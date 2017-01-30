The Board Meeting Of The United States Has Commenced

This meeting will continue, unabated, for the next four years, possibly eight years. If you don't like it, too bad. If you do like it, carry on. There is nothing you can do about it, in any event, and the country, right, wrong or indifferent, is going to be run as a business. If you get this, then you should do well with your portfolios. If you do not, you may run amok.

This is a very complicated case, Maude. You know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, a lotta what-have-yous. And, uh, a lotta strands to keep in my head, man. Lotta strands in old Duder's head. -The Big Lebowski

The further meaning here is that you cannot look back to the Past to make Future judgements. It will do you no good. The Past has broken from the Future and only projections about the Future, as exemplified by America's new Boardroom meeting, will bring any accuracy as to where we are going. All of your assessments must be forward looking now.

Eye's Front!

Much of the career Press is of little value now, as well. They are stuck in the past along with the career politicians, career lobbyists and career lawyers. They cannot seem to bring themselves into our new reality and they are living in a time that no longer exists.

One example of this would be the Mexican Wall. Banter, talk and drivel about how the Mexicans won't pay for it. We do not need Mexico to authorize one thing and they will pay for it. It is quite easy. All America has to do is tax Mexican exports into the United States and they will foot the bill.

It is as simple and straight forward as that.

Paying attention to simple little things, that most men neglect, makes a few men rich. -Henry Ford

Let's get rich!

I am a big fan of American oil/natural gas producers/pipeline companies and refineries. I think "America First" is going to shine these companies up. I believe Mr. Trump is going to do anything, everything, to have American consumers, both corporate and individuals, buy American energy. The cost may be somewhat higher, and tariffs as well as tax credits are probably forthcoming, in my view, but Americans will be paying Americans and OPEC and the other oil producing nations can go take a hike. In my opinion, twelve to twenty-four months out, and we will be done with them.

If you want the "bear play" then take the flip-side. You can short these nations, their industries and their success. I would not be surprised by insurrections, revolutions and major political upheavals in these nations. The United States now has the capacity to produce all of the energy that it needs and so we will, in my estimation.

End-game approaches.

If you try and lose then it isn't your fault. But if you don't try and we lose, then it's all your fault. -Orson Scott Card, Ender's Game

Try this, American corporations paying the highest taxes. Data can be found on "Webhub." They will be paying far less soon and the money will fall to their bottom lines.

Victory!

What about this idea, the most regulated companies in America who will soon shed both the regulations and the costs. Think Energy companies, Banks, Chemical companies, Environmental companies and Mining companies. There are some solid spaces where regulations will probably be ending. The Trump Boardroom is likely to be cutting them all.

It is not just equities here that will benefit, in my opinion. For those of you that are bond buyers, go at it the same way. Benefits, I believe, will accrue with upgrades on the horizon. We are marching into a "Brave New World."

Actual happiness always looks pretty squalid in comparison with the overcompensations for misery. And, of course, stability isn't nearly so spectacular as instability. -Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

"Long live the nay-sayers," I say. They are giving me, and others, the chance to make some money while they drown in their own negativity. Let them complain, wring their hands and denounce the ending of the Status Quo. Come on, show up on every TV show in the nation and drag some others along with you. "Woe is us," in my view, is opportunity for me, as I smile and plod gingerly amidst the chaff that they toss off like it made no difference.

I appreciate the favor!

Most people miss Opportunity because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. -Thomas A. Edison

Get to work!