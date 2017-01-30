Caterpillar: Patience Is A Virtue, But This Is Getting Ridiculous

In theory, a cyclical stock like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) should see its multiple expand when its end markets weaken - and contract near the peak. In practice, of course, that's not exactly how it works, for a number of reasons. Among them are the facts that investors don't always act according to economic theory and that it's hard to see a peak or a trough in the moment. But the argument made so often of late - that CAT's valuation is too high simply because its multiple to FY17 guidance sits at 34x - ignores that CAT's multiple should be expanding, at least in theory.

That doesn't mean I think CAT is worth $99 a share, however. There are two major problems I see with that theoretical case - and the argument made of late that CAT shares should be pricing in in a rebound:

What Caterpillar is dealing with at the moment is not a standard cyclical swing. I made this argument in detail last summer, but I still believe the four straight years of revenue declines (the first such stretch in Caterpillar's history) aren't solely the result of cyclical weakness. This isn't a standard macro problem - which in turns means there isn't the classic "pent-up demand" coming when end markets rebound. Timing matters. There's some truth to the argument that CAT earnings will rebound eventually - because they always do. But it matters when that happens, too. Assigning a certain multiple to mid-cycle EPS, is one way to derive fair value - but that fair value is impacted by when those mid-cycle earnings hit.

I've been making this broad argument for some time, and CAT shares have climbed anyway. But with shares at their highest levels in over two years, despite little sign of improvement in the Q4 earnings report, I think the bull case has even more problems. I don't think CAT is a short (though I do have a small short position through an out-of-the-money bear spread) because positive sentiment seems strong - and the contrarian in me is terrified by the bearish coverage of the stock. But from a long-term standpoint, CAT's share price seems to be ignoring a number of risks, and pricing in an extremely optimistic scenario.

What I Believe The Bulls Are Missing

The weakness isn't really macro-driven.

source: author. GDP figures from World Bank; 2017 figures projected by World Bank and at midpoint of CAT guidance

The argument is that Caterpillar is at the 'bottom' of its cycle presumes that its weakness is cyclical. But in a standard macro sense, it's not. The world economy is hardly running on all cylinders; but this isn't 2008, or 2001, or (obviously) 1938.

Rather, Caterpillar's recent weakness is in large part due to a comparison to 2011 and 2012 figures, when revenue exceeded $60 and $65 billion, respectively. And those years weren't normal, and weren't cyclical peaks: they were outliers, with sales boosted by huge increases in metals and oil pricing. There was the shale bubble boom in the U.S., with the added benefit of lagging pipeline construction, which pushed North Dakota oil (in particular) to be shipped by rail (and thus Caterpillar locomotives):

source: Business Insider

And there was the 'supercycle' in other commodities, which drove a massive increase in mining capex:

source

Global mining capex tripled between 2005 and 2012. The U.S. rig count more than quadrupled between 2007 and 2012. Neither level represents a standard cyclical peak to which Caterpillar will return "when things get better". Rather, investment in mining and oil in 2011 and 2012 was abnormally high due to a number of factors, among them Chinese demand and low interest rates. The ~43% decline in Caterpillar sales from 2012 to the midpoint of 2017 guidance, then, isn't something that will reverse suddenly. A good portion of that decline (I'd estimate in the ballpark of half) simply comes from the fact that 2012 sales were inflated above any normalized demand - cyclical or not.

That causes two problems in the mid term. The first is that there remains an enormous supply of used equipment (in many cases gently used) on the market, which Caterpillar itself pointed to as a continued source of pressure in the North America Construction Industries business in 2017. The second, related, problem is that there isn't the level of 'pent-up demand' that cyclical companies generally see when they bounce off the bottom. Caterpillar's revenue isn't going to snap back as it would in a theoretical cyclical downturn. Rather, demand is going to slowly normalize - with evidence of that normalization seen in the back half of 2016, at least according to Caterpillar. But CAT isn't going back to $60 billion-plus for a long, long time. Mining capex is not going back to $350 billion-plus (as a guidepost, that was a stunning 0.5% of world GDP that year); at some point, the capital destroyers in that business had to learn that lesson, and for now, they have. Rig counts in the U.S. aren't going back to 2,000 even if oil continues to stabilize/rise.

