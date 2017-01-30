Trading VIX Update - SVXY Punches Above 120, Time For A Breather?

I risk sounding like a broken record but staying short volatility continues to pay in a big way. The markets broke out of their consolidation pattern and moved into new record high territory. If you followed my previous weekly recaps I was expecting a move higher in market indices after what turned out to be a 6-week sideways action. Last week's small move in equities pushed the VIX index into mid-10s, which is historically a rarely visited area.

Notice how 2005-2006 is widely represented in the table above. Low volatility regime lasted two full years back then and two full years in late 1993-1995 period.

Along with a strong move lower in the VIX index, VIX futures curve also dropped significantly with 30-day synthetic VIX future closing at 13.08.

I went back and looked at the backtested the XIV/SVXY model from 2005-2006 and derived a couple of interesting observations. The first time 30-day synthetic went as low as 13 was in early 2005 and XIV/SVXY stayed mostly flat for four months. However, in the subsequent eighteen months they more than tripled as low volatility regime lasted full two years.

Whether history repeats itself this time around is an absolute unknown. I've been steadfastly decreasing my exposure and sold an additional 10 SVXY $130 option contracts at the close on Friday for $26.20. In my view the odds do not support being short volatility in the near-term. Nonetheless, I see no reason to be long either. My current base case scenario is a range on SVXY. I'm thinking $105-$135 should hold for two to three months assuming no significant political/geopolitical shocks take place over this time period.

Current positions:

Account performance YTD:

Last week my account has basically tracked SVXY almost 1 to 1, however, if the pace of current advance in the underlying continues I suspect my account will flip into net-negative delta from $135 and higher on the back of June short calls.

The market printed all-time highs across the board and only Russell 2000 did not participate in the action. Interest-sensitive sectors were weaker but are yet to break down in any meaningful way. Despite solid market performance the percentage of individual investors who are bullish on stock market prospects declined heavily for the second week in a row. It's a contrarian indicator and typically low bullish sentiment readings portend stronger markets in the near term.

Cash on the sidelines continues to be above average levels, however so is overall exposure to equities.

There is still а meaningful divergence on NYSE stocks trading above 200-day moving average, but absolute levels are high enough that in my view do not project a significant market drop in the near term.

To sum it up, from the standpoint of sentiment, internals, and positioning markets continue to look quite healthy and should remain stable absent exogenous shocks. VIX spot is at historically low levels and so is 30-day synthetic future. There is still a 33% roll-yield on the second month, however at 14.10 and with 50 days until expiration, being short volatility on expectations of roll yield capture has a razor thin margin for error. Taking into account my projection of near-term strong markets against the backdrop of historically low volatility, I believe XIV and SVXY will trade in a range for a couple of months. My current positions reflect this base case scenario. Stay tuned for my weekly updates and thank you for reading and commenting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.