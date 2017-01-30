Can Michael Kors Survive Without Michael Kors?

Background

The onslaught of weak results in both the luxury and the mass-market industry has brought the share prices of numerous well-known names to multi-year lows. As my inclination is to invest in famous companies when their share prices suffer huge falls, my attention was turned to companies like Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS). I continue to notice ladies carrying their MK bags with pride. Michael Kors is now trading at less than half the price at the peak in 2014.

The pessimism in the company, as well as others in the same industry, is due to the unabated retail slump. Still, there are plenty of positives that could result in a rebound in the share price once sentiment turns. Nevertheless, I have been concerned about the very one issue that is not applicable to its peers such as Coach (NYSE:COH) - what would happen to Michael Kors, the company, if one day, Michael Kors, the person is not with the company?

It could be him leaving the company to pursue other interests, booted out due to a clash of opinion with the other executives, or passing away due to accident or old age. Could Michael Kors, the company, survive without the namesake founder? Would there be any impact on the growth of the company at all? It would be fair to state that Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)(NYSE:UA) could sink into a crisis if it loses its Chief Executive Officer and founder, Kevin Plank, overnight.

The same can be said for another fashion company - Bonobos - whose CEO Andy Dunn, is the co-founder. For an example of a successful luxury brand after the passing of the founder, I found it in Gucci. Gucci, the Italian luxury brand of fashion and leather goods, is now owned by the French holding company Kering. Gucci was founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence, Italy, in 1921. Guccio Gucci was deceased in 1953. Aldo Gucci, the last of his three sons involved in the company had also passed away in 1990.

Yet, Gucci, the brand, remains highly valuable. Gucci is ranked number 44 in the Forbes World's Most Valuable Brands listing, with a brand value of $12 billion as of May 2016. A better comparison to Michael Kors might be Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), as the eponymous founders primarily served as the fashion designer for their namesake companies.

Assessment Of The Involvement Of Michael Kors In His Namesake Company

In recent times, Hilfiger, age 65, seems to be more involved in his other pursuits, than designing for his company, where he remains as the principal designer. He was occupied in his memoirs from early 2015 and he managed to get his book, titled American Dreamer: My Life in Fashion & Business, published in November last year. He was also involved in the movie Zoolander 2 released last year, serving in a cameo role acting as himself.

He continues to be active in the various philanthropic organizations associated with him. All these observations indicate that perhaps he is now more of a spiritual leader to the company, particularly the design team, rather than being hands on the creations of the company. Similarly, the more senior designer-founder, Ralph Lauren, age 77, has been relieved of the intensive role of Chief Executive Officer in September 2015, but is staying on in the company as its Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer.

Lauren is apparently more low profile as I couldn't find much information about his recent activities. Suffice to say, at his age, he is probably more keen on spending time outside active designing, and perhaps on his charity work like cancer research and awareness. Michael Kors, age 57, is the youngest of the three. While he is named the Chief Creative Officer at his eponymous company, just like Lauren, Kors only serves as the honorary chairman of the company.

Despite being the oldest of the three designers mentioned here, Lauren retained executive authority in his company. Nevertheless, Kors apparently also carry additional duties such as being the company's public figure. He has been granting interviews around the world and also appears at store openings globally. Ms. Lisa Pomerantz, senior vice-president of global communications and marketing at Michael Kors, acknowledged in a recent interview that the designer has been frequently traveling.

Based on his expression of thoughts about fashion in media appearances, I gather that he remains very passionate in designing, and that should translate to products at the company. After all, he still has prominent devoted fans like Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and Kate Hudson who rave about his designs and you would see photos of them with the designer in various magazines. Who in the company would celebrities pose with, when Michael Kors is gone?

Who would be qualified enough to accept the Chief Creative Officer title? Users of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) software do not matter at all that Bill Gates no longer gets involved in the day-to-day affairs. Neither would anyone find the coffee at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) taste different when Howard Schultz steps down from the CEO position in April. It would be unfathomable at this point that the Michael Kors brand can escape unscathed when the founder-designer leaves the company, or the world, for that matter.

Mr. Kors, our Honorary Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, has provided design and executive leadership to the Company since its inception. He is instrumental to our marketing and publicity strategy and is closely identified with both the brand that bears his name and our Company in general. Our ability to maintain our brand image and leverage the goodwill associated with Mr. Kors' name may be damaged if we were to lose his services. Mr. Kors has the right to terminate his employment with us without cause.

- Michael Kors IPO Prospectus Risk Factors

Assessment Of The Other Key Figures In Michael Kors

Besides the eponymous founder, John D. Idol, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Michael Kors, and Joseph B. Parsons, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer are deemed to have contributed significantly to bring the company to where it is today, and they continue to be "a critical element" of the company's success.

Mr. Idol has been holding the title of Chief Executive Officer since December 2003. Before that, Mr. Idol had earned his stripes leading various fashion houses. According to the biography in the Annual Report, Mr. Idol served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Kasper ASL, Ltd., whose lines included the Anne Klein brand, for two years between July 2001 and July 2003. Prior to that, from July 1997 until July 2001, Mr. Idol served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Donna Karan International Inc.