That's an important point to understand: Caterpillar revenue hasn't declined for four years (with a fifth likely in 2017) solely because demand has shriveled. It's declined because demand was artificially boosted in the early part of this decade, which a) pulled forward sales b) created unrealistic comparisons and c) flooded the used equipment market as wildcatters and miners went bankrupt, or close.

This all will be worked through, and it does appear that Caterpillar is making some progress on that front. But "worked through" isn't the same as "waited out", and when the supply/demand balance returns over the next few years, it still will be at a far lower level of normalized demand. The rebound seems likely to be modest - and even applying an expanded multiple to FY17 EPS, that's a major problem for the bull case.

The oft-cited 'catalysts' for CAT ignore secondary effects.

CAT shares jumped the day after Election Day and haven't looked back, gaining almost 20% since Donald Trump's surprise win. Lower corporate taxes and Trump's infrastructure plan both are supposed to be highly beneficial for Caterpillar - even if the company itself pointed out after Q4 that any such impacts wouldn't come until 2018.

That makes some sense - on its own. It's also worth pointing out that there's another benefit from Trump's presidency (at least so far): Caterpillar's profits benefit from the strong dollar. The company has enough manufacturing capacity overseas that lower dollar-denominated costs offset the pressure of FX on sales. CAT profits actually have posted a benefit over $350 million (~$0.40+ per share) from currency over the past two years, according to the 10-K.

At the same time, the potential isolationism on the trade front that seems to underpin much of Trump's economic policy has the potential to rattle Caterpillar just as much as every other globally placed manufacturer. Other countries very well may respond to tariffs or border adjustment taxes or whatever else comes out of D.C. A trade war with China or further strength in the dollar against the yen both can give a leg up to rival Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) in that key market and elsewhere. CEO Jim Umpleby said on the Q4 conference call that Caterpillar was "positive" on "the conversations going on in Washington" - and on a net basis, I think the company should be. But it's too early to price in impacts of policies that haven't been passed yet - and it's too optimistic to assume that everything coming out of D.C. is simply good news for Caterpillar.

My largest bone of contention with Caterpillar and CAT bulls is in the company's cost-cutting program. Here's how Umpleby, in the Q4 release, characterized the efforts - which led to a reduction of over 10% of Caterpillar's workforce this year:

Our team did a great job in the quarter, as they have all year, aligning our cost structure with current demand while preserving capacity for the future.

The core of the common bull case for CAT is that demand is going to come back at some point, and when it does, Caterpillar will benefit even more strongly because it has taken, as the company broke out in the Q4 presentation, more than $2 billion in "period costs" (ie, fixed expense) since 2014. At a 25% tax rate, that's something like $2.75 in annual EPS. So when demand comes back, and sales increase, Caterpillar should see solid incremental operating margins. 25-30 cents on every dollar lost over the past few years have come off the EBIT line, as Caterpillar has saved some in terms of variable expense and cut fixed costs aggressively, particularly of late.

But Umpleby's statement to me, reflects the Polyannish nature of that argument. Caterpillar has "closed or consolidated" over 30 facilities, just since late 2015. Those factories all were excess? It's obvious in retrospect that Caterpillar overbuilt and overhired in failing to anticipate the transitory nature of the early-decade spike in demand, but the current attitude seems far too optimistic.

And it's worth pointing out that there are some currently realized benefits which may offset some of the margin improvement on the way back up. The same lower commodity costs which have crushed Resource Industries sales are helping margins, to the tune of $100 million in Q3 alone and likely ~$300 million ($0.50 per share pre-tax) in 2016. Incentive-based compensation was ridiculously low in 2016; in fact, incentive comp and labor inflation are the only reason for the profit decline next year. Their impact is cited at $600 million for 2017, or ~$0.75 after-tax; adjusted EPS is guided to $2.90 against $3.42, a $0.52 decline. Currency has been a benefit, which seems likely to moderate in 2017 and 2018.

There's a "good news" only sense to the bull case at this point. Trump's election is a positive for taxation and infrastructure; never mind its potential impact on global competitiveness. Cost cuts are going to help margins, and yet Caterpillar somehow magically still is "preserving capacity for the future". A company that has been stunningly unable to predict its own business laid off almost 15% of its workforce and cut its floor space by about the same number - and it did so at exactly the right amount? Commodity prices should rise - but Caterpillar's incremental margins will be fine. Inflation will return - but Caterpillar's cost of capital won't change, and its interest expense won't be impacted even though its debt already has been downgraded.

