.

WACC Calculation

We decided to calculate the weighted average cost of capital for the discounted cash flow analysis. Due to the fact ELY currently holds no long term debt, the WACC calculation used a 100% equity weight. We utilized an implied equity risk premium rate of 5% from NYU Stern Professor Aswath Damodaran's website. Next, we used a risk free rate of 1.94%, which is the 5 year US Treasury Rate. Lastly, we used a Beta of 1.198, which is taken from Bloomberg. These numbers were used in calculating our WACC to be 7.93%. Using this WACC calculation, we produced a valuation of $9.48/share. Employing reasonable growth assumptions and with no reason to believe ELY will deviate from their current course of business, the $9.48/share valuation is reasonable.

Recommendation

ELY is a premier golf club and golf ball maker with a renowned name in quality; too bad great products do not translate into great companies. Unfortunately for ELY, factors which will lead to company growth are almost entirely macro- meaning ELY has almost no control over future golf market growth. ELY's investment into Topgolf translates into additional revenue streams and the launching of new products is seen as an attempt to capture more market share. ELY currently possess all the tools to grow but, this growth will be entirely dependent on the size of the golf market in the future. Due to future instability, we decided to place a Hold rating and a target share price of $10.00 for ELY. That said, a healthy dividend may attract dividend-focused investors.

Appendix 1: Pro Forma Income Statement

Appendix 2: Pro Forma Cash Flow Statement

Appendix 3: Pro Forma Balance Sheet

Appendix 4: Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Appendix 5: Comparable Company Valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.