In the preceding three years, Mr. Idol served as Group President and Chief Operating Officer of Product Licensing, Home Collection and Men's Collection at Ralph Lauren. In short, Mr. Idol has accumulated extensive knowledge of sales and marketing, product development, operations, finance and strategy based on his more than 30 years' experience in the retail industry.

Mr. Parsons is the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Michael Kors and has been with the company since January 2004. He was brought into the company by Mr. Idol, who had by then, worked with Mr. Parsons for seven years, first at Donna Karan International, then at Kasper ASL. He must have been impressed with his capabilities in the time when they were ex-colleagues. The long-standing working relationship is a strong indication that the pair has great chemistry though there is the risk of groupthink.

According to the biography in the Annual Report, Mr. Parsons had from March 2002 until December 2003 served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kasper ASL, Ltd. Prior to that, until October 2001, Mr. Parsons served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Donna Karan International Inc., where he had been employed in various roles since 1993. Prior thereto, Mr. Parsons served as Assistant Controller for Crystal Brands, Inc. from 1989 to 1993. Before that, from 1979 to 1989, Mr. Parsons worked at KPMG, where he began his career.

Another two prominent founding members of Michael Kors are Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll. Both of them are Co-Chairmen and owners of Sportswear Holdings Limited, a global private equity company established in 1989. The pair were well-known for their savvy investment in Tommy Hilfiger, where they were handsomely rewarded when the company was listed in 1992 and they continued to pare their stakes in the company until the early 2000s. Tommy Hilfiger was eventually acquired by PVH (NYSE:PVH) in 2010.

The sale proceeds were presumably used to invest in Michael Kors in January 2003. Serving as the Co-Chairmen of Michael Kors from January 2003 to September 2011, Mr. Stroll and Mr. Chou were understood to have brought to the company their extensive experience in running a fashion business. Particularly, they were instrumental in the expansion of Michael Kors geographically into Europe and Asia leveraging on their respective expertise and experience in the two continents in their previous business dealings.

Prior to forming Sportswear Holdings, Mr. Chou and Mr. Stroll co-owned and operated Poloco S.A., the European licensee for Polo Ralph Lauren apparel. Mr. Chou himself is also Chief Executive Officer of Novel Holdings, a Hong Kong-based group that includes South Ocean Knitters, one of the world's leading textile and apparel manufacturers. Similarly, Mr. Stroll demonstrated his flair for the mantle of leadership as the Chief Executive Officer of Pepe Jeans London Corporation from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Stroll also served as Chief Executive Officer of Poloco S.A. from April 2007 until September 2011.

After the IPO of Michael Kors in 2013, the stake of Mr. Stroll and Mr. Chou through Sportswear Holdings Limited, dropped from 51.9% to 35.1%, mainly due to the sale of about one-third of their shares, rather than as a result of dilution. At that time, Barclays analyst Joan Payson postulated that being the savvy investors the co-owners of Sportswear Holdings were, their exit from Michael Kors "could presage a near-term slowdown" in the prospects of the company and highlighted the deterioration in Hilfiger's results in the years after Stroll and Chou exited that investment as the supporting reason.

The complete exit happened in September 2014. Bloomberg quoted an analyst at Barclays conjecturing that Sportswear Holdings' divestiture "supports the idea that the business is slowing down." From the company's perspective, the departure of the two major shareholders was not a major issue, as by then, the company already had well-established overseas operations and there is not much more that the two can contribute to Michael Kors that they have not done so.

Conclusion

Looking at the history of the company, the remaining trio of the founding mentioned above would be highly unlikely to boot one or the other out, unless perhaps pressured by activist investors for instance. The trio would certainly not initiate a departure from the company! What about separation by death? I suppose from an actuarial point of view, Michael Kors being only age 57 still has two decades to go, based on the life expectancy of 76.4 years for U.S. men. The same goes for John Idol, who is also 57 years old.

Joseph Parsons should do fine as well, given that he is just six years older than the former two. Yet, for those of us who are aware of the fragility of life, death can fall upon anyone at any time. Nevertheless, if the trio lives to a ripe old age, those who stayed out would have missed the opportunity to invest in the company at its multi-year low levels. Michael Kors is still actively promoting his namesake lines and remains very keen and involved in designing.

Idol and Parsons have also proved their abilities with their illustrious careers. There is little certainty that an outsider would be more capable than the pair. I have also written a piece on Macy's (NYSE:M) that an outsider might not be the best bet for the company. Thus, the trio is without a doubt, critical to the company. However, having considered the longevity angle, and the motivation of the trio to remain in the company, I would take my chance that the departure of any of the trio, and particularly Michael Kors, is remote.

As to whether now is a right time to invest, I believe so and have made my purchase. P/E is below 10, and the share is trading below the 60P moving average. RSI is at a low 28. Michael Kors is also trading near the bottom of the range of Analyst price targets as compiled by Yahoo Finance.