Again, the bear case of 'declining earnings = 15x multiple = $45 share price' isn't the right way to look at CAT at the moment. And assuming "the worst is over", as Credit Suisse wrote post-earnings, makes some sense, at least looking at 2017/2018. (Bear in mind that incentive comp aside, guidance implies a year-over-year increase in EPS.) But "the worst is over" doesn't mean shares should rise from current levels - it doesn't even come close to supporting $100.

Valuation

Giving CAT credit for 30% incremental margins and $50 billion in revenue, EBIT would increase about $3.75 billion from 2017 levels - implying a $5 per share jump in EPS. That gets CAT to about $8 per share in EPS, and from that standpoint the stock only is trading at about 12-13x mid-cycle EPS.

That's sort of the back-of-the-envelope argument for CAT at the moment. But I see a number of problems with it from a valuation standpoint. First, I don't necessarily believe that's a mid-cycle figure. The $65 billion in 2012 is actually ~$58 billion or so in current USD - and that was an abnormal peak (and, again, margins are better under the new currency rates). Resource Industries revenues alone are down $16 billion over the four years, with most of that coming from mining; the end of the commodity cycle probably has pulled ~$10 billion or so off revenue. Add in the O&G impact, and I think 'mid-cycle' revenue probably is in the $45 million range, with $50 million somewhat aggressive.

Secondly, I'm not sold on the idea that incremental margins will match the 25-30% decremental margins (as CAT refers to them) seen on the way down. There have been offsets to the top-line pressure in terms of margins from input costs and currency, most notably (incentive comp next year looks more normalized). Some reversal, at least in input costs, should be reversed, and that implies a potential annual headwind of at least a few pennies, even if price growth is subdued and somewhat offset by design and sourcing improvements.

And third, even $50 billion is a long way off from $37.5 billion, the midpoint of 2017 guidance - about 33% in terms of growth. As the saying goes, a man falls off a horse much quicker than he gets back on.

So assume the following scenario: $50 billion in revenue in 2020, which implies a bottom in 2017 and ~10% CAGR the following three years. Incremental margins over the three years of growth are 30%, which suggest very solid execution, little impact from layoffs or capacity losses, and no material increase in variable costs from labor or commodity cost inflation. In 2020, CAT gets an 18x EPS multiple, valuing shares at $144.

In this scenario, current fair value for CAT is about $114 - assuming an 8% discount rate - and in this scenario, pretty much everything goes right. And that's the problem with the bull case at $100 - the market is pricing in a very strong rebound, with very strong execution, and essentially nothing going wrong. Even the 18x multiple might be aggressive, given CAT's historical range, and given the fact that in this example we almost certainly are at an 11-year economic expansion in the U.S. - the longest on record, and one that in turn would seem to argue for near-peak multiple contraction.

The flaw in the bull case is not the multiple to 2017 EPS. The flaw in the bull case, as I see it, is that the argument that Caterpillar is getting closer to a bottom is both true and not anywhere close to enough to support $100, let alone upside. I understand the argument for patience; I understand the argument that cost structure rationalization means margins will improve from what they were at similar demand/revenue levels in the past. I understand that you can't just slap a 20x P/E on FY17 guidance of $2.90 and say CAT is worth $58.

What I can't understand is just what scenario bulls are predicting in order to drive target prices in the triple digits. (To be fair, as Bloomberg Gadlfy pointed out this week, the stock is trading above the average analyst target price, and has since lows last January.) To my eye, given that I see 4-5 years - comfortably - before CAT gets back to normal, and that I'd project mid-cycle EPS in the $6-7 range, at best, fair value looks like +/- $75. But at $100, we're pricing in a pretty steady, and relatively quick, rebound post-2017, with little risk of any economic turmoil (where does CAT go if China starts to crack?), little risk of competitive problems, little risk of geopolitical conflict, and little risk of execution error. I don't know that I see CAT as a straight short, but I do see it as overvalued, and certainly at risk of a near-term correction. Things are getting better, yes - but I'm skeptical they're going to get as good as many bulls seem to think.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short CAT through a small bear put spread position